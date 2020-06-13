850 Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Second Ward
57 Units Available
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,062
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
North Charlotte
24 Units Available
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,436
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1152 sqft
Sleek new apartments in the heart of North Charlotte's art district with high ceilings, quartz countertops, and custom cabinetry. Steps from Neighborhood Theatre, restaurants and galleries. Saltwater pool and funky billiards room among amenities for tenants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Third Ward
39 Units Available
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,156
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1184 sqft
High-end living in desirable Uptown Charlotte means apartments with patio/balcony, smoke-free units, ice-maker and walk-in closets. The community here is pet-friendly, boasting a host of amenities including 24-hr maintenance, valet service, and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Fourth Ward
4 Units Available
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,369
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1153 sqft
Well-appointed one- and two-bedroom apartments in Charlotte's Fourth Ward, near Johnson and Wales University. All units have in-unit laundry facilities, dishwashers, patio/balconies, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Wilmore
28 Units Available
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,129
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1042 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a game room, yoga studio, and pool. E-payments for convenience. Close to the happening Uptown area. Near I-77.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Brookhill
18 Units Available
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,219
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1139 sqft
Enjoy a smoke-free and pet-friendly community with these stylish apartments. Expect luxury features such as stainless steel finishing, in-unit laundry, and your own private patio and balcony. Amenities include valet service and dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Mineral Springs
30 Units Available
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1454 sqft
Stylishly appointed interiors in this unit include fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathtub, and hardwood floors. Extensive amenities include refreshing pool, sports courts and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Ballantyne East
45 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Foxcroft
15 Units Available
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,079
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1072 sqft
This relaxing community features a cabana at the pool, on-site clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and offer stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Plenty of shopping to enjoy along Providence Road.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Provincetowne
30 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
The South End
22 Units Available
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,029
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1134 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Touchstone Village
9 Units Available
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1163 sqft
Well-appointed apartment complex situated in a wooded residential area close to Stonecrest Shopping Center. Open-concept floor plans with plank floors, walk-in closets and large patios or decks. Community provides access to the Greenway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
The South End
32 Units Available
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,254
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1142 sqft
Exquisite apartments feature gorgeous skyline views, high ceilings and large rooms. There is in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Apartment amenities include valet service, a saltwater pool, gym and a bocce court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
Olde Whitehall
16 Units Available
Hideaway Lakes
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1470 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Third Ward
57 Units Available
Gateway West
902 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,119
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1196 sqft
Gorgeous skyline views, heated saltwater pool and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly community has a pet park and pet bathing station. Units equipped with granite countertops, washers and dryers, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
Madison Park
14 Units Available
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern property minutes from Downtown Charlotte. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include yoga, media rooms, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
North Sharon Amity
10 Units Available
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near E Independence Boulevard and within proximity to I-485, I-277, and Cedarwood Park. Apartment units include washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, and air conditioner. On-site amenities feature convenient laundry facilities and playground.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Yorkshire
6 Units Available
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1333 sqft
Spacious apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets. Ample on-site amenities, including a courtyard, tennis court and car wash area. Just minutes from McDowell Nature Preserve. Easy access to I-485.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Third Ward
22 Units Available
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,209
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,123
1308 sqft
High-rise apartments in Uptown Charlotte. A rooftop saltwater pool, a penthouse lounge and bar, and pet spa and salon. Interiors feature modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows and culinary kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
5 Units Available
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
$
Optimist Park
27 Units Available
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,070
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1079 sqft
Newly renovated studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments mix historic architecture with contemporary lifestyle. Modern, open kitchen, 8-foot windows, patio with city view. Walk to Uptown restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Easy access to Brookshire Freeway East.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Sherwood Forest
8 Units Available
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1567 sqft
Randolph Park offers six meticulously-designed one, two and three bedroom town homes and garden-style apartments. All our homes are provided with unique features such as private patios, balconies, or screened porches and generous closet space.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Hembstead
24 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1443 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
Ballantyne West
22 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

Median Rent in Charlotte

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Charlotte is $981, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,144.
Studio
$886
1 Bed
$981
2 Beds
$1,144
3+ Beds
$1,542
City GuideCharlotte
"Little Charlotte, she's as pretty as the angels when they sing. I can't believe I'm out here on her front porch in this swing, just a swingin'." (John Anderson - "Swingin'").

Also known as "The Queen City", the "The Wasp's Nest", and "City of Churches", on first glance, Charlotte seems to have multiple personality syndrome. It is at once a home for the prestigious and notorious, the modest and flamboyant, the religious and the recidivists. Despite this schizophrenic tendency, most neighborhoods still have the southern comfort of a small-town atmosphere.

Having trouble with Craigslist Charlotte? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

NASCAR at Lowe's Speedway

Catawba River

Charlotte's Trolley System

Things to Consider When Choosing your Charlotte Chateau:

Fool's Paradise. Be wary of seemingly lavish apartment complexes with low rent. Most of the time, you get what you pay for. Sure the complex has a rooftop fire place, a huge pool, and a movie theater. But, if the fireplace is broken, the pool adds an extra $50 to your water bill, and the movie theater smells like sweat, cigarettes, and desperation, then life won't be so luxurious.

Climate Control. In a city that experiences both freezing winters and the heat of southern summers, utility costs can become a burden. You can either find an apartment that is all bills paid, or expect to spend more than $150 a month on utilities during summer and winter peaks.

Uptown Security. On a similar note, be sure to ask apartment managers all about the security features of your potential home. Many apartment complexes around downtown and the arts district won't let you go anywhere without a card or key: the elevator, the parking garage, the pool, etc. With tight security like this, you will want to make sure your apartment has a system that allows you to buzz people in. Otherwise, you will have to take a hike downstairs every time you have visitors, or pizza.

Proof of Income. Many places in Charlotte do not accept bank statements as proof of income. This could make things complicated for trust fund babies, freelance workers, and people that just get by on odd jobs. If you make or have enough money to pay taxes on, then last year's tax statements should be sufficient.

Transportation. A car may be necessary unless you are moving into a place on the south side or close to downtown. Charlotte becomes a very sprawling city to the north, and bus routes can be few and far between. However, if you take a peak at the CATS map, then you will be able to find a few apartment complexes up north that are located near one of these bus routes. See: Lynx Blue Line Light Rail, Gold Rush, and Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS).

Charlotte Cityscape

There are nearly 200 neighborhoods sprawled in all directions from Charlotte's city center, creating enough space for urban socialites, suburban families, and even rural country folk that prefer a more small town vibe.

Uptown. Some cities have downtowns. Charlotte has uptown. Take a stroll along the backdrop of the center of the city, the eye of the storm, the epicenter of business, bar hopping, historic churches, global cuisine, cocktails, and live music.

First Ward: Mixed-income, high-demand apartments a stone's throw away from center city nightlife.

Second Ward. (Aka Brooklyn) Home to NASCAR events, government buildings, Zion Church, and dreams of revitalization... no actual homes, though.

Third Ward. Mostly just known for Bank of America Stadium, home of the North Carolina Panthers.

Fourth Ward. Trendy warehouse and old mill apartments, elaborate terra cotta apartments, and super luxurious condos for high paying fat cats.

Artsy East. Aspiring actors, artists, musicians, and human tattoos receive especially warm welcomes just east of Uptown.

NoDa. (North of Davidson) Artists, art promoters, art galleries, art school, grass-roots art groups, and all the funky fixings of your typical art-centered artsy art district... plus pup-friendly pubs.

Plaza Midwood: Tattoo parlors and bakeries, galleries and pubs, antique shopping and fashion hubs, a paradoxical, yet harmonious neighborhood.

Southern 'Burbs. Just south of Uptown is the families' delight.

Myers Park: Super-exclusive, big money neighborhood.

Sedgefield: The neighborhood for professionals working downtown and families looking for an affordable home.

Elizabeth: Comic book stores, modern apartments among historic homes, and the annual 4th of July fireworks.

South Park: Symphonies in the park, international cuisine, high-end department shopping, and general upscale urban living.

Starmount: Practical and culturally diverse.

Northeast Country. Move to the outskirts if you prefer woodsy ranch-style living over urban high rises and suburban bland land.

Derita. Woodsy, neighborhood that's big on youth sports and picnics in the park. University City. Home to five colleges, three public libraries, parks, lakes, shopping, dining and entertainment, and a close-knit population of proud golfers.

Biddleville: Affordable living one mile from uptown.

Southend: Old cotton mills and warehouses renovated into modern apartments.

Paw Creek: A "tank town" located far out west.

Mountain Island Village: Located far northwest near Mountain Island Lake.

And that my dear renters, is Charlotte in a nutshell. Now crack that shell and go nuts!

-By Katy Comal

Charlotte rents decline sharply over the past month

Charlotte rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Charlotte stand at $981 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,144 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Charlotte's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Charlotte, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Charlotte rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Charlotte, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Charlotte is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Charlotte's median two-bedroom rent of $1,144 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Charlotte.
    • While Charlotte's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlotte than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Charlotte.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Charlotte’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Charlotte renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....

    View full Charlotte Renter Survey

    Here’s how Charlotte ranks on:

    A-
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    A-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B
    Recreational activities
    B
    Affordability
    C
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Social Life
    B+
    Weather
    B-
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    B-
    Public transit
    B+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Charlotte’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Charlotte renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

    Key findings in Charlotte include the following:

    • Charlotte renters gave their city an A- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Charlotte were social life and jobs and career opportunities, which both received A- grades.
    • The area of concern to Charlotte renters is the quality of local schools (C).
    • Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A-, while renters who are parents are equally satisfied, giving it an A.
    • Charlotte did relatively well to other cities in North Carolina, including Durham (C), Winston-Salem (B) and Wilmington (C).
    • Charlotte earned similar scores to other Southern cities, including Charleston, SC (A-), Nashville, TN (A-), and Virginia Beach, VA (A-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Everyone is really nice and open to conversation. It’s also a very dog-friendly city, even compared to other dog-friendly cities." – Scott T.
    • "I love all of the parks and recreational opportunities. I do not enjoy the traffic, especially when commuting from suburbs into the city." – Kelsi S.
    • "Everything is brand new and the population is really young. However, sometimes all the new buildings lack character and history." – Calvin C.
    • "I love the young professional vibe. There’s a more liberal attitude than most Southern cities and the eclectic neighborhoods mean you can find your niche somewhere." – Jennifer P.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Charlotte?
    In Charlotte, the median rent is $886 for a studio, $981 for a 1-bedroom, $1,144 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,542 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Charlotte, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Charlotte?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Charlotte include Prosperity Church Road, Ballantyne West, East Forest, University City North, and Wedgewood.
    How pet-friendly is Charlotte?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Charlotte received a letter grade of B+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Charlotte?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Charlotte received a letter grade of A- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Charlotte?
    Charlotte renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Charlotte did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Charlotte?
    Charlotte renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Charlotte did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Charlotte?
    Some of the colleges located in the Charlotte area include Central Piedmont Community College, Johnson C Smith University, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Queens University of Charlotte, and Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Charlotte?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Charlotte from include Winston-Salem, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.

