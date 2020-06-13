/
el segundo
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM
401 Apartments for rent in El Segundo, CA📍
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
1345 E Grand Avenue
1345 East Grand Avenue, El Segundo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1362 sqft
Resort style living in El Segundo’s desirable gated Grand Tropez community. Lovely end unit with only one common or shared wall and private patio. Living room with fireplace that opens to a private outdoor patio - perfect for entertaining.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
416 Virginia Street
416 Virginia Street, El Segundo, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,726
3606 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
BEACH ENTERTAINER HM w/ POOL/JACUZZI & Views! - Property Id: 50552 Great El Segundo Beach & Downtown LOCATION! Walking distance to: - Beaches - Restaurants & Bars - Groceries - Shops - Bike Path - Activities - Beach Volleyball - Parks Entertain
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
1717 East Pine Avenue
1717 East Pine Avenue, El Segundo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
975 sqft
Call, text or email Emily at 714-628-6269 for more information! We have the best that El Segundo has to offer! This spacious 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom unit has everything you are looking for! Peaceful, surroundings with close proximity to 105, 405 and
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
665 W Palm Avenue
665 West Palm Avenue, El Segundo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1600 sqft
BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL completely remodeled 3 bdrm 2 bath (2 BDRM + OFFICE) home in El Segundo! **PETS OK - SMALLER PREFERRED ** New Kitchen, New Baths, New Paint, HARDWOOD FLOORS, Ocean Peek! AIR CONDITIONING! Perched above the street with terrific
1 of 12
Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
229 W. Sycamore Avenue
229 West Sycamore Avenue, El Segundo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
1200 sqft
Completely Renovated El Segundo Home! - Newer 2 bdrm, 2 bath home ideally located on a quiet street in El Segundo.
Results within 1 mile of El Segundo
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
23 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
2 Units Available
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
The Palms
4829 W 120th St, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community features convenient carport and relaxing pool. Units feature hardwood floors and oven range for convenience. Close to Eucalyptus Park with proximity to Interstate-405.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1801 Manhattan Beach Blvd #1, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1803 Manhattan Beach Blvd #5, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
3016 Walnut Avenue
3016 Walnut Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
3450 sqft
This Beautiful MB Tree Section Home has 4 bedrooms plus a large office with closet and built-ins that could be used as a 5th bedroom.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Manhattan Village
1 Unit Available
16 Monterey Court
16 Monterey Ct, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1972 sqft
Gorgeous Plan 4 end unit nestled in private and prestigious Manhattan Beach Village! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus separate loft office which can also be used as play area or TV room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1116 18th Street
1116 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
1500 sqft
1116 18th Street Available 06/20/20 Life's a Beach...
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
3613 Walnut Avenue
3613 Walnut Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3545 sqft
Exquisite Tree Section Home - Stunning 4 bed, 4 1/2 bath home in the exclusive Tree Section of Manhattan Beach with all the modern yet classic upgrades throughout.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5400 W. 149th Place, #12
5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1660 sqft
5400 W. 149th Place, #12 Available 07/07/20 BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO PAINTING/COLOR CHANGE & NEW CARPET INSTALLED - 3BR/2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
204 15th Place
204 15th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1957 sqft
OCEAN VIEW FURNISHED TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF MANHATTAN BEACH! - Totally updated 3-bed, 3.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED Approx.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1
3408 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1100 sqft
Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
626 17th Street
626 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1865 sqft
Charming ranch style home located on a cul-de-sac on Martyrs Hill. This home is just six blocks to the beach and walking distance to town, shops and restaurants.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1807 Highland Avenue
1807 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1493 sqft
Fabulous Manhattan Beach single family home steps to the sand. This fully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with ocean views. The Spanish style with bougainvillea greets you.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
232 16th Place
232 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1455 sqft
Perfect Beach Home. Located in wonderful downtown Manhattan Beach. One block to beach, shops and restaurants. Park your car, no need to drive anywhere! All three bedrooms are spacious plus there is a big den/family room.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
750 27th Street
750 27th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1550 sqft
This charming tree section home is located in a great location & is a must-see! This home has hardwood floors throughout, a great yard, and an extra office/den area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1613 Highland Avenue
1613 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
400 sqft
Here is the furnished studio you have been looking for in the ultimate location. Only a few blocks away from all the shops and restaurants that downtown Manhattan Beach has to offer and the beach is less than two blocks away.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5162 West 142st Street
5162 W 142nd St, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Hawthorne. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for El Segundo rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,180.
Some of the colleges located in the El Segundo area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to El Segundo from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.