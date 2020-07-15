/
46 Apartments for rent in Shafter, CA📍
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Casa Amelia Cadena
455 E Ash Ave, Shafter, CA
2 Bedrooms
$665
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Casa Amelia Cadena in Shafter, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Results within 1 mile of Shafter
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10608 Coulthard Dr.
10608 Coulthard Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2099 sqft
Northwest Bakersfield - Come Check out this Lovely Northwest Bakersfield Home that features 3 bedrooms 3 bath.
Results within 5 miles of Shafter
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
2 Units Available
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sablewood Gardens. Northwest Bakersfield's Upscale Apartment Community!
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
930 Olive Dr #63
930 Olive Drive, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1275 sqft
NW-Bakersfield gated 3 bed/2.5 bath Condo - Spectacular 2 story Olive Garden Condo. features 3 spacious bedrooms 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverlakes
5012 Shorebird Dr
5012 Shorebird Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1301 sqft
5012 Shorebird Dr Available 07/21/20 Tranquil Living on the Lake - Lovely fresh and newly refurbished home located on the Lake at Riverlakes. Located in NW Bakersfield, close to shopping and schools.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
14038 Meacham Rd
14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
14038 Meacham Rd Available 08/08/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with a little country and animals but still close to town? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
San Trope
5020 Boulder Creek Pl
5020 Boulder Creek Place, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2165 sqft
5020 Boulder Creek Pl Available 08/08/20 5020 Boulder Creek - This beautiful house was built in 2004, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Calloway Dr. and Hageman Rd. on a 7405 sq ft lot.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1321 Washington Ave
1321 Washington Avenue, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
580 sqft
Beautiful detached back house with a gated grass yard surrounded by beautiful fruit trees throughout the oversized lot. Newly updated double pane windows, kitchen cabinets and tiles. Less than 3 minutes from the newly built Amazon facility.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Fox Run
12205 Colorado Ave.
12205 Colorado Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2197 sqft
Northwest 4 bedroom - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath Northwest patio home with granite counter tops and dark cabinets throughout. great room with fireplace, formal dining room. Large backyard with a covered patio. Gardener included.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Woods
11131 Dawson Falls Ave. Pool
11131 Dawson Falls Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1567 sqft
4/2 BATH WITH POOL LOCATION LOCATION - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3739984)
1 of 34
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Shiloh Estates
15417 Lila Rose Ct
15417 Lila Rose Court, Rosedale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3196 sqft
Shiloh Estates Home with an In-ground Pool! Sitting on a large lot with RV parking & a GUEST HOUSE, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home will capture your heart the second you walk in! High ceilings and large windows provide, great natural light.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
5452 WILLARD STREET
5452 Willard St, Kern County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1440 sqft
Room for horses and all your toys! - 2 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home. Located on a 1/2 acre lot! Zoned for animals. Bring your own corral. Hose boarding is an additional $450 / month. Plenty of RV parking. Clean carpet, newer roof and a/c.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Polo Grounds
11260 Ave Overland
11260 Cave Avenue, Greenacres, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2005 sqft
Imagine the perks of a private home with added amenities of community living - live/work/exercise/enjoy & never want to leave! Newly-remodeled, Tri-level townhouse - 4 beds + 2.5 baths, with attached 2 car garage + storage.
Results within 10 miles of Shafter
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Oakridge
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$695
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$690
1231 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Govea Gardens in Bakersfield, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Sagepointe
5912 Almendra Ave. #C
5912 Almendra Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
5912 Almendra Ave. #C Available 07/31/20 SW-Bakersfield 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms condo - SW-Bakersfield 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms condo, community pool.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Oildale
127 Decatur
127 Decatur Street, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
940 sqft
127 Decatur Available 08/15/20 - (RLNE5920706)
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks at Grand Island
2012 Three Bridges Way
2012 Three Bridges Way, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2925 sqft
2012 Three Bridges Way - Clean and very spacious Home Inside Seven Oaks Grand Island: 5 Bedrooms (or) 4 Bedrooms w/Office: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, formal living room, den, office,
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Tevis Ranch
11001 Mirage Drive
11001 Mirage Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
11001 Mirage Drive - Spacious, single level split wing home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an office or den that can be used as 4th bedroom. Corner lot, covered patio, 2 car attached garage, wired for security system, No Pets.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Riviera-Westchester
1721 Olive St
1721 Olive Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1368 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5880152)
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Oleander-Sunset
1225 Bank St
1225 Bank Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1130 sqft
1225 Bank St - *$1300.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Benton Park
1131 S. H St.
1131 South H Street, Kern County, CA
7 Bedrooms
$2,600
2650 sqft
Residential Care Facility - A charming spanish-style facility set up for any type of in-home care facility desired. Home was recently remodeled inside and out. Has been utilized as substance care facility and elder care in recent years.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Homaker Park
3111 San Dimas Street
3111 San Dimas Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$825
732 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home....A MUST SEE!! - Welcome to Your New Home! ...
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
La Cresta-Alta Vista
2821 Elmwood Ave
2821 Elmwood Avenue, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1477 sqft
2821 Elmwood - Clean & Spacious NE 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pheasant Run
9503 Staffordshire Way
9503 Staffordshire Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Shafter area include Porterville College, and California State University-Bakersfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shafter from include Bakersfield, Porterville, Delano, Oildale, and Golden Hills.