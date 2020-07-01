/
st helena
13 Apartments for rent in St. Helena, CA📍
1261 Spring Brook Court
1261 Spring Brook Court, St. Helena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1885 sqft
Stunning Three Bedroom St. Helena Home - This stunning three bedroom, two bathroom single level home is conveniently located close to downtown St. Helena’s shops and renowned restaurants.
1145 Oak Avenue
1145 Oak Avenue, St. Helena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
2x1 Cute 2 story condo near Main Street in St Helena available soon! NEW CARPET!!! Air conditioning! This updated condo has a spacious layout with living room, kitchen, laundry room, and half bath all downstairs; both bedrooms and full bath
Results within 1 mile of St. Helena
3050 St. Helena Highway
3050 Saint Helena Highway, Napa County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3050 St. Helena Highway Available 07/05/20 Caretaker Position in St. Helena - Includes One Bedroom Cottage with Reduced Rent - Part time caretaker position with flexible hours for a property in St. Helena. Please contact us for a list of duties.
Results within 5 miles of St. Helena
286 Crystal Springs Road
286 Crystal Springs Road, Napa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
5000 sqft
This beautifully appointed rustic modern residence is a private and tranquil Napa Valley getaway with spectacular panoramic 180 degree views of the valley floor below and magnificent Mayacamas Mountains in the distance.
1835 Adobe Canyon Rd
1835 Adobe Canyon Road, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Artists wine country retreat - Property Id: 173478 Set on a babbling brook this creekside enchanting cottage is the perfect place to reflect, get inspired and create.
Results within 10 miles of St. Helena
Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek
4656 Quigg Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,922
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,467
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
1271 sqft
Residents who love convenience find this community's proximity to Lakeside Shopping Center refreshing. The property has a resort-style pool, fitness center and spa. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, expansive patios or balconies and washer/dryer combinations.
Oakmont Village
395 Rockgreen Circle
395 Rockgreen Place, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1284 sqft
395 Rockgreen Circle Available 07/13/20 Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property in Oakmont - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single level unit has recently been completed updated.
Oakmont Village
209 White Oak Drive
209 White Oak Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1404 sqft
Oakmont Home 55+ Community (No Showings Until 6/29) Application Pending - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath with a bonus room located in beautiful Oakmont Village. The living room features carpet, large windows, and a gas fireplace.
Oakmont Village
314 Singing Brook Cr.
314 Singing Brook Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1538 sqft
Two bedroom on the Course in Oakmont, a Senior Community - Charming and comfortable. Two bedroom, Two bath, large living room, family room too. High ceilings. Residents must be over 55 yrs old (second tenant can be 45).
6600 Yount #41
6600 Yount Street, Yountville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1052 sqft
Renovated Two Bedroom Yountville Condo - Renovated two bedroom Hopper Creek condo close to Downtown Yountville shops and restaurants. Newer flooring and paint.
Oakmont Village
55 Aspen Meadows Circle
55 Aspen Meadows Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1220 sqft
Newly remodeled One bedroom/One Bathroom 55+ Community - Lovely one bedroom with new flooring throughout home. New paint. Plus a Bonus room. Dining room. A/C Nice wide open living room with fireplace. New appliances, including washer & dryer.
1909 West Myrtle Street
1909 West Myrtle Street, Calistoga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2199 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Available July 1st.
Oakmont Village
8905 Oak Trail Dr.
8905 Oak Trail Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1275 sqft
Comfortable, Spacious and Great Yard: Oakmont Senior Community - Two bedroom, two, bath, single story, great private yard, enclosed and raised beds for veggies and flowers. Refrigerator included.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for St. Helena rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,250.
Some of the colleges located in the St. Helena area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Helena from include San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Rosa, Concord, and Berkeley.
