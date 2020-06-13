Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

131 Apartments for rent in Chino Hills, CA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
13 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,783
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,154
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,729
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
9 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
2 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with short commutes to Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside. Wood-style plank flooring, double-sink vanities and French doors to private patio or balcony.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
4 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,948
1442 sqft
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
$
6 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
860 sqft
Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has a basketball court, BBQ and gym. Located close to Chino Hill State Park.
Verified

Last updated June 8 at 12:59am
Contact for Availability
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
Full service apartments in a friendly gated complex, close to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways and Chino Hills State Park. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, movie theater, pool and spa.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr
16231 Bermuda Dunes Drive, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2120 sqft
Chino Hills - 3 Bed 3 Bath House for Lease. This great home sits on a quiet residential street and has new stainless-steel appliances & new carpet.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13422 Parkview
13422 Parkview Ter, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1970 sqft
Beautiful Pool House in the heart of Chino Hills! 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathroom Single Family House with larger entertaining area. Great location! Walking distance to Chino hills and school! Very nice and new title flooring downstair. Walk to the Park.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15483 Oakdale Road
15483 Oakdale Road, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1883 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with bonus room for lease Ready Now - This 3 bedroom and a den/office / 2 1/2 bathroom home is located in one of the well sought neighborhoods in Chino Hills.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4328 Foxrun Drive
4328 Foxrun Drive, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2276 sqft
4328 FOXRUN DRIVE, CHINO HILLS 91709 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - This charming 2276 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15812 Ellington Way
15812 Ellington Way, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2292 sqft
Only 2.5 year old! Light and bright Single Family House with nice size backyard in the highly demanded Bristol Community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4705 Golden Road
4705 Golden Road, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1973 sqft
Two Story home with 4 Bedrooms with carpet and hardwood floor. 3 car garage, covered patio with fan. Prefect for a growing family.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5117 Pomona Rincon Road
5117 Pomona Rincon Rd, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2672 sqft
Almost brand new home in the heart of Chino Hills for lease. The location is super convenient to local businesses yet hiding away from the crowd.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3746 Valle Vista
3746 Valle Vista Drive, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1844 sqft
Great Neighborhood in Chino Hills!!! This single story pool home is a 4 bedroom with 2 full baths. Freshly painted and move in ready. The backyard has a pool and includes a pool service. The family room features a fireplace and is very open.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4320 Golden Glen Drive
4320 Golden Glen Drive, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1630 sqft
Chino Hills lease presented by Johnathan Chao of Keller Williams Realty. For questions or showing, please call or text Johnathan Chao at 6268231027. View, view, view home! Enter into a high ceilings living area with an open view to the back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15572 Ficus Street
15572 Ficus Street, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2065 sqft
Chino Hills lease presents by Johnathan Chao and Fanny Chao of Keller Williams Premier Properties. Please contact Johnathan at 6268230127 should you have any questions or to schedule a showing appointment. Nestled in the heart of Chino Hills.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15762 Rolling Ridge Drive
15762 Rolling Ridge Drive, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1651 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Chino Hills with 1651 living sq. feet and central air/heat. Newer front door with brick accented entry. Updated decor includes attractive new laminate flooring throughout the whole house .

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2647 Macadamia Court
2647 Macadamian Court, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2881 sqft
Welcome Home to this Beautiful 2,881 sq. ft. 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath magnificent home on a 9,400 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14704 Molise Court
14704 Molise Lane, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1556 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits in a prime cul-de-sac neighborhood of Chino Hills. Located close to award winning schools, shopping and dining locations. You do not want to miss this opportunity!

Median Rent in Chino Hills

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Chino Hills is $1,599, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,025.
Studio
$1,339
1 Bed
$1,599
2 Beds
$2,025
3+ Beds
$2,802
City GuideChino Hills
Named as one of the best places to live in 2012 and residents' income rank 6th highest relative to size Chino Hills makes every prospective resident's mouth water.

Let's talk about Chino Hills, California, a city located in the southwestern corner of San Bernardino County and just outside of Los Angeles County. This city of 75,655 people is about 44.7 square miles in size. If that sounds pretty big, it's because around here there is room to spread out. In the distance, the scenic San Gabriel mountains overlook fertile green valleys and gently rolling hills. Yes, this is very much the California lifestyle you hope to be living. Through the 1970s, this area was mainly a place for wild horses and cows, but over time, people moved in. Chino Hills was developed around the Vellano Country Club, a private golf course developed here to the tune of $2 million, one of the most expensive in the region at the time that it was built. So, can you land your own patch of turf in Chino Hills if you're not a millionaire? Yes, but you might have to search around a bit to find something affordable.

Renting in Chino Hills

With more than 79 percent of people owning their homes here, properties for rent tend to be a bit harder to find. About 17 percent of the households here are rented, so there is an itty-bitty bit hope. But you'll have to be willing to compete hard to bag yourself that perfect pad: only 2 percent of the households in Chino Hills are unoccupied at any given time.

Considering the high demand for rental properties, expect to part with significant amounts of your hard-earned cash to secure yourself a place. A strong credit score, reliable references, and the ability to pay three to six months' rent in advance will help you to secure the best houses for rent here. There are some affordable apartments for rent in Chino Hills, but you'll have to act fast to get them. Better get your skates on. Now.

Neighborhoods in Chino Hills

Chino Hills neighborhoods provide opportunities for individuals to live the type of lifestyle they desire. The various communities here offer something for everyone. However, much of this area remains undeveloped, making it a very nature-infused area to live. Take a look at some of the neighborhoods in the city to see which one appeals to you.

Sleepy Hollow: A moderately sized area, this region does not have many small homes in it; most of the residential properties here are larger estates. The Vellano Country Club is also located here, making it easy to get to the golf course for a round or two each morning. This area is just off Route 142, which makes for easy access, but it has plenty of open spaces for those who don't like crowds.

City Center: Though City Center is, not surprisingly, the center of the Chino Hills area, it remains mostly remote. There are some commercial areas here, but most of this region is residential with a few strip malls featuring grocery stores or banks. The Grand Avenue Park and English Springs Parks are both located here. This area is located significantly off the beaten path, but it does have access to Route 142.

Olympic View: For those people looking for homes for rent, the Olympic View area has plenty. This is one of the more densely populated areas of the city. Located just off Route 71, or Chino Valley Freeway, this is also an ideal place to live if you want to commute into or out of town easily. Mostly subdivisions with a few commercial areas, Olympic View has some high rise apartments, but it is mostly filled with single family homes for rent.

Boys Republic: Just a bit south from Olympic View is Boys Republic. This area is also a bit more densely populated than other areas. It, too, is right off Route 71, giving it good access to Los Angeles and San Bernardino. It is home to the McCoy Equestrian and Recreation Center, which makes horse lovers plenty happy. In terms of homes for rent here, you may find a few apartments and duplexes for rent, but most of this area is larger lots and homes.

Rustic Drive and Carbon Canyon Road: A larger area, but one that is significantly mature, Rustic Drive really lives up to its name. The Coral Ridge Park is located here, which is one of the largest natural areas in the region. This area is mostly residential homes on larger lots. You may find a few duplexes for rent here, but you will not likely find an all bills paid apartment for rent in Chino Hills in this neighborhood. The income range here is significantly higher than in other neighborhoods.

Euclid Avenue: On the other side of Route 71 is Euclid Avenue. This neighborhood is home to El Prado Golf Course and the Prado Reservoir. Most of the neighborhoods here are high-end homes, though some apartments for rent are located along El Prado Road and to the west of Route 71. This area is ideal for those people who want an easy commute into the city. Yet again, it is mostly remote.

Coyote Street: It is not likely that you will find any apartments for rent (or homes for rent for that matter) in Coyote Street. This neighborhood is a bit off Route 71, but it is nearly all comprised of Chino Hills State Park. The few developments here are full of high-priced homes often including new construction. The area is ideal for those who want the finer things in life, like living in the beautiful California wilderness.

Peyton Drive: A more moderately priced area is Peyton Drive. Home to Oak Ridge Park, the area is perfectly suited for family living. Single family homes by far dominate the area and are well worth the investment.

Living in Chino Hills

To find out what living in this area is like, consider a few key details about this community. About two thirds of the households here contain married couples, and about half have children, which indicates that Chino Hills is a good place to call home for the entire family. Can't you already see you and your family calling Chino Hills home? About 75 percent of the people who live here have white-collar jobs. However, due to the more remote location, many people commute into San Bernardino or Los Angeles County, with an average commute time of about 35 minutes. If you plan to rent a home in Chino Hills, you'd better make sure you leave enough space in your budget for a comfortable car to make your daily trip to work a little less of a hassle.

June 2020 Chino Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chino Hills Rent Report. Chino Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chino Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chino Hills rents decline sharply over the past month

Chino Hills rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chino Hills stand at $1,599 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,025 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Chino Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chino Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chino Hills

    As rents have increased marginally in Chino Hills, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chino Hills is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Chino Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $2,025 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Chino Hills.
    • While Chino Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chino Hills than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Chino Hills is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Chino Hills?
    In Chino Hills, the median rent is $1,339 for a studio, $1,599 for a 1-bedroom, $2,025 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,802 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chino Hills, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Chino Hills?
    Some of the colleges located in the Chino Hills area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Chino Hills?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chino Hills from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

