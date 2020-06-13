131 Apartments for rent in Chino Hills, CA

Neighborhoods in Chino Hills

Chino Hills neighborhoods provide opportunities for individuals to live the type of lifestyle they desire. The various communities here offer something for everyone. However, much of this area remains undeveloped, making it a very nature-infused area to live. Take a look at some of the neighborhoods in the city to see which one appeals to you.

Sleepy Hollow: A moderately sized area, this region does not have many small homes in it; most of the residential properties here are larger estates. The Vellano Country Club is also located here, making it easy to get to the golf course for a round or two each morning. This area is just off Route 142, which makes for easy access, but it has plenty of open spaces for those who don't like crowds.

City Center: Though City Center is, not surprisingly, the center of the Chino Hills area, it remains mostly remote. There are some commercial areas here, but most of this region is residential with a few strip malls featuring grocery stores or banks. The Grand Avenue Park and English Springs Parks are both located here. This area is located significantly off the beaten path, but it does have access to Route 142.

Olympic View: For those people looking for homes for rent, the Olympic View area has plenty. This is one of the more densely populated areas of the city. Located just off Route 71, or Chino Valley Freeway, this is also an ideal place to live if you want to commute into or out of town easily. Mostly subdivisions with a few commercial areas, Olympic View has some high rise apartments, but it is mostly filled with single family homes for rent.

Boys Republic: Just a bit south from Olympic View is Boys Republic. This area is also a bit more densely populated than other areas. It, too, is right off Route 71, giving it good access to Los Angeles and San Bernardino. It is home to the McCoy Equestrian and Recreation Center, which makes horse lovers plenty happy. In terms of homes for rent here, you may find a few apartments and duplexes for rent, but most of this area is larger lots and homes.

Rustic Drive and Carbon Canyon Road: A larger area, but one that is significantly mature, Rustic Drive really lives up to its name. The Coral Ridge Park is located here, which is one of the largest natural areas in the region. This area is mostly residential homes on larger lots. You may find a few duplexes for rent here, but you will not likely find an all bills paid apartment for rent in Chino Hills in this neighborhood. The income range here is significantly higher than in other neighborhoods.

Euclid Avenue: On the other side of Route 71 is Euclid Avenue. This neighborhood is home to El Prado Golf Course and the Prado Reservoir. Most of the neighborhoods here are high-end homes, though some apartments for rent are located along El Prado Road and to the west of Route 71. This area is ideal for those people who want an easy commute into the city. Yet again, it is mostly remote.

Coyote Street: It is not likely that you will find any apartments for rent (or homes for rent for that matter) in Coyote Street. This neighborhood is a bit off Route 71, but it is nearly all comprised of Chino Hills State Park. The few developments here are full of high-priced homes often including new construction. The area is ideal for those who want the finer things in life, like living in the beautiful California wilderness.

Peyton Drive: A more moderately priced area is Peyton Drive. Home to Oak Ridge Park, the area is perfectly suited for family living. Single family homes by far dominate the area and are well worth the investment.