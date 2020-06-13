850 Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC

Things to Consider When Choosing your Charlotte Chateau:

Fool's Paradise. Be wary of seemingly lavish apartment complexes with low rent. Most of the time, you get what you pay for. Sure the complex has a rooftop fire place, a huge pool, and a movie theater. But, if the fireplace is broken, the pool adds an extra $50 to your water bill, and the movie theater smells like sweat, cigarettes, and desperation, then life won't be so luxurious.

Climate Control. In a city that experiences both freezing winters and the heat of southern summers, utility costs can become a burden. You can either find an apartment that is all bills paid, or expect to spend more than $150 a month on utilities during summer and winter peaks.

Uptown Security. On a similar note, be sure to ask apartment managers all about the security features of your potential home. Many apartment complexes around downtown and the arts district won't let you go anywhere without a card or key: the elevator, the parking garage, the pool, etc. With tight security like this, you will want to make sure your apartment has a system that allows you to buzz people in. Otherwise, you will have to take a hike downstairs every time you have visitors, or pizza.

Proof of Income. Many places in Charlotte do not accept bank statements as proof of income. This could make things complicated for trust fund babies, freelance workers, and people that just get by on odd jobs. If you make or have enough money to pay taxes on, then last year's tax statements should be sufficient.

Transportation. A car may be necessary unless you are moving into a place on the south side or close to downtown. Charlotte becomes a very sprawling city to the north, and bus routes can be few and far between. However, if you take a peak at the CATS map, then you will be able to find a few apartment complexes up north that are located near one of these bus routes. See: Lynx Blue Line Light Rail, Gold Rush, and Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS).