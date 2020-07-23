/
madera county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:30 AM
81 Apartments for rent in Madera County, CA📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
29496 Avenue 5 1/2
29496 Avenue 5 1/2, Madera County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2002 sqft
Madera Country Home on SJ River, 3BR/2BA, Built 1976 - Lots of Amenities! - 29496 Avenue 5 ½ Madera, CA 93637 RENT: $1,850 DEPOSIT: $2,000 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Home Sq Ft: 2002 Year Built: 1976 Garage: 2 w/opener Pets Allowed? Small dogs
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
356 S. Knox Street
356 S Knox St, Madera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1226 sqft
New 3 Bedroom Home Located In Madera Near Avenue 12! - This home is built in a new community near 99 freeway access and has great curb appeal.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
17251 Cir Palisades
17251 Circle Drive, Madera Acres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1947 sqft
Mountain View 3-level townhouse in the Palisades Highlands! Two bedroom, two and a half bath with third floor living space that can be used as a third bedroom. Fully remodeled kitchen with upgraded appliances and wine fridge.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
17215 CIR PALISADES
17215 Circle Drive, Madera Acres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1630 sqft
Palisades Highland is a highly desirable resort style complex in mountain settings: pool, Jacuzzi, gym, sauna, 2 outdoor tennis courts, generous guest parking and manicured landscapes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
17134 CIR PALISADES
17134 Circle Drive, Madera Acres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1734 sqft
Spacious Palisades Highlands Townhome with Air Conditioning!!! Newly upgraded with brand new carpeting throughout, new kitchen and bathroom flooring, fresh paint and new window coverings! Ideal floorplan with a nicely sized open family room/
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
45612 Darling Way
45612 Darling Way, Ahwahnee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
Rent this spacious large home with some outside space with fruit trees, a small fenced-in area, 3 garages, and carport. Centrally located in Oakhurst. The main floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, and dining area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
17158 CIR PALISADES
17158 Circle Drive, Madera Acres, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1830 sqft
Enjoy your private haven in the Palisades Highlands! Lovely 3 bedroom townhouse with all bedrooms and 2 full baths on the top floor. Hardwood floors, updated appliances, new HVAC, and electrical. No detail has been overlooked.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
54141 Pine Tree Lane
54141 Pine Tree Lane, Madera County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2471 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Country Home with Pool (+ optional shop) - Property Id: 179570 *Home and shop can be rented individually. $1900/mo for home only. $600/mo for shop only* Country living in the foothills. Custom 3 bed, 2 bath.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
555 S. 2nd street
555 South 2nd Street, Chowchilla, CA
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
- This home located on a huge lot has approximately 680 square feet with a living room, dining area, laminate flooring throughout, linoleum in kitchen and bathroom, blinds, granite counters, gas range, laundry room with hook-ups, central heat & air,
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
21284 Hidden Lake Blvd
21284 Hidden Lake Boulevard, Madera County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2756 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 4 Bath at Millerton Lake - This 4 bedroom 4 bath home has spectacular views of Millerton Lake. There is a bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom or an office.
Results within 1 mile of Madera County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sierra Sky Park
7581 N. Hanna Avenue
7581 North Hanna Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2954 sqft
7581 N. Hanna Avenue Available 08/03/20 (Milburn/Alluvial) ~ COMING SOON! - This beautiful home in located near Milburn and Alluvial.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9033 ST VISTA GRANDE
9033 South Vista Avenue, Merced County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,999
1800 sqft
PENTHOUSE 2 Bedroom and DEN/LOFT with 3.5 Baths with direct private elevator entry LA meets Miami vibe in this top floor light bright home with the best of furnishings...
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1555 W Boston Avenue
1555 West Boston Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
This is a rental. No pets. Very nice condo in great area with 2-car garage, washer/dryer hookups and lots of storage. $30 application fee required. Water and garbage included.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
573 E. Mallard Circle
573 East Mallard Circle, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2391 sqft
Beautiful Home at Woodward Lake's - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath in the prestigious Woodward Lake's sits right on the lake over looking the pool and Clubhouse. Relax on the covered tile patio with sky lights.
Results within 5 miles of Madera County
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
$
34 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1203 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
10 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
3 Units Available
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
11 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
826 Lakeview Boulevard
826 Lakeview Boulevard, Mammoth Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1150 sqft
Views of the slopes and surrounding areas are incredible!!! All slab granite counters & custom knotty alder cabinetry throughout, large dry bar with extra bar frig, Mr. Steam, steam shower.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
7675 N. First Street #233
7675 North First Street, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Condo With A Water View! Located On Nees & First! - This Condo is the perfect home with washer & dryer included and all other kitchen appliances. The patio has a view that over looks the fountains and built in community lake.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
748 E. Robin Lane
748 East Robin Lane, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1280 sqft
Woodward Lake Home, 3BR/2BA, 2-Story Main Bedroom & OnSuite Bathroom downstairs - Lots of Amenities! - 748 E.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1207 E. Via Verde Dr.
1207 East via Verde Drive, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3274 sqft
1207 E. Via Verde Dr. Available 08/17/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Granville Home for Rent - Copper River - This incredibly spacious 4 bedroom, Granville built rental home is located in the prestigious neighborhood of Terabella at Copper River.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1831 East Solar Avenue
1831 East Solar Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1786 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath in North East Fresno recently updated with new appliances, new carpet and fresh paint. This two story offers vaulted ceiling and expose beams. Close to shopping and Clovis West School District.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Madera County area include California State University-Stanislaus, California State University-Fresno, University of the Pacific, and Porterville College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fresno, Stockton, Turlock, Porterville, and Ripon have apartments for rent.