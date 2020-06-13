/
east los angeles
221 Apartments for rent in East Los Angeles, CA📍
East Los Angeles
823 N Humphreys Av Rear
823 North Humphreys Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Recently Remodled Single Family Residence -East LA - Property Id: 105045 Newly and fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 full bath single family residence located in a safe and nice neighborhood in East Los Angeles.
East Los Angeles
109 N Humphreys Ave
109 North Humphreys Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Corner Lot home - Property Id: 70922 Beautiful home with new kitchen appliances and wood cabinets, new carpeting throughout the house and updated bathroom. Corner lot location. Onsite parking.
East Los Angeles
1282 S Mcbride Ave
1282 Mcbride Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1144 sqft
1282 - Property Id: 258263 - Detached 3bd/2ba two-story building - Central AC and heating throughout the home - Washer/dryer hook-ups - 2 uncovered designated parking spaces - Built in 2014 Living room, kitchen, laundry, and bathroom downstairs
East Los Angeles
275 Margaret Avenue
275 Margaret Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1128 sqft
This is a well cared for home within a great neighborhood of single family homes. Great north of Beverly Blvd location with walking distance to shopping and transportation and schools.
East Los Angeles
1335 S Woods Avenue
1335 South Woods Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
MODERN COMPLETE REMODELED DUPLEX, 2BEDROOM, 1BATH, INDOOR LAUNDRY CLOSET, NEW GAS STOVE AND MICROWAVE, WALL AC & HEAT UNIT, ONSITE PARKING.
Results within 1 mile of East Los Angeles
$
Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1130 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
LA-32
1915 Ronda Drive
1915 Ronda Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1994 sqft
Lease a home with Spectacular Views of Downtown L.A Sky Line in the Up and Coming Area of El Sereno. Many refer to this area of Los Angeles ''Off the Radar Screen,'' Close to Cal State L.A, Downtown & Many other areas of L.A.
Boyle Heights
815 N. Mott Street 17
815 North Mott Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious apartments near downtown - Property Id: 85428 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85428 Property Id 85428 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813347)
Boyle Heights
3329 E 4th Street
3329 East 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
530 sqft
1 Bedroom Semi furnished home in Boyle Heights - Property Id: 97559 Very clean 1 bedroom semi furnished house in Boyle heights. 5 min drive to Downtown LA and 5 minute walk to Gold line subway station.
Boyle Heights
2746 Boulder St 8
2746 Boulder Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
800 sqft
3BR Beauty! You've gotta see this one! Nice! - Property Id: 285018 FULLY RENOVATED 3BR apartment in a quiet, 8-unit complex. Unit's layout has three rooms connected by a hallway with the kitchen and bathroom between.
1618 Tremont Street
1618 Tremont Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
900 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM +1 BATH IN HEART OF THE CITY! - ****MOVE IN SPECIAL SAVINGS OF $300 FOR FIRST 4 MONTHS***** Spacious Two Bedroom that is centrally located that is ideal for a family.
Monterey Park
1601 Loma Verde Street
1601 Loma Verde Street, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2025 sqft
Located in the Monterey Park neighborhood, this charming home features an open floor plan, spacious living room and dining room. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout and large windows throughout allow natural light to flow in.
Montebello
2237 Allston Street
2237 Allston Street, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
846 sqft
A beautiful Single House in the heart of Montebello for lease. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with brand new cabinet, granite counter top, light fixtures.
1278 Ricardo St
1278 Ricardo Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Brand new construction! - Property Id: 276323 Showings still available, but with strict social distancing guidelines. Brand new construction! Modern finishes throughout. *Bright unit with downtown views! Close to USC Medical Center.
Boyle Heights
2437 Malabar Street
2437 Malabar Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1372 sqft
Brand new construction, townhouse style homes ready for move-in. Each unit consists of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. They are all 2-story layout and comes equipped with all new new appliances: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and laundry.
Results within 5 miles of East Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles
AXIS
1200 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,735
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1210 sqft
Explore the rooftop deck, resident lounge and future retail area. On-site service bar, pool and fitness studio. Each apartment features updated appliances, an open, modern floor plan and fantastic views throughout.
Downtown Los Angeles
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,999
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
1379 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1155 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
Historic Cultural
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,032
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1006 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
Downtown Los Angeles
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,910
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1275 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Downtown Los Angeles
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,710
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,845
2162 sqft
Convenient location close to Staples Center and L.A. Live. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, wine room and elevator.
Historic Cultural
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,918
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,903
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Downtown Los Angeles
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,027
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1001 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in Los Angeles' Mid City West area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Convenient for commuters with proximity to I-10 and I-110. Blocks away from MacArthur Park.
Downtown Los Angeles
Wren
1230 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,705
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1182 sqft
WREN Apartments is located at 1230 S. Olive St Los Angeles, CA and is managed by Mack Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Downtown Los Angeles
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,950
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1289 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpeting, walk-in closets and modern appliances in kitchens. The pet-friendly community has such amenities as a heated pool, a spa and a fitness center. Walking distance from Museum of Contemporary Art.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for East Los Angeles rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,160.
Some of the colleges located in the East Los Angeles area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Los Angeles from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.