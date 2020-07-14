Apartments for rent in California
From the earliest pioneers, to 49er gold prospectors, to Hollywood hopefuls, to tech innovators, California has always been an iconic destination for the most adventurous dream chasers. Offering more cultural and geographical diversity than any other U.S. state, California is the most populous state and is the third largest is geographical size. For those making California their new home, finding a rental home in California can be comparable to the Joads' plight in "The Grapes of Wrath" - optimism marred by reality. But remember, if dream chasing was simple, everyone would do it. With the right preparation and knowledge, you can strike gold by laying a new claim in the Golden State.
Tips for Renting in California
Consider Your Lifestyle
California offers endless possibilities to cater to anyone's particular lifestyle. From the tech-savvy urbanite to the outdoor adventurer, finding the ideal location to complement your interests in California is absolutely doable. Also consider what type of home you'd ideally like to rent. For instance, finding three-bedroom houses for rent in downtown San Francisco is not as likely as finding one in nearby Oakland or even outside Napa Valley. It's important to understand the housing market in whatever piece of California you lay your claim.
Know Your Region
If California was a country, it would have the 34th largest population in the world, and California is probably more culturally and geographically diverse than most sovereign nations. For instance, California consistently has legislation on the docket to divide the state into smaller states. Although there is a 99.99 percent chance this will never happen, it is a testament to the different interests of California's various regions. Understanding the differences of each region will go a long way in deciding what city in California is best for you.
Regions of California
California is huge so of course it's important to get the bigger picture before you make any decisions. Take a look at some of the more popular areas of the state below:
Northern California: Ideal for those that appreciate a little fresh air, Northern California is known for its outdoorsy attitude, and it is home to the state's capital, Sacramento. Perfect for someone searching for a semi-urban experience, Sacramento offers big city amenities without the huge price tag of other California metropolitan areas. Although apartment rentals can still be pricey in the downtown area, nearby cities such as Davis offer practical housing options.
Central California: Central California is a popular area due to its affordability and proximity to popular California destinations. Living in Central California is like having one foot in California's farmland and one foot on its urban sidewalks.
San Francisco Bay Area: Perhaps one of the busiest with growth, yet most beautiful, livable and prosperous regions in California, the San Francisco Bay area is admired the world over for its natural beauty and cultural richness. San Francisco is also one of the nation's most walkable cities and boasts an enviable public transportation system, meaning there's no need for a car. Unfortunately, finding studio apartments for rent in today's San Francisco rental market takes more than a flower in your hair. However, residents of nearby cities, like Oakland, find apartment availability and pricing more practical. For what it's worth, traveling within the Bay Area is not as agonizing and hair-graying as other metropolitan areas. From Napa Valley to Silicon Valley, the Bay Area is a diverse and a highly sought-after region of California.
Inland Empire: Although most people think of Silicon Valley as the hub of techy innovation, the Inland Empire has quickly become a tech hot spot as well. Considered the region east of Los Angeles, the Inland Empire features the counties of San Bernardino and Riverside, and continues to grow exponentially due to its affordable housing, growing cultural arts scene (think Coachella Music and Arts Festival) and tech-centered job growth.
Southern and Coastal California: The virtual billboard of California, Los Angeles and the southern coastal region provide residents consistently perfect weather with a vibrant atmosphere. Los Angeles is divided into 120 distinct neighborhoods, and renting in areas like Santa Monica can make living the Los Angeles lifestyle a reality.
Things to Do in California
For outdoor sport enthusiasts, Lake Tahoe is a celebrated Northern California locale for the health-conscious and adrenaline-minded. For beach bums, nearby beaches such as Venice, Redondo and Huntington define laid back, coastal living. Further south, San Diego is the epicenter for sun worshipers, surfers and, most importantly, thankful Californians.
East of San Francisco Bay and near famous national parks, such as Yosemite, cities like Modesto provide residents the best bang for their buck, while providing easy access to everything California has to offer.
CA Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how CA ranks on:
Apartment List has released California’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"California renters expressed general satisfaction with the state overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love California, some aspects can be better."
Key findings in California include the following:
- California renters gave their state an A- overall.
- The highest-rated categories for California were weather, which received an A+, and public transit and recreational activities, which both received B+ grades.
- The areas of concern to California renters are commute time and affordability, which both received F grades.
- Millennial renters are moderately satisfied with their state, giving it an overall rating B, while renters who are parents are more satisfied, giving it an A.
- California earned higher marks than other states on the West Coast, including Oregon (B-) and Washington (B-).
- California earned similar scores to other states nationwide, including North Carolina (A-), Maryland (A-) and Hawaii (B+).
- The top rated states nationwide for renter satisfaction include Colorado, Alaska, Idaho, South Dakota and Minnesota . The lowest rated states include Wyoming, Arkansas, Mississippi, West Virginia and Louisiana.