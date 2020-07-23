/
/
templeton
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM
17 Apartments for rent in Templeton, CA📍
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
140 Sweetwater Lane
140 Sweetwater Lane, Templeton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1386 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home residing in Templeton Ranch is conveniently located near schools, shopping, wineries, the State Fair and all the outdoor activities that make the Central Coast one of the most sought after destinations in the West.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
59 Brewer Street
59 Brewer Street, Templeton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1300 sqft
Cute townhouse in Templeton close to town - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a bonus room upstairs. Home has an open stairway, one car garage. Nice front yard and fenced backyard, gardener included.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
960 Peterson Ranch Road
960 Peterson Ranch Road, Templeton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1852 sqft
Welcome to this one-of-a-kind country home located in a desirable West Templeton neighborhood. You are welcomed inside through the spacious living room with bamboo flooring and fireplace which opens into your upgraded kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Templeton
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Blue Oak Apartments
710 Experimental Station Road, El Paso de Robles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1383 sqft
Our doors are open for in-person private tours (face mask required). Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1751 Miller Court
1751 Miller Court, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1938 sqft
Photos coming soon Paso Robles two story home located on a corner lot and close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Home features formal living room with fireplace and additional den. The kitchen includes range, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
6201 Monterey Court
6201 Monterey Court, Atascadero, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2800 sqft
Terrific 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in great area on west side of Atascadero. Home close to shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8075 Curbaril Avenue
8075 Curbaril Avenue, Atascadero, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
8075 CURBARIL AVENUE - BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM 1500 SQUARE FOOT HOME ON ? OF AN ACRE! THIS HOME HAS A/C, WASHER/DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, VAULTED CEILINGS, CARPORT+SHED FOR STORAGE, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE AND IS CLOSE TO TOWN AND
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2012 Oak St
2012 Oak Street, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1204 sqft
2012 Oak St Available 08/01/20 Charming Downtown 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Available 8/1/20 **DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS** - Call Suite One Property Management for more details 805-238-3055 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906113)
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7695 NAVAJOA AVE.
7695 Navajoa Avenue, Atascadero, CA
Studio
$2,295
7695 Navajoa Ave - Cozy home with lots of natural lights throughout, two story 3bed/2.5 bath with hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5467 Capistrano
5467 Capistrano Avenue, Atascadero, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, Private Dulplex - Close to downtown Atascadero Three bedroom / one bath Separate outside laundry room Large shed connected to car-port Huge private yard Laminate flooring Window air conditioning unit Pet friendly Please do not
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
5675 Hermosilla Ave
5675 Hermosilla Avenue, Atascadero, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with large garage and carport in Atascadero. Very large upper deck with views. Close to everything.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
3552 El Camino Real
3552 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA
2 Bedrooms
$900
550 sqft
Commercial building for rent. 550 sq ft with 500 usable sq ft. This building has 2 treatment rooms and one storage room, bathroom, reception area. It also has a reception desk for storage and glass shelving. In busy complex.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
3554 El Camino Real
3554 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA
Studio
$775
600 sqft
550 sq ft useable Commercial space. Unit is open space with a large bathroom. Unit has been used as a Photography studio and Yoga studio in past. Great office space too.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7777 Del Rio Rd
7777 Del Rio Road, Atascadero, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
310 sqft
Quiet West Side Atascadero Studio /Garage Opt. - Property Id: 237313 Studio in West Atascadero on 2.5 acres. If no garage needed- $100 less mo. Studio is located under landlord's main home. We are a quiet working professional couple.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2668 Vineyard Circle
2668 Vineyard Circle, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1671 sqft
Single Family Home in Great Neighborhood! - Three bedroom 2 bath is in a great neighborhood. Super clean, new paint, modern fireplace, and flat TV mounts in master bedroom and living room. Oversized single car garage. Landscaper included.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
184 Stonebridge
184 Stonebridge Lane, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1281 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME AVAILABLE 03/01/2020 - This recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home is approximately 1,281 square ft. on a 7,000 square ft. lot. Located on a cul de sac in the established Riverbank Association.
Results within 10 miles of Templeton
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
2 Units Available
ReNew Atascadero
11205 Bilbao Ct, Atascadero, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,489
1280 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Templeton area include Allan Hancock College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Templeton from include Santa Maria, El Paso de Robles, Atascadero, Morro Bay, and Cayucos.