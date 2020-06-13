/
/
santa monica
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM
158 Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA📍
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mid-City
27 Units Available
Riva
1410 5th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful neighborhood with excellent schools, retail stores and restaurants. In-unit washer and dryer. Rooftop lounge area. Secure underground parking garage. Charging station for electric vehicles.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mid-City
78 Units Available
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,111
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,346
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
827 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mid-City
3 Units Available
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,050
572 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,550
682 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters and air conditioning. On-site parking and garage. Near the Santa Monica College of Performing Arts , Santa Monica Boulevard and Christine Emerson Reed Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Santa Monica
7 Units Available
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,895
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
536 sqft
Criterion Promenade offers unique and renovated apartments housed within a historic façade. Our apartment homes have a modern, clean look that will make you feel right at home in within the gorgeous historical architecture.
Verified
1 of 111
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Pico
39 Units Available
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,892
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,520
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,185
1555 sqft
Conveniently located in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances in units with ocean and city views. Close to hiking trails and restaurants. Spa, pool, and cardio room available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pico
1 Unit Available
NMS Pacifico
1445 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
785 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Pacifico by NMS is a mid-century modern boutique apartment building in Santa Monica. Pet-friendly, we offer one and two bedroom homes with new interiors.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Santa Monica
15 Units Available
NMS 1539
1539 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,495
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
635 sqft
Near downtown Santa Monica and the area's dining and shopping. Each upscale home features wood-like flooring, expansive windows and a modern kitchen. Private balconies available. Lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Downtown Santa Monica
8 Units Available
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,164
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Santa Monica
6 Units Available
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,525
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,640
545 sqft
Beachfront living at its best. Located between Shutters Hotel and Santa Monica Pier. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Valet parking, fitness center, and rooftop sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Downtown Santa Monica
10 Units Available
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,679
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
536 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Ocean Park
3 Units Available
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,173
475 sqft
Unfortunately, this link does not work. http://www.apartmentlist.com/ca/santa-monica/citrus-suites I could not complete this piece because the link that is provided here does not work and I did not have time to email.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Santa Monica
10 Units Available
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,431
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,744
612 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1539 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mid-City
6 Units Available
NMS 1427
1427 7th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,631
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!NMS 1427 is a boutique luxury apartment building located in one of the best areas of downtown Santa Monica! You'll love living close to all of the shopping, dining and entertainment
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Ocean Park
9 Units Available
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,724
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,334
1042 sqft
Minutes from Santa Monica's glorious beaches. Also close to Main Street with its many boutique shops. Apartments boast contemporary kitchens and bathrooms and private rooftop gardens. Communal media lounge, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Santa Monica
22 Units Available
Sway
525 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,280
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,060
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,610
1155 sqft
Great location, close to the ocean and Third Street Promenade. Luxury community offers residents a pool, pool table and courtyard. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mid-City
3 Units Available
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,850
395 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,050
550 sqft
MySuite at Avo is currently leasing chic one and two-bedroom apartment homes that are stylishly furnished and inclusive of all utilities (basics + high-speed Wi-Fi + premium TV)! These suites include central air conditioning and heat, stainless
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wilshire-Montana
17 Units Available
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1296 sqft
Walk to Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, shopping, dining. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated and include fireplace, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free community with fitness center, parking, internet cafe, business center.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pico
9 Units Available
Bixby
1502 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,490
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, close to Google, Sony Studios and St. John's Health Center. Community amenities include bike storage, elevator and controlled access. Apartments have granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
North of Montana
6 Units Available
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,925
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,160
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
San Vicente Tower is a unique collection of newly renovated one and two bedroom luxury apartments and two-story penthouses with designer selected finishes, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer dryer and private balconies for
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mid-City
3 Units Available
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,669
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,050
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1427 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mid-City
3 Units Available
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,850
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,050
887 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1548 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants, the beach and shopping.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mid-City
11 Units Available
NMS 1548
1548 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,845
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,664
880 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. Courtyard and on-site fitness center. Spacious homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Santa Monica
2 Units Available
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Santa Monica's newest community, at the world famous Santa Moncia Beach. New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located a block from Santa Monica Beach, Third Street Promenade, and Santa Monica Place.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Mid-City
26 Units Available
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,495
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,730
1347 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2300 Wilshire in Santa Monica. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Santa Monica, the median rent is $1,457 for a studio, $1,734 for a 1-bedroom, $2,229 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,029 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Santa Monica, check out our monthly Santa Monica Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Santa Monica include Mid City, Pico, Ocean Park, Wilshire Montana, and Downtown Santa Monica.
Some of the colleges located in the Santa Monica area include Santa Monica College, California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Santa Monica from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.