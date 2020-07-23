/
tehama county
31 Apartments for rent in Tehama County, CA📍
19757 Sannedrin Place
19757 Sannedrin Place, Lake California, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
19757 Sannedrin Place Available 07/24/20 Lake California Home - Greenbelt Views - HUGE Bonus Room - This 3 bd/2ba home has the following features: newer carpet, separate family and living room (with a gas fireplace!) + it has a finished screened in
25170 Moller Ave.
25170 Moller Avenue, Tehama County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2603 sqft
Spacious Home in Orland - Surrounded by views of an almond orchard from almost every direction and a clearing to the east where you can watch the sun rise from behind the mountains, you'll love relaxing in the sunroom and admiring the green that
220 Mulberry
220 Mulberry Avenue, Tehama County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1430 sqft
220 Mulberry Available 08/17/20 2 Bedroom 2 bath home in the Antelope Area - Property info: Bedrooms:2 Bathrooms:2 Square Footage:1,430 Garage: Yes, attached Heating/Cooling: Central Heat/Air Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Lot Size: Utilities Included:
13265 Road Runner Loop
13265 Roadrunner Loop, Tehama County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1490 sqft
Country Setting 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Property info: Bedrooms:3 Bathrooms:2 Square Footage:1,490 Garage:NO Heating/Cooling: Central Air/Wood burning fireplace Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes-inside Lot Size: Utilities Included:Pool Service Appliances
630 Wernmark Way
630 Wernmark Drive, Red Bluff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
Great 3 bed 1 bath with 2 car garage in Red Bluff, PETS CONSIDERED - Property info: Bedrooms:3 Bathrooms:1 Square Footage:1,104 Garage: 2 Car attached Heating/Cooling:Swamp Cooler, Wall Heat & A/C Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Lot Size: Utilities
425 H St.
425 H Street, Tehama, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
101 Pine St
101 Pine Street, Red Bluff, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex overlooking the Sacramento River. All equipped kitchen. Central heat/air, new stackable W/D, large deck overlooking river, fenced front yard. Security system included. 960 sq.ft.
856 Franklin St
856 Franklin Street, Red Bluff, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath house. All equipped kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, central heat/air, laundry room. 1 car garage, back yard fenced with patio. 1000 sq.ft PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT
2625 Cimarron Dr
2625 Cimarron Drive, Red Bluff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house on corner lot. All equipped kitchen, central heat/air, solar panels, laundry room, wood stove insert. 2 car garage, front & rear yards fenced. 1400 sq.ft. Available beginning of May. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.
20530 Plymire Rd
20530 Plymire Road, Tehama County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house. All equipped kitchen, electric oven, ceiling fans, W/D hookups, pellet stove, central air. 2 car garage, rear yard fenced and R.V. parking and large storage shed. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.
22814 Rio Alto Drive
22814 Rio Alto Drive, Lake California, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3188 sqft
22814 Rio Alto Dr. Beautiful Lake California Views and a Pool - This gorgeous two-story custom home has two master suites, high ceilings throughout and very large bedrooms. This home has lots of storage inside, along with a beautiful kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Tehama County
20189 Ballentine Dr
20189 Ballentine Dr, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1644 sqft
20189 Ballentine - 20189 Ballentine is a newly built property. Walking into the home you are able to see what they were trying to accomplish with the modernity of the layout.
20201 Ballentine Dr
20201 Ballentine Dr, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1644 sqft
20201 Ballentine Dr New Development neighborhood. - 20201 Ballentine is a newly built property. Walking into the home you are able to see what they were trying to accomplish with the modernity of the layout.
7271 Clarabelle Lane
7271 Clarabelle Lane, Shingletown, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
7271 Clarabelle Lane Available 08/15/20 7271 Clarabelle Lane - This large home has lots of space inside and around the home. Carpeted flooring in the living room, a pellet stove for the winters.
4678 Pleasant Hills Drive
4678 Pleasant Hills Dr, Anderson, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2357 sqft
Luxury Living in Skyview Estates! - Beautiful newly constructed 4 bdrm; 3 bthm home w/ laminate flooring throughout And carpet in the bdrms.
3215 Tinker Creek Way
3215 Tinker Creek Way, Butte County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2067 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Chico Home - With both a two car and a single car, attached garage, this spacious Chico home has plenty of square footage inside, as well as ample room to store your vehicles and toys.
20243 Chalone Place
20243 Chalaine Place, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1750 sqft
Beautiful Tuscany Style Home in Skyview Estates!! - Walk up to this privately situated home in Skyview Estates and it will immediately take your breath away! The grounds are meticulously cared for w/ beautiful shrubs, trees and lavender! Walk
Results within 10 miles of Tehama County
Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
985 sqft
Newly built, the pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a car wash station, a dog park and a 24-hour gym. Near the 99 Freeway.
832 W. 11th Avenue
832 West 11th Avenue, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
832 W. 11th Avenue Available 09/01/20 Under construction! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home - Be the first to move in this brand new home! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is scheduled to be completed mid-summer.
3077 Nord Ave.
3077 Nord Avenue, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Chico with Landscaping Service - Beautiful cabinetry, recessed lighting, laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances make this tastefully updated kitchen the main focal point of this well maintained, three bedroom,
207 Legacy Lane
207 Legacy Lane, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
207 Legacy Lane Available 09/25/20 Mid September! Updated 3 Bedroom in culdesac Move-in Sept 25th - $2320/monthly $3500 deposit 1 year lease. Updated home in a culdesac! This is Shasta Elementary District.
7021 Bohn Blvd
7021 Bohn Boulevard, Shasta County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
7021 Bohn Blvd Available 08/07/20 7021 Bohn Blvd. Full living room and family room. Country feel. - This unit is a larger ranch style home with a large front and backyard.
2344 Porter Way
2344 Porter Way, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Early July 2020! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Cute Home on 1/3 acre!!! - $1600/monthly $2400 deposit. 1-year lease. 3 Bedroom 1 bath on 1/3 of an acre. Home offers a quiet cul de sac location in central Chico.
2723 White Avenue - 2723
2723 White Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1260 sqft
Completely remodeled and updated this 3 bedroom 1&3/4 bath features all the comforts of home only newer! Stainless appliances include a microhood, gas stove.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Tehama County area include California State University-Chico. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.