san juan capistrano
379 Apartments for rent in San Juan Capistrano, CA📍
17 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.
Meredith Canyon
1 Unit Available
33591 Avenida Calita
33591 Avenida Calita, San Juan Capistrano, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,750
3480 sqft
Spectacular ocean view and nestled in amongst the green hills of beautiful and serene Meredith Canyon. This home offers approx. 3480 square feet on a 11,500+ sq. ft lot. 5 spacious bedrooms (1 on main level +full bathroom).
1 Unit Available
34101 Via California
34101 Via California, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1702 sqft
This is a Fully Renovated Two Story End Unit Townhouse in the Beautiful Gated Community of Cancun Racquet Club. It Has 2 Master Bedrooms Upstairs and a Large 3rd Bedroom Located On The First Floor.
1 Unit Available
9 Strawflower
9 Strawflower St, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1373 sqft
9 Strawflower Available 07/01/20 LADERA RANCH CONDO for rent - 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Baths - WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK AND POOL! This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo is located across the street from one of Ladera's most association beautiful pool and park.
1 Unit Available
32212 Via Barrida
32212 Avenue Barrida, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1736 sqft
San Juan Hills East at its best. 55+ Senior Community and a golfer's dream. Two bedrooms plus den, very clean and just painted throughout. Single level home, Master suite with large walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
32922 Avenida Del Rosal
32922 Avenida Del Rosal, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1216 sqft
Available starting August 1st, this stylish Harbor Lane home is furnished and available for 6-12 months. Includes all appliances and furnishings.
1 Unit Available
31820 Paseo Tarazona
31820 Paseo Tarazona, San Juan Capistrano, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,750
4090 sqft
Situated amidst the rolling hills in the intimate gated community of Rancho San Juan. This resort inspired pool home with a view is on a cul-de-sac with generous upgrades and finishes. 4 bedroom (could be 6 if needed), 4.5 bath home.
Marbella
1 Unit Available
79 Plaza Cuesta
79 Plaza Cuesta, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,670
1779 sqft
Updated Single level Villa with golf course, waterfall and hillside views. Located on the 9th green of the golf course in a quiet and peaceful location walk to clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
27431 Paseo Fiesta
27431 Paseo Fiesta, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1962 sqft
Model perfect and highly upgraded 3 Bedroom plus Loft home located at end of cul-de-sac in the prestigious community of Loma Vista.
Capistrano Garden Homes
1 Unit Available
31101 VIA EL ROSARIO
31101 Via El Rosario, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
965 sqft
One Story Single Family Home In Desirable Las Brisas Tract. Updated - Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout, Kitchen Features New Soft Close Cabinets, Quartz Countertop, Subway Tile Backsplash, Farmhouse Sink, Newer Appliances, & Recessed Lighting.
Marbella
1 Unit Available
30522 Via Andalusia
30522 Via Andalusia, San Juan Capistrano, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
6196 sqft
An extraordinary custom built 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 6000 sq. ft. plus residence located in the guard gated community of Marbella Estates!! Main floor office area with significant built-ins.
1 Unit Available
25571 Via Del Rey
25571 Via Del Rey, San Juan Capistrano, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
1358 sqft
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on showings, rental applications must be submitted prior to scheduling showings. Email requests for rental applications to: moonesa.amini@gmail.com.
1 Unit Available
25701 WINDJAMMER DR.
25701 Windjammer Drive, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
TURN KEY Executive FURNISHED DELIGHTFUL Courtyard home .. The 2 car garage enters into gated inner garden patio. Light, brightness welcomes you to A beautifully neutral toned comfortable home.
1 Unit Available
32742 ALIPAZ Street
32742 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
Newer manufactured home in a well maintained family park - with nice clubhouse, game room, swimming pool, spa, sports courts, playground, bike path to the beach. 4 Bedrooms (4th BR could be family room or office), 2 baths, approx. 1500 square feet.
Marbella
1 Unit Available
27 Plaza Caloroso
27 Plaza Caloroso, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27 Plaza Caloroso in San Juan Capistrano. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of San Juan Capistrano
$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,810
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1246 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
23 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,700
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
$
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Laguna Heights
31 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
$
53 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Marina Hills
7 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
13 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
11 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In San Juan Capistrano, the median rent is $1,661 for a studio, $1,976 for a 1-bedroom, $2,540 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,452 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Juan Capistrano, check out our monthly San Juan Capistrano Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the San Juan Capistrano area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Riverside, and University of California-San Diego. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Juan Capistrano from include Los Angeles, San Diego, Long Beach, Anaheim, and Riverside.
