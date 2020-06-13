109 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, CA📍
1 of 27
1 of 32
1 of 43
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 42
1 of 39
1 of 35
1 of 48
1 of 20
1 of 43
1 of 27
1 of 12
1 of 33
1 of 24
1 of 32
1 of 29
1 of 8
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 5
Many attractions are within walking distance, and public transportation (Metrolink or the city bus) is available.
South Pasadena Anchored by Colorado Boulevard (think of a Bleaker-Beale Street hybrid with a touch of Hollywood Blvd. and a hint of 5th Avenue), South Pasadena boasts the bulk of the city’s entertainment, shopping, and dining options. South Pasadena is the city’s cultural and economic hub and one of SoCal’s most coveted living areas. Studio units in South Pasadena are likely to cost you $1300 or more. Factor in utilities – including air conditioning that you might feel compelled to run nearly year-round – and you’re looking at $1500 minimum for even the most modest living quarters
Plenty of more modestly priced lodgings are available in the city’s northern and eastern districts. If you want to stay close to Pasadena’s southern-based epicenter, you might want to check out the variety of apartments, condos, and homes for rent just north of Highway 210. They are also much more affordable, and renters can often find up-to-date, quality lodgings for $1200 or so.
On the east side, closer to Temple City, apartments and rental homes often pop up for $1200-$1400. Not only are these tree-lined neighborhoods visually appealing but they are often priced to move quickly (sometimes as low as a grand.)
Here a few tricks of the trade that will help you find the perfect place to call home in Pasadena:
Remember that in Pasadena you’re paying not so much for amenities as you are location, location, and more location. So if living in the heart of the city is less important to you than living near the heart of the city, you may want to consider the eastern and northern neighborhoods.
Sometimes crazy-sweet apartment deals do pop up (yes, even in South Pasadena) when landlords need to fill a unit quickly. If you’re interested, don’t hesitate to submit an application, because they won’t be available for long.
We get the feeling that once you get to know Pasadena, you’ll feel the same way.
Hope this helps, and welcome to the City of Roses!
June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Pasadena rents decline sharply over the past month
Pasadena rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pasadena stand at $1,617 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,078 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Pasadena's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Pasadena over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
- Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pasadena
As rents have fallen moderately in Pasadena, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pasadena is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Pasadena's median two-bedroom rent of $2,078 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% decline in Pasadena.
- While rents in Pasadena fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pasadena than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Pasadena is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Pasadena Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Pasadena ranks on:
Apartment List has released Pasadena’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Pasadena renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Pasadena, some aspects can be better."
Key findings in Pasadena include the following:
- Pasadena renters gave their city an A+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Pasadena were social life, recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which all received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Pasadena renters are affordability and state and local taxes, which both received C grades.
- Pasadena did relatively well compared to nearby cities, including Los Angeles (C+), Anaheim (C) and Long Beach (C+).
- Pasadena did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Seattle, WA (B+), Phoenix, AZ (B-) and New York, NY (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love how walkable the city is. I love the safety and the attitudes of the people. However, not all parts of Pasadena are equally safe." – Shaili K.
- "It’s a nice suburb, but housing is too expensive." – Namita S.
- "I love the family-like culture and the community where most people are nice. It is very safe and pet-friendly to live here. But I don’t like the rent prices. They are too high, especially if you are young or in college and working in retail. It’s hard to afford a place by yourself." – Payton A.
- "I love that I’m local to shops and restaurants. I hate the limitations on street parking, though. You need permits to park anywhere, unless you buy a temporary one and the kiosks aren’t always easy to find." – Marie C.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.