26 Apartments for rent in Morgan Hill, CA📍
Wanna have a slice of the Mediterranean life without leaving the country? Morgan Hill, CA has the climate to make you think youre living in one of those Mediterranean countries, all thanks to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean. This 12.9 square mile city is home to approximately 38,000 people. Located south of San Jose and a mere 15 miles away from the Pacific coast, Morgan Hill is bounded by Diablo Range on the east and the Santa Cruz Mountains on the west. So if you fancy the idea of mild tropical weather minus the threat of tornadoes and windstorms, let’s find you a place here!
Budget
Generally, apartments in this city tend to tip over to the expensive side. However, in some neighborhoods the rent could go as low as the national average for a studio-type flat (which is really saying something). Don't get too excited, though. It can also go as high as San Francisco in some neighborhoods for a two-bedroom apartment.
Commute
Sure, you can count on the public transportation in this part of California to get you to places. However, you can’t expect the bus to drop you right at your doorstep. Commute time is still a very big consideration when you go looking for apartments for rent in Morgan Hill.
Time
Give it at least a month before you can expect to find a good place to live in. Any less than that and youd be in real danger of having no place to stay or settling for a less than perfect home.
The city has a lot of neighborhoods for anyone looking to rent an excellent fully furnished apartment. However, different neighborhoods have their own distinct identities. Let this quick overview and comparison of costs of living guide you in your choice of neighborhood.
San Felipe/Ashrama: If you have a taste for rural living in California, this neighborhood is the best fit for you. Just make sure you have your own ride. Cars in this area are not a mere luxury, they are a necessity.
Madrone: Living in Madrone means you have one of the most prestigious addresses in Morgan Hill. This suburban neighborhood is home to many wealthy families.
Jean Court/Hill Road: For people who are sitting on a stockpile of cash, splurging on a nice home for rent in this neighborhood is a good way to spend that moolah.
East Dunne Avenue/Murphy Avenue: Most real estate properties in this neighborhood are owner-occupied. Which is why, with its 3.6% vacancy rate, youd have a harder time looking for a good place to rent in this area compared to Morgan Hills other neighborhoods.
Monterey Highway/West Dunne Avenue: For single family homes or studio-type flats, this neighborhood has the most of these types of housing options. This is one of the most accessible neighborhoods in Morgan Hill, with a good percentage of its residents spending less than 15 minutes in commuting.
Diana Avenue/Calle Mazatan: This neighborhood’s vacancy rate of 14% may be bad news for the housing market in this area, but thats good news for you if youre looking for homes for rent. Youve got a full range of options when it comes to house types and sizes. The only possible downside to living in this area is that like most of your neighbors, you have to spend considerable time commuting to and from work.
Monterey Highway/W Middle Avenue: This neighborhood is Morgan Hill’s own little Silicon Valley a good percentage of its residents work from home and are involved in changing the world through technological advancements or raking in a lot of moolah in the stock market.
City Center: If you love the idea of exercising your way to work, this neighborhood is for you. In an area where you’ll be pretty much in the thick of things, everything’s very accessible. However, it can get a bit noisy for some peoples tastes.
Cochrane Road/Monterey Highway: The low rents and high vacancy rate of this area mean this is the neighborhood for people who are on a tight budget. This area just wouldn’t make it to anyone’s list of best places to live in, though.*$
Residents of this city have access to all the conveniences of urban living. There are buses for local transit and the railway service to go to Santa Clara Valley and San Francisco. Healthcare’s up to par as well, with two hospitals serving the area in addition to small clinics. And lastly, there’s never a shortage of any recreational activities due to the number of parks, classes, and events to keep everyone busy!