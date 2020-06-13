/
232 Apartments for rent in Alamo, CA📍
Roundhill Country Club
1 Unit Available
3180 Roundhill Rd
3180 Roundhill Road, Alamo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2510 sqft
Edna Young Carvin - Agt: 925-9891575 - Back to 2nd Fairway, totally upgraded w/ wood floors and shutters throughout. Two fireplaces, remodeled kitchen, breakfast bar. Top rated schools. Detached golf cart garage. Agent to provide credit report.
Westside
1 Unit Available
1445 Danville Blvd Apt. #1
1445 Danville Boulevard, Alamo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1625 sqft
Josh Haller - Agt: 925-4082725 - Alamo charmer!! Very large, completely remodeled end unit with private backyard. Just remodeled throughout! Largest unit in complex. 3 bdrms (2nd bedroom does not have closet) Perfect for baby room or office + 2.
17 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,933
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
La Gonda Way
1 Unit Available
Danville Park
218 Valley Creek Ln, Danville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1025 sqft
Conveniently located just two blocks from downtown and close to neighborhood schools. Community features townhomes and flats, a swimming pool, a park and creekside trails. Units features laundry and private patio/balcony.
8 Units Available
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
El Pintado
1 Unit Available
232 El Pinto
232 El Pinto Road, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
872 sqft
REDUCED! Elegant Danville condo w/Garage! Convenient Location! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
Diablo Road
1 Unit Available
7 Willowmere Road
7 Willowmere Road, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1618 sqft
Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home: 1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home. 2) Cleanse your hands with sanitizer prior to entering home. 3) Avoid touching surfaces.
Tice Valley
1 Unit Available
705 Chives
705 Chives Way, Castle Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2011 sqft
Heather Kelly - 925-323-2025 - Newer construction Pulte Trellis Development single family home with 2 car attached garage. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast nook or media area. Kitchen, dinning and family room combo and 1/2 bath.
Tice Valley
1 Unit Available
1944 Meadow Road
1944 Meadow Road, Castle Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1944 Meadow Road in Castle Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Walnut Creek
18 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,595
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
947 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
6 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,464
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,131
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
4 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
1 Unit Available
IMT Pleasant Hill
225 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
943 sqft
Just minutes from I-680 and near BART station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood flooring, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. A pool, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse are available. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Crow Canyon
4 Units Available
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
27 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,926
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
21 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,286
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
8 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,679
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Downtown Walnut Creek
8 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,168
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,428
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,935
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Diablo Hills
5 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,543
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Bancroft Village
12 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,439
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
