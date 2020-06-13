/
big bear lake
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:52 PM
20 Apartments for rent in Big Bear Lake, CA📍
42997 Falls Ave
42997 Falls Avenue, Big Bear Lake, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
2 Bedroom close to Bear Mountain - Upstairs unit of a duplex. Furnished 2 beds 1 bath with large deck. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. No pets. (RLNE5231408)
760 Blue Jay #13
760 Blue Jay Road, Big Bear Lake, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
814 sqft
760 Blue Jay #13 Available 06/15/20 Condo in Boulder Bay - Condo in Boulder Bay with 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths. Furnished and ready for move in. Owner will consider a 6 month lease. Complex has pool and hot tub. No pets. (RLNE4037795)
689 Daisy Lane
689 Daisy Lane, Big Bear Lake, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Recently Remodeled cozy little Cabin, Walking distance to the Lake ! This property is the true meaning of Cabin. Coziness.
40729 Village Drive
40729 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA
Studio
$3,587
2870 sqft
2,870 square foot space for lease in Big Bear Lake's busiest location. The Village Mall is located in the heart of the Village. Large space currently laid out as several small shops. Could be one large space or divided into several smaller spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Big Bear Lake
42589 Bear Loop
42589 Bear Loop, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
Single-Story Fully Furnished Modern Home - Secluded North Shore Neighborhood ; Single-Story Fully Furnished Modern Home offering 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths with an Open Floor-Plan.
Results within 5 miles of Big Bear Lake
627 Wabash Lane
627 Wabash Avenue, Big Bear City, CA
1 Bedroom
$800
415 sqft
627 Wabash Lane Available 07/01/20 Rustic 1 Bedroom with 1 Bath - Rustic 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath with wood stove. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. New carpet and paint. No pets. Propane tank for heat and hot water. (RLNE4566438)
46063 South Dr
46063 South Drive, Big Bear City, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1592 sqft
Fully Furnished or unfurnished Home in Baldwin Lake area With a 2 car Garage - Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home ( owner open to removing some furniture from bedrooms ) all Appliances including washer and dryer, Nice patio area with
629 Moreno
629 Moreno Avenue, Big Bear City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1364 sqft
Furnished 3 bed 2 bath - Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath with fenced yard. Available for minimum 6 month lease. No pets. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. Laundry has washer and dryer.
39203 Cedar Dell
39203 Cedar-Dell, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
712 sqft
39203 Cedar Dell Available 07/01/20 Located in Fawnskin : Beautiful 2 Bedroom Cabin. - This 2BR/1BA cabin is located in beautiful Fawnskin. Great deck with gorgeous views!! Washer and Dryer included some furniture.
391 Montclair Drive #134
391 Montclair Dr, Big Bear City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$900
818 sqft
Mobile Home in Whispering Pines - 2 Bed/2 bath mobile home with new carpet and paint. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. Two storage sheds and a carport for 1 car. No pets. Tenant pays water, electric and gas. Owner pays park fee.
204 W. Rainbow Blvd
204 Rainbow Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
768 sqft
Cute and cozy home in Big Bear City - 2 BR, 1 BA, 2 story home located in Big Bear City. Cute and cozy home. Refrigerator, stove, and microwave included. No laundry hookups. Fenced backyard. All utilities paid by the renter.
305 Pine Ln
305 Pine Lane, Big Bear City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$950
832 sqft
Newer carpet in the living and bedrooms, Newer flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, Refrigerator, fireplace, partial furniture negotiable, partially fenced, wrap around driveway. Large rear deck. Lic#1243039 *APPLY @ www.BigBearRenting.com
305 W Sherwood Blvd
305 East Sherwood Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1587 sqft
Beautiful brand new single story construction centrally located in Big Bear City! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home w/covered front porch sits on a double lot with level concrete driveway, and drive thru 1 car garage.
194 Santa Barbara Avenue
194 Santa Barbara Avenue, Big Bear City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
704 sqft
This is a great home on a large portion of land. Inside you will find a great cabin feel with open beams in the ceiling and a loft. The entire home has been updated with vinyl wood flooring. ****** Check out the Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
564 Riverside Avenue
564 Riverside Avenue, Big Bear City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
840 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a double corner lot, is completely fenced with large shed for extra storage. Enjoy your privacy with split bedrooms each with their own bathroom.
116 W Rainbow Boulevard
116 East Rainbow Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1288 sqft
Beautiful open floor plan if you like to entertain. This spacious home has 2 bedrooms upstairs that both rooms have separate balconies. One bedroom has its own entrance which makes it very unique.
345 Sunset Lane
345 Sunset Lane, Big Bear City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Beautiful remodeled cabin for lease and for sale. Property has been tastefully upgraded offering 2 bedrooms 1 full bath. Owners are offering flexible rental schedule. Contact listing agent for more information.
38840 DR WATERVIEW
38840 Seven Oaks Road, San Bernardino County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 38840 DR WATERVIEW in San Bernardino County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Big Bear Lake
1470 RDG CARLA
1470 Ridge Drive, Running Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1470 RDG CARLA in Running Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1705 RDG CARLA
1705 Ridge Drive, Running Springs, CA
5 Bedrooms
$28,000
6500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1705 RDG CARLA in Running Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Big Bear Lake rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,870.
Some of the colleges located in the Big Bear Lake area include University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, University of Redlands, Moreno Valley College, and San Bernardino Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Big Bear Lake from include Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Ontario, and Moreno Valley.
