143 Apartments for rent in Riverside, CA📍
California Charm. Yes, southern California is very charming. Riverside looks like a perfectly fine and fair-weathered place to live.
Smog. Thanks to the drastic industrialization of LA, Riverside gets breezes heavily weighted down with city smog, especially in the summer. A visit to the area in wintertime may be beautiful, and quite refreshing compared to harsh east coast/midwest winters (you’ve heard the stories), but a visit during the heat and smog of summertime is necessary to make sure you can actually survive here.
Transportation. Although the smog has been a major problem, efforts to clean up the air in Southern California have prompted a very convenient transportation system. Living in Riverside, you can skip the traffic and save on gas money by taking a free ride on the Metrolink, which runs throughout the LA, Orange County, and San Diego area. The city itself has a sufficient bus system, and the streets are great for bikers and walkers alike.
Ants. If there is one major infestation that all apartments experience around here, it is ants. They make their way through the walls, up multiple stories, and into your kitchen. Newer apartments that are completely sealed off have less trouble, yet they do still find ways in. So, don’t back out of your lease just because of an ant problem. They are an issue at every apartment. Just work with the management, or work within your budget, and get a good pesticide spray in a few times a year.
Things To Do. No, you don’t have to go all the way to Los Angeles or Orange County to have a good time. Riverside has plenty of hidden gems for locals to enjoy. There are hiking trails everywhere, a few lakes, tons of shopping centers, live music, theater, horse races, golf courses, hipster bars, hookah lounges, fairs and festivals, and even an old school drive-in movie theater… not to mention, the snow-capped mountains right outside the city. Its location right in between the beach and the mountains is ideal in spring and fall, when you can go snow skiing and water skiing all in the same day. Now, tell us that isn’t the coolest thing you’ve heard all day.
Airport. Lots of character, best hole-in-the-wall restaurants for taco and Thai food lovers, and a little bit of airplane noise, but you probably guessed that from the neighborhood’s name.
Arlington Heights. Gorgeous country drives, lush orange groves, and lots of natural vegetation around Mocking Bird Lake.
Arlington South. Great spot for the scenery of Arlington Heights, but with the convenience of nearby shopping complexes and neighborhood parks.
Box Springs. Near Lake Perris Fairgrounds, two enormous parks, mall, movie theater, sushi, pizza and a grocery store. If convenience is a hot-button word for you, this place has got it in spades.
Canyon Crest. Perfect neighborhood for a bicycle-traveling student, with the University of California and downtown within a few miles, and plenty of parks, eats, and shops in between.
Casa Blanca. A little noisy, but this neighborhood has some of the best little Mexican spots, including a meat market, bakery, grocery store, and a few restaurants. Plus, it’s less than five miles from downtown. No Humphrey Bogarts, though. Trust us, we’re bummed too.
Downtown. A neighborhood of live theater, jazz, festivals, a few laid back dive bars, and lots of beautiful, open green space right on the river.
Eastside. Just east of downtown, don’t walk there.
** Grand.** Right on the river, with lots of tree cover for walking to downtown, the community college, or the golf course. Keep an eye out for duplexes and fourplexes.
La Sierra. This ‘hood is mere seconds away from the mall and freeway, has lots of open space along Norco Ridge, and, as an added plus, it’s got tons of great little shops on Van Buren.
Magnolia Center. The place for shopaholics, local musicians, families, college kids, martini-drinkers and Irish lager lovers… basically fun for the whole family.. There is a huge shopping center, local music showcases, Irish pub, hookah lounge, coffee shops, and beautiful green spaces under bright blue California skies. What more could you ask for!
Mission Grove. A hidden treasure next to the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park, this woodsy area is home to luxury apartments, walkable streets, and high-class neighborhood bars and restaurants.
Northside. Close to everything: downtown, the river, Fairmount Park, the golf course, and a few little mom and pop shops.
Presidential Park. This is a nice, affordable suburban area, with great little neighborhood parks and a drive-in movie theater to add some nostalgic Southern California charm.
Ramona. This neighborhood is convenient and affordable.
Sycamore Canyon Springs. Here, you can hit the highway to LA as quickly as you can skip over to the two biggest parks in Riverside: Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park and Box Springs Mountain Park. Be sure to take a hike after a good rain… that’s when the flora is most colorful.
University. Walk to the University of California-Riverside, the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park, and through streets filled with tons of studious college kids. And, no, you are not crazy if you hear the sound of church bells playing the theme to Ghostbusters… that is just the sound of a Carillonneur jamming out on the enormous Bell Tower that you see lit up in the sky. The sound travels throughout the city and bounces off of the nearby mountains.
Victoria. Victorian houses and upscale shopping.
Now armed with the apartment hunting tips and the neighborhood breakdown, you are ready to take on the town! Keep your mind open, your schedule loose, and enjoy that Southern California living!
June 2020 Riverside Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Riverside Rent Report. Riverside rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Riverside rent trends were flat over the past month
Riverside rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Riverside stand at $1,082 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,353 for a two-bedroom. Riverside's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Riverside Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Riverside, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
- Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
- San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
- Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
Riverside rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Riverside, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Riverside is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Riverside's median two-bedroom rent of $1,353 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Riverside.
- While Riverside's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverside than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is nearly twice the price in Riverside.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Riverside’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Riverside renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Li...
Here’s how Riverside ranks on:
Apartment List has released Riverside’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Riverside renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Riverside vary widely across categories such as jobs and career opportunities and commute time."
Key findings in Riverside include the following:
- Riverside renters gave their city a D overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Riverside were social life and jobs and career opportunities, which both received a B.
- The areas of concern to Riverside renters are commute time (F) and pet-friendliness (D).
- Riverside did relatively poorly compared to other cities in California, including San Diego (A-), San Francisco (B+) and Los Angeles (C+).
- Riverside did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Seattle, WA (B+) and Denver, CO (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I’m 30-45 minutes from the beach, Disneyland and the mountains. It’s very accessible to local shops, restaurants and fitness activities." – Ashley F.
- "I like the scenery and the available access to shopping malls, grocery stores and activities for the weekend." – Cristin M.
- "Not a lot of higher paying jobs so you have to commute to major cities." – Dana H.
- "Love that there is always something to do, but I hate that the city is a bit isolated" – Margaret S.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.