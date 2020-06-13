143 Apartments for rent in Riverside, CA

Neighborhoods of Riverside

Airport. Lots of character, best hole-in-the-wall restaurants for taco and Thai food lovers, and a little bit of airplane noise, but you probably guessed that from the neighborhood’s name.

Arlington Heights. Gorgeous country drives, lush orange groves, and lots of natural vegetation around Mocking Bird Lake.

Arlington South. Great spot for the scenery of Arlington Heights, but with the convenience of nearby shopping complexes and neighborhood parks.

Box Springs. Near Lake Perris Fairgrounds, two enormous parks, mall, movie theater, sushi, pizza and a grocery store. If convenience is a hot-button word for you, this place has got it in spades.

Canyon Crest. Perfect neighborhood for a bicycle-traveling student, with the University of California and downtown within a few miles, and plenty of parks, eats, and shops in between.

Casa Blanca. A little noisy, but this neighborhood has some of the best little Mexican spots, including a meat market, bakery, grocery store, and a few restaurants. Plus, it’s less than five miles from downtown. No Humphrey Bogarts, though. Trust us, we’re bummed too.

Downtown. A neighborhood of live theater, jazz, festivals, a few laid back dive bars, and lots of beautiful, open green space right on the river.

Eastside. Just east of downtown, don’t walk there.

** Grand.** Right on the river, with lots of tree cover for walking to downtown, the community college, or the golf course. Keep an eye out for duplexes and fourplexes.

La Sierra. This ‘hood is mere seconds away from the mall and freeway, has lots of open space along Norco Ridge, and, as an added plus, it’s got tons of great little shops on Van Buren.

Magnolia Center. The place for shopaholics, local musicians, families, college kids, martini-drinkers and Irish lager lovers… basically fun for the whole family.. There is a huge shopping center, local music showcases, Irish pub, hookah lounge, coffee shops, and beautiful green spaces under bright blue California skies. What more could you ask for!

Mission Grove. A hidden treasure next to the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park, this woodsy area is home to luxury apartments, walkable streets, and high-class neighborhood bars and restaurants.

Northside. Close to everything: downtown, the river, Fairmount Park, the golf course, and a few little mom and pop shops.

Presidential Park. This is a nice, affordable suburban area, with great little neighborhood parks and a drive-in movie theater to add some nostalgic Southern California charm.

Ramona. This neighborhood is convenient and affordable.

Sycamore Canyon Springs. Here, you can hit the highway to LA as quickly as you can skip over to the two biggest parks in Riverside: Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park and Box Springs Mountain Park. Be sure to take a hike after a good rain… that’s when the flora is most colorful.

University. Walk to the University of California-Riverside, the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park, and through streets filled with tons of studious college kids. And, no, you are not crazy if you hear the sound of church bells playing the theme to Ghostbusters… that is just the sound of a Carillonneur jamming out on the enormous Bell Tower that you see lit up in the sky. The sound travels throughout the city and bounces off of the nearby mountains.

Victoria. Victorian houses and upscale shopping.