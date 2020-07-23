/
los angeles county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:48 AM
3278 Apartments for rent in Los Angeles County, CA📍
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
180 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,322
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,164
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1383 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
126 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,095
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
199 Units Available
Westside
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,735
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,317
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
$
21 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,722
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
8 Units Available
Mar Vista
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,312
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,994
1119 sqft
Situated on Sawtelle Boulevard with its many eateries and entertainment venues. Apartments boast private balconies with courtyard and pool views. Community offers outdoor grilling areas, spas, a resort-style swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
58 Units Available
Canoga Park
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
26 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,834
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,186
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1045 sqft
On Wilshire Blvd. in LA's Koreatown. Pet-friendly studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, yoga. On Metro Red Line for shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
79 Units Available
Washington Culver
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,365
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,530
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,255
785 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
50 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,172
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,267
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,998
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
57 Units Available
Rampart Village
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,299
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,933
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
1030 sqft
The Chadwick Apartments for rent in Koreatown, CA offers urban, resort-style living conveniently located near downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
57 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,895
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
49 Units Available
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,780
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,565
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1088 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
12 Units Available
Paramount
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,009
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
262 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,065
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,765
1061 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,635
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Pico
Bixby
1502 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,499
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, close to Google, Sony Studios and St. John's Health Center. Community amenities include bike storage, elevator and controlled access. Apartments have granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
33 Units Available
North Hollywood
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,100
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
974 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Norwalk
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,061
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,640
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,084
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,722
1211 sqft
Lots of luxury in this environmentally friendly community. Air-conditioned units contain spacious closets, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Pool, fire pit and round-the-clock gym. Numerous shops and restaurants within walking distance. Close to I-405.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
100 Units Available
Westwood
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
266 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,434
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community that's near the area's best amenities. The community features concierge service, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge with a fireplace. Furnished apartments available. Apartments offer high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
72 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,969
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,696
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Central San Pedro
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,260
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
