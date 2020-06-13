Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:28 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Riverside, CA

Canyon Crest
University
Ramona
Arlanza
La Sierra
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Canyon Crest
11 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
Ramona
23 Units Available
The Aspens Riverside
7955 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
985 sqft
Apartments feature expansive windows and large patios/balconies. Community highlights include beautiful gardens, a pool and sauna, and clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near Riverside Freeway. Close to Riverside City College and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arlanza
20 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
15 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mission Grove
11 Units Available
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arlington South
9 Units Available
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
9 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,389
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Canyon Crest
18 Units Available
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Sierra
3 Units Available
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,403
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Mission Grove
7 Units Available
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Sierra South
17 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,580
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,799
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Canyon Crest
25 Units Available
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
University
19 Units Available
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Canyon Crest
6 Units Available
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Canyon Crest
20 Units Available
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
*NOW LEASING*Deep inside, we know exactly what's essential to make us happy. Where and how you live has a lot to do with that. Welcome to The CORE at Sycamore Highlands - a daring, new, and modern living experience in Riverside.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ramona
1 Unit Available
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
885 sqft
Artessa Riverside apartment homes are spacious and comfortable with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. The community is pet-friendly and has a tennis court, playground and pool/hot tub!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arlanza
4 Units Available
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,365
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
877 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
La Sierra
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near La Sierra University, Five Points Shopping Center and Collet Park. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a community boasting a swimming pool and spa, dog park and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Riverside
13 Units Available
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
1585 Country Club Drive
1585 Country Club Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1865 sqft
Contact Natalia DeFratus for appointment 951-271-1325. Well taken care of Canyon Crest pool home for rent, in highly desirable area of Riverside. Just in time for hot summer days.

Median Rent in Riverside

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Riverside is $1,081, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,352.
Studio
$904
1 Bed
$1,081
2 Beds
$1,352
3+ Beds
$1,901
City GuideRiverside
If you want to escape the superficial-reality-show lifestyle of Orange County, but don’t want to live in the gritty, post-apocalyptic urban landscape that is LA, then Riverside is the perfect middle ground. The people are real, the vibe is laid back, and the surrounding mountain views look great from just about any apartment.
Apartment Hunting Tips

California Charm. Yes, southern California is very charming. Riverside looks like a perfectly fine and fair-weathered place to live.

Smog. Thanks to the drastic industrialization of LA, Riverside gets breezes heavily weighted down with city smog, especially in the summer. A visit to the area in wintertime may be beautiful, and quite refreshing compared to harsh east coast/midwest winters (you’ve heard the stories), but a visit during the heat and smog of summertime is necessary to make sure you can actually survive here.

Transportation. Although the smog has been a major problem, efforts to clean up the air in Southern California have prompted a very convenient transportation system. Living in Riverside, you can skip the traffic and save on gas money by taking a free ride on the Metrolink, which runs throughout the LA, Orange County, and San Diego area. The city itself has a sufficient bus system, and the streets are great for bikers and walkers alike.

Ants. If there is one major infestation that all apartments experience around here, it is ants. They make their way through the walls, up multiple stories, and into your kitchen. Newer apartments that are completely sealed off have less trouble, yet they do still find ways in. So, don’t back out of your lease just because of an ant problem. They are an issue at every apartment. Just work with the management, or work within your budget, and get a good pesticide spray in a few times a year.

Things To Do. No, you don’t have to go all the way to Los Angeles or Orange County to have a good time. Riverside has plenty of hidden gems for locals to enjoy. There are hiking trails everywhere, a few lakes, tons of shopping centers, live music, theater, horse races, golf courses, hipster bars, hookah lounges, fairs and festivals, and even an old school drive-in movie theater… not to mention, the snow-capped mountains right outside the city. Its location right in between the beach and the mountains is ideal in spring and fall, when you can go snow skiing and water skiing all in the same day. Now, tell us that isn’t the coolest thing you’ve heard all day.

Neighborhoods of Riverside

Airport. Lots of character, best hole-in-the-wall restaurants for taco and Thai food lovers, and a little bit of airplane noise, but you probably guessed that from the neighborhood’s name.

Arlington Heights. Gorgeous country drives, lush orange groves, and lots of natural vegetation around Mocking Bird Lake.

Arlington South. Great spot for the scenery of Arlington Heights, but with the convenience of nearby shopping complexes and neighborhood parks.

Box Springs. Near Lake Perris Fairgrounds, two enormous parks, mall, movie theater, sushi, pizza and a grocery store. If convenience is a hot-button word for you, this place has got it in spades.

Canyon Crest. Perfect neighborhood for a bicycle-traveling student, with the University of California and downtown within a few miles, and plenty of parks, eats, and shops in between.

Casa Blanca. A little noisy, but this neighborhood has some of the best little Mexican spots, including a meat market, bakery, grocery store, and a few restaurants. Plus, it’s less than five miles from downtown. No Humphrey Bogarts, though. Trust us, we’re bummed too.

Downtown. A neighborhood of live theater, jazz, festivals, a few laid back dive bars, and lots of beautiful, open green space right on the river.

Eastside. Just east of downtown, don’t walk there.

** Grand.** Right on the river, with lots of tree cover for walking to downtown, the community college, or the golf course. Keep an eye out for duplexes and fourplexes.

La Sierra. This ‘hood is mere seconds away from the mall and freeway, has lots of open space along Norco Ridge, and, as an added plus, it’s got tons of great little shops on Van Buren.

Magnolia Center. The place for shopaholics, local musicians, families, college kids, martini-drinkers and Irish lager lovers… basically fun for the whole family.. There is a huge shopping center, local music showcases, Irish pub, hookah lounge, coffee shops, and beautiful green spaces under bright blue California skies. What more could you ask for!

Mission Grove. A hidden treasure next to the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park, this woodsy area is home to luxury apartments, walkable streets, and high-class neighborhood bars and restaurants.

Northside. Close to everything: downtown, the river, Fairmount Park, the golf course, and a few little mom and pop shops.

Presidential Park. This is a nice, affordable suburban area, with great little neighborhood parks and a drive-in movie theater to add some nostalgic Southern California charm.

Ramona. This neighborhood is convenient and affordable.

Sycamore Canyon Springs. Here, you can hit the highway to LA as quickly as you can skip over to the two biggest parks in Riverside: Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park and Box Springs Mountain Park. Be sure to take a hike after a good rain… that’s when the flora is most colorful.

University. Walk to the University of California-Riverside, the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park, and through streets filled with tons of studious college kids. And, no, you are not crazy if you hear the sound of church bells playing the theme to Ghostbusters… that is just the sound of a Carillonneur jamming out on the enormous Bell Tower that you see lit up in the sky. The sound travels throughout the city and bounces off of the nearby mountains.

Victoria. Victorian houses and upscale shopping.

Southern California Living

Now armed with the apartment hunting tips and the neighborhood breakdown, you are ready to take on the town! Keep your mind open, your schedule loose, and enjoy that Southern California living!

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Riverside Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Riverside Rent Report. Riverside rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Riverside rent trends were flat over the past month

Riverside rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Riverside stand at $1,082 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,353 for a two-bedroom. Riverside's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Riverside, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Riverside rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Riverside, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Riverside is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Riverside's median two-bedroom rent of $1,353 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Riverside.
    • While Riverside's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverside than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is nearly twice the price in Riverside.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Riverside’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Riverside renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Li...

    View full Riverside Renter Survey

    Here’s how Riverside ranks on:

    D
    Overall satisfaction
    C+
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    C+
    Affordability
    C
    Quality of schools
    B
    Social Life
    B-
    Weather
    C
    State and local taxes
    B-
    Public transit
    D
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Riverside’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Riverside renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Riverside vary widely across categories such as jobs and career opportunities and commute time."

    Key findings in Riverside include the following:

    • Riverside renters gave their city a D overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Riverside were social life and jobs and career opportunities, which both received a B.
    • The areas of concern to Riverside renters are commute time (F) and pet-friendliness (D).
    • Riverside did relatively poorly compared to other cities in California, including San Diego (A-), San Francisco (B+) and Los Angeles (C+).
    • Riverside did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Seattle, WA (B+) and Denver, CO (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I’m 30-45 minutes from the beach, Disneyland and the mountains. It’s very accessible to local shops, restaurants and fitness activities." – Ashley F.
    • "I like the scenery and the available access to shopping malls, grocery stores and activities for the weekend." – Cristin M.
    • "Not a lot of higher paying jobs so you have to commute to major cities." – Dana H.
    • "Love that there is always something to do, but I hate that the city is a bit isolated" – Margaret S.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Riverside?
    In Riverside, the median rent is $904 for a studio, $1,081 for a 1-bedroom, $1,352 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,901 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Riverside, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Riverside?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Riverside include Canyon Crest, University, Ramona, Arlanza, and La Sierra.
    How pet-friendly is Riverside?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Riverside received a letter grade of D for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Riverside?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Riverside received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Riverside?
    Riverside renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Riverside did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Riverside?
    Riverside renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Riverside did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Riverside?
    Some of the colleges located in the Riverside area include University of California-Riverside, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Riverside?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Riverside from include Anaheim, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Ana, Irvine, and Huntington Beach.

