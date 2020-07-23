/
san luis obispo county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:39 AM
101 Apartments for rent in San Luis Obispo County, CA📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
2 Units Available
ReNew Atascadero
11205 Bilbao Ct, Atascadero, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,489
1280 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Blue Oak Apartments
710 Experimental Station Road, El Paso de Robles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1383 sqft
Our doors are open for in-person private tours (face mask required). Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
188 W. Tefft B
188 West Tefft Street, Nipomo, CA
Studio
$1,500
691 sqft
OFFICE SPACE, great location on Tefft Street in Nipomo. 691 square feet. $1500 per month. Available now. Contact Crown Properties at (805) 574-1205 for more information of a showing appointment. OFFICE SPACE, great location on Tefft Street in Nipomo.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1120 Balboa Street
1120 Balboa Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
This Cozy 2 Bed / 1 Bath home in Morro Bay feature nice laminate floors throughout the home and an updated bathroom. Both bedrooms include walk in closets. Kitchen include a gas stove/oven, a fridge, and laundry hook ups.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1751 Miller Court
1751 Miller Court, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1938 sqft
Photos coming soon Paso Robles two story home located on a corner lot and close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Home features formal living room with fireplace and additional den. The kitchen includes range, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
223 Spruce Street
223 Spruce Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1519 sqft
This lovely 3 Bed, 2 Bath condo in AG is located close to restaurants, shops, and parks.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Park
2250 King Court
2250 King Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1215 sqft
This spacious 2 bed, 2 bathroom condo is located right in the middle of Meadow Park in San Luis Obispo. With large picture windows, French doors off the dining room, and a fenced lawn, this unit is well-lit and private.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland
132 Los Cerros Drive
132 Los Cerros Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1885 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Lovely 4 Bed / 2 Bath located in a beautiful neighborhood near schools and parks. This lively home features new carpet, attached 2 car garage and a spacious backyard.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown SLO
567 Brizzolara Street
567 Brizzolara Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1012 sqft
Terrific 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo located in downtown San Luis Obispo. Home features an open floor plan, spacious family room, and a loft area on the second floor. Enjoy the views on the patio that overlook the creek. Also includes a 1 car garage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3332 Harbor Circle
3332 Harbor Circle, Lake Nacimiento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
This bright, clean, ground floor condo is just steps from Lake Nacimiento and minutes from Paso Robles. With one bedroom, including two large closets and 1 full bath, this comfortable condo has approx 600sf.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
6201 Monterey Court
6201 Monterey Court, Atascadero, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2800 sqft
Terrific 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in great area on west side of Atascadero. Home close to shopping.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown SLO
1245 Peach Street
1245 Peach Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
750 sqft
Terrific 2 bedroom 1 bathroom SLO apartment for lease. One story apartment features updated flooring, cabinets, counter tops, all new appliances-including washer and dryer.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Madonna
1351 Royal Way
1351 Royal Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Photos coming soon. 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo located in the Laguna Lake area of San Luis Obispo. This is a 2 story condo that features a fireplace, forced air heat and a 2 car garage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
5067 Davenport Creek Road
5067 Davenport Creek Road, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1350 sqft
This charming country cottage is set in a rural ranch setting in Edna Valley. It is just 5 minutes to the SLO airport, and 15 minutes to downtown. The home is a one-story 3 bedroom 2 bath with vaulted ceilings, skylights and 360 degree views.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
960 Visalia Street
960 Visalia Street, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1836 sqft
Perched high up on the Ridge of Pismo Beach, this lovely ranch-style home is nestled among other homes sharing coastal views. Away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Pismo Beach, this home is on a quiet cul-de-sac with plenty of street parking.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1651 Ramona Avenue
1651 Ramona Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1060 sqft
This charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo features a modern floor plan and shows well. Home features three stories, a bonus room upstairs, fireplace, and a patio deck.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
South Broad Street
946 Tarragon Lane
946 Tarragon Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1658 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms of well planned excellence. This townhome is in the Tumbling Waters Community and features craftsman features that WOW upon arrival.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
French Park
973 Goldenrod Lane
973 Goldenrod Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2710 sqft
Large 2 story home located close to Broad Street shopping and restaurants. Home features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms with a detached bonus room in the backyard. The house has LVT flooring throughout, the main living area has a fireplace.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Bishops Knoll
253 Ramona Drive
253 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1289 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful wood floors throughout main living area. Kitchen is well appointed with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Park
661 Funston Avenue
661 Funston Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a small complex of only three units, this one bedroom charmer is set back from the street and provides off street parking. The unit is single level, with ground level access.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
502 Le Point Street
502 Le Point Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
140 Sweetwater Lane
140 Sweetwater Lane, Templeton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1386 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home residing in Templeton Ranch is conveniently located near schools, shopping, wineries, the State Fair and all the outdoor activities that make the Central Coast one of the most sought after destinations in the West.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown SLO
726 Johnson Avenue
726 Johnson Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
This single-level 2 Bedroom 1 bath home is conveniently located within walking distance to Calpoly and downtown. Home is approximately 850 sq ft and features a fenced grassy front yard which provides privacy.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
961 West Foothill Boulevard
961 West Foothill Boulevard, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1250 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath home in a country setting just minutes to Cal Poly, shopping, and downtown. Vaulted ceilings in the living area are lit by the large north-west facing windows.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in San Luis Obispo County start at $750/month.
Some of the colleges located in the San Luis Obispo County area include Allan Hancock College, University of California-Santa Barbara, Porterville College, Ventura College, and California State University-Bakersfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Oxnard, Bakersfield, Ventura, Santa Maria, and Porterville have apartments for rent.
