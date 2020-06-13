/
del mar
123 Apartments for rent in Del Mar, CA📍
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1209 Luneta Drive
1209 Luneta Drive, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,550
1610 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views! This 2 story home has glass windows and doors lining the front of the house on the first story where you can enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the comfort of your living room, kitchen or deck.
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
246 Dolphin Cove Ct
246 Dolphin Cove Court, Del Mar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1230 sqft
Located in the popular Del Mar Woods, this top floor condo has been completely rebuilt after fire 8 years ago with plush carpet, crown molding, designer tile flooring and custom cabinetry.
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
238 11Th St
238 11th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2027 sqft
Beautiful ocean views from most room and just steps to the world class village of Del Mar. Finest quality finished throughout and all the amenities needed to be ready to move in. The large private backyard has a grill and lots of sun.
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
2001 Ocean Front
2001 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,200
1166 sqft
Only steps to the sand! This 2BR, 2BA charming Beach Colony home offers ocean views, wood vaulted ceilings, a quaint kitchen & dining area, living room fireplace and a view deck for relaxing in the sun or enjoying summer meals outside.
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1844 Santa Fe Avenue
1844 Santa Fe Avenue, Del Mar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1800 sqft
PRIME Beach Colony Location!! 4br 3 bath, 1 level, furnished, indoor outdoor living, parking for 5 cars, at $9,000 a month long term or $10k short term winter and $15k a month June July and August. $20K for one summer month.
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1812 Ocean Front
1812 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,950
1650 sqft
ON THE SAND in DEL MAR!! Ocean breezes and beautiful sunsets await you from the comfort of your private, spacious deck. Fully furnished with a well stocked kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths an outdoor shower and parking for 4 cars.
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1939 Sand Barr Lane
1939 Sand Barr Ln, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful single level rental in the Beach Colony, which is only a short walk away from the beach. Property is cozy and fully furnished, all 3 bedrooms have queen size beds, nice upgrades thru out, big open kitchen and bright bathrooms.
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
432 15th Street
432 15th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2752 sqft
- 1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY - SPECTACULAR OCEAN VIEWS from nearly every room - Enjoy this quiet retreat nestled in the heart of Olde Del Mar - Within walking distance to 'toes-in-the-sand' Powerhouse Park + Beach, L'Auberge Resort + Del Mar's Plaza with
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
2028 Ocean Front
2028 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1554 sqft
Currently available for rent September-December 2020. Located directly on the sand, this ocean front home is available for vacation or long term rental. Recent major remodel completed.
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
565 15th Street
565 15th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1721 sqft
Prime Location and Upgraded Charming "Furnished" Single level cottage in Olde Del Mar. 3 br plus office, Big Open floor plan with French doors to Huge patio with Panoramic Coastal and Ocean views, Plus private court yard and 2 car garage.
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1814 Ocean Front
1814 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1650 sqft
DEL MAR BEACHFRONT! Enjoy forever views sitting on the balcony of this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beach front home. Beautiful sunsets and ocean breezes await you. Fully furnished and space for 4 cars.
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
143 10th St
143 10th St, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
600 sqft
By appointment ONLY. Do not disturb occupant. Peaceful, Zen like, Del Mar Beach Cottage Studio ...... Beautifully remodeled throughout in 2019 with new kitchenette including stainless steel appliances and full luxury bathroom.
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1552 Camino Del Mar
1552 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$7,000
900 sqft
Dream getaway Available August. Features spectacular whitewater, sand and coastline views. Del Mar beach colony resort condo located in the heart of the village. Hear the ocean, walk to beach, parks, shops and restaurants.
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1945 Santa Fe Ave
1945 Santa Fe Avenue, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1363 sqft
Steps to beach & 20th St. beach access. Del Mar Beach Colony. Open concept, 3 bd, 2 bath, bonus room & laundry/mud room. Hardwood, gas fireplace & air conditioning. Spotless with updated furnishings & fixtures. Private fully fenced yard & patio.
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1562 Camino Del Mar
1562 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,600
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious Del Mar Beach Colony condominium offers 1 bedroom with optional bedroom, 2 full baths, full white water ocean and sand views.
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,220
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy
2271 Del Mar Scenic Parkway, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1840 sqft
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy Available 06/15/20 Charming Del Mar Townhome, Walk to Beach! - Location, location, location! Charming Townhome available for rent in the prestigious Del Mar coastal community of Seapoint.
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
435 S Sierra Ave #112
435 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1008 sqft
Ocean View Gem - Available for May, June and July at this price.
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
207 N Sierra Ave
207 North Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
One Bedroom just 1/2 block to beach! - Huge one bedroom, one bathroom downstairs unit just 1/2 block to Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach! Walk-in closet, fireplace, shared garage and washer/dryer, private fenced yard/patio. Wood flooring throughout.
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
13082 Survey Point
13082 Survey Point, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,895
3071 sqft
Two-story home on cul-de-sac street, features formal and family dining areas, vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters in formal living room/dining room, french doors to patio from formal dining room and sliding glass door from family room, new
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
945 Jeffrey
945 Jeffrey Road, Solana Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
4275 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean and the Del Mar Racetrack from this beautifully remodeled custom home. New carpet on the entry level in the formal living room.
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
14921 Tercer Verde - 1
14921 Tercer Verde, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2660 sqft
IMMACULATE DETACHED HOME IDEALLY LOCATED ON THE 12TH GREEN OF THE LOMAS SANTA FE GOLF COURSE! 3 Bed - 2.
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
817 America Way
817 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1298 sqft
Park-like Del Mar living in this light & bright 2 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome in the highly desirable & peaceful community of Sprindrift. Community pool, spa and open green space. Minutes to fantastic Del Mar beaches and Race Track.
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
521 S Sierra
521 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1608 sqft
RATES ARE SEASONAL- Current rate reflected is Mid Season Monthly Price. Please visit avantivacationrentals.com for pricing and availability.
