131 Apartments for rent in Chino Hills, CA📍
Let's talk about Chino Hills, California, a city located in the southwestern corner of San Bernardino County and just outside of Los Angeles County. This city of 75,655 people is about 44.7 square miles in size. If that sounds pretty big, it's because around here there is room to spread out. In the distance, the scenic San Gabriel mountains overlook fertile green valleys and gently rolling hills. Yes, this is very much the California lifestyle you hope to be living. Through the 1970s, this area was mainly a place for wild horses and cows, but over time, people moved in. Chino Hills was developed around the Vellano Country Club, a private golf course developed here to the tune of $2 million, one of the most expensive in the region at the time that it was built. So, can you land your own patch of turf in Chino Hills if you're not a millionaire? Yes, but you might have to search around a bit to find something affordable.
With more than 79 percent of people owning their homes here, properties for rent tend to be a bit harder to find. About 17 percent of the households here are rented, so there is an itty-bitty bit hope. But you'll have to be willing to compete hard to bag yourself that perfect pad: only 2 percent of the households in Chino Hills are unoccupied at any given time.
Considering the high demand for rental properties, expect to part with significant amounts of your hard-earned cash to secure yourself a place. A strong credit score, reliable references, and the ability to pay three to six months' rent in advance will help you to secure the best houses for rent here. There are some affordable apartments for rent in Chino Hills, but you'll have to act fast to get them. Better get your skates on. Now.
Chino Hills neighborhoods provide opportunities for individuals to live the type of lifestyle they desire. The various communities here offer something for everyone. However, much of this area remains undeveloped, making it a very nature-infused area to live. Take a look at some of the neighborhoods in the city to see which one appeals to you.
Sleepy Hollow: A moderately sized area, this region does not have many small homes in it; most of the residential properties here are larger estates. The Vellano Country Club is also located here, making it easy to get to the golf course for a round or two each morning. This area is just off Route 142, which makes for easy access, but it has plenty of open spaces for those who don't like crowds.
City Center: Though City Center is, not surprisingly, the center of the Chino Hills area, it remains mostly remote. There are some commercial areas here, but most of this region is residential with a few strip malls featuring grocery stores or banks. The Grand Avenue Park and English Springs Parks are both located here. This area is located significantly off the beaten path, but it does have access to Route 142.
Olympic View: For those people looking for homes for rent, the Olympic View area has plenty. This is one of the more densely populated areas of the city. Located just off Route 71, or Chino Valley Freeway, this is also an ideal place to live if you want to commute into or out of town easily. Mostly subdivisions with a few commercial areas, Olympic View has some high rise apartments, but it is mostly filled with single family homes for rent.
Boys Republic: Just a bit south from Olympic View is Boys Republic. This area is also a bit more densely populated than other areas. It, too, is right off Route 71, giving it good access to Los Angeles and San Bernardino. It is home to the McCoy Equestrian and Recreation Center, which makes horse lovers plenty happy. In terms of homes for rent here, you may find a few apartments and duplexes for rent, but most of this area is larger lots and homes.
Rustic Drive and Carbon Canyon Road: A larger area, but one that is significantly mature, Rustic Drive really lives up to its name. The Coral Ridge Park is located here, which is one of the largest natural areas in the region. This area is mostly residential homes on larger lots. You may find a few duplexes for rent here, but you will not likely find an all bills paid apartment for rent in Chino Hills in this neighborhood. The income range here is significantly higher than in other neighborhoods.
Euclid Avenue: On the other side of Route 71 is Euclid Avenue. This neighborhood is home to El Prado Golf Course and the Prado Reservoir. Most of the neighborhoods here are high-end homes, though some apartments for rent are located along El Prado Road and to the west of Route 71. This area is ideal for those people who want an easy commute into the city. Yet again, it is mostly remote.
Coyote Street: It is not likely that you will find any apartments for rent (or homes for rent for that matter) in Coyote Street. This neighborhood is a bit off Route 71, but it is nearly all comprised of Chino Hills State Park. The few developments here are full of high-priced homes often including new construction. The area is ideal for those who want the finer things in life, like living in the beautiful California wilderness.
Peyton Drive: A more moderately priced area is Peyton Drive. Home to Oak Ridge Park, the area is perfectly suited for family living. Single family homes by far dominate the area and are well worth the investment.
To find out what living in this area is like, consider a few key details about this community. About two thirds of the households here contain married couples, and about half have children, which indicates that Chino Hills is a good place to call home for the entire family. Can't you already see you and your family calling Chino Hills home? About 75 percent of the people who live here have white-collar jobs. However, due to the more remote location, many people commute into San Bernardino or Los Angeles County, with an average commute time of about 35 minutes. If you plan to rent a home in Chino Hills, you'd better make sure you leave enough space in your budget for a comfortable car to make your daily trip to work a little less of a hassle.
June 2020 Chino Hills Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Chino Hills Rent Report. Chino Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chino Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Chino Hills rents decline sharply over the past month
Chino Hills rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chino Hills stand at $1,599 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,025 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Chino Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Riverside Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chino Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
- Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
- Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
- San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chino Hills
As rents have increased marginally in Chino Hills, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chino Hills is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Chino Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $2,025 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Chino Hills.
- While Chino Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chino Hills than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Chino Hills is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.