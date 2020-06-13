109 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, CA

South Pasadena Anchored by Colorado Boulevard (think of a Bleaker-Beale Street hybrid with a touch of Hollywood Blvd. and a hint of 5th Avenue), South Pasadena boasts the bulk of the city’s entertainment, shopping, and dining options. South Pasadena is the city’s cultural and economic hub and one of SoCal’s most coveted living areas. Studio units in South Pasadena are likely to cost you $1300 or more. Factor in utilities – including air conditioning that you might feel compelled to run nearly year-round – and you’re looking at $1500 minimum for even the most modest living quarters

Plenty of more modestly priced lodgings are available in the city’s northern and eastern districts. If you want to stay close to Pasadena’s southern-based epicenter, you might want to check out the variety of apartments, condos, and homes for rent just north of Highway 210. They are also much more affordable, and renters can often find up-to-date, quality lodgings for $1200 or so.

On the east side, closer to Temple City, apartments and rental homes often pop up for $1200-$1400. Not only are these tree-lined neighborhoods visually appealing but they are often priced to move quickly (sometimes as low as a grand.)