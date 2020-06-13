26 Apartments for rent in Morgan Hill, CA

Apartment List
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,381
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,331
1590 sqft
We are now offering ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes! Contact our leasing specialists for more details on our move in specials! *Restrictions apply Close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene, Morgan Ranch is a sanctuary of
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Monte Vista at Morgan Hill
16945 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
901 sqft
Modern community in the center of San Jose. High ceilings, fantastic layouts with ample space and full kitchens. On-site spa and fitness studio. Near major highways.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
52 Granada
52 Granada St, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2440 sqft
Available 07/14/20 Morgan Hill: Fabulous Townhome for Rent! - Property Id: 294197 Will go fast! Immaculately maintained, spacious open floorplan with lots of windows.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
830 San Bernardo Lane
830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1843 sqft
Newer Construction! Immaculate Home, Spacious Inside, Beautiful Throughout! - 830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 (E.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Berkshire Dr
220 Berkshire Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1198 sqft
220 Berkshire Dr Modern Morgan Hill Duet home - This home has a modern interior and great Morgan Hill location. This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home with 1198 square feet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
720 San Vicente Drive
720 San Vicente Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1649 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located on a peaceful neighborhood in Morgan Hill, this pretty 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is unfurnished.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Barrett Ave
725 Barrett Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2410 sqft
Lovely Home ! - This Beautiful 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
260 W. Dunne Ave #10
260 West Dunne Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1204 sqft
2 Story, 2 bedroom , 1 1/2 bath - 2 story, 2 bd. 1 1/2 ba. corner unit ,in the Hidden Meadows neighborhood No Pets Allowed (RLNE5588989)
Results within 1 mile of Morgan Hill

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14815 Monterey Hwy Unit A
14815 Monterey Road, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1425 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14150 Murphy Ave.
14150 Murphy Avenue, San Martin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2906 sqft
14150 Murphy Ave.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1660 Edmundson Ave #A
1660 West Edmundson Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1145 sqft
1660 Edmundson Ave #A Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Home! - Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on the large balcony overlooking Paradise Valley! Recently remodeled! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large living room, dinning area, kitchen with granite
Results within 5 miles of Morgan Hill

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9190 Jacaranda Way
9190 Jacaranda Way, Gilroy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1572 sqft
Jacaranda Way, Gilroy - Property Id: 230962 *Contact Victor (Property Manager) 408-963-8018 to schedule an appointment!* *Property not Furnished* Application Requirements: 1.Completed Application Form (every applicant the age of 18+ years) 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9275 Kern Ave
9275 Kern Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Gilroy Living - Property Id: 296657 Ranch style living at its best! Come out and take a look at this charmer! Front house for rent only. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coyote
1 Unit Available
584 Monterey Rd
584 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Country Home! - Quiet Country Home, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Living Room, Kitchen, Detached Garage with Laundry Hookups, and Fenced Yard. Water and Garbage Included. Please drive by the unit.
Results within 10 miles of Morgan Hill
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Mission Park
766 1st St, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
893 sqft
Close to Hecker Pass, Eagle Ridge Golf Club and plenty of shops. A five-acre property recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. On-site pool, playground, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
7 Units Available
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,255
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,515
1180 sqft
Park-like setting about 15 minutes from downtown San Jose. Just off Highway 101 and 85. On-site pool, playground and hot tub. Garage space and carports available. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and added storage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Los Paseos
1 Unit Available
7022 Avenida Rotella
7022 Avenida Rotella, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1425 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home (1425 sq ft.) with fenced in yard and lovely front porch! This home is located in the desirable Los Paseos neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
7376 Long Valley Terrace
7376 Long Valley Ter, San Jose, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
2626 sqft
Coming available is a spectacular 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home in the Basking Ridge Neighborhood. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, great school, major highway access and public transportation.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Los Paseos
1 Unit Available
163 Sunwood Meadows Place
163 Sunwood Meadows Place, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
920 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richmond Ranch
1 Unit Available
6245 Grand Oak Way
6245 Grand Oak Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1945 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7767 Monterey St - 7767Monterey,"A"
7767 Monterey Street, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
900 sqft
LOVELY UPPER TWO BDRM UNIT IN GATED BUILDING IN GILROY - Behind the gates of this secured building so conveniently located near everything is your new Gilroy home...consider two spacious bedrooms, two full baths.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Creek
1 Unit Available
5869 CAPILANO DRIVE
5869 Capilano Drive, San Jose, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,150
3293 sqft
Silver Creek Beauty - SAN JOSE Type: Single Family Home Address: 5869 Capilano Drive, San Jose CA 95138 Location: x street: Trowbridge Way Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2 story, 3 car attached garage Sq. feet: 3,293 approx.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1063 Esparanza Way
1063 Esparanza Way, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1300 sqft
1063 Esparanza Way Available 06/15/20 WELL APPOINTED BASKING RIDGE TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME - Consider the very long list of amenities that comes with this updated and upgraded two bedroom, two and a half bath town home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chantillery
1 Unit Available
210 Fairway Glen Lane
210 Fairway Glen Lane, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1008 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Median Rent in Morgan Hill

Last updated Sep. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Morgan Hill is $1,797, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,252.
Studio
$1,529
1 Bed
$1,797
2 Beds
$2,252
3+ Beds
$3,127
City GuideMorgan Hill
Known more commonly as the gateway to Silicon Valley, Morgan Hill is a must-see for anyone traveling to the valley from LA. Seriously, it's a long drive.

Wanna have a slice of the Mediterranean life without leaving the country? Morgan Hill, CA has the climate to make you think youre living in one of those Mediterranean countries, all thanks to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean. This 12.9 square mile city is home to approximately 38,000 people. Located south of San Jose and a mere 15 miles away from the Pacific coast, Morgan Hill is bounded by Diablo Range on the east and the Santa Cruz Mountains on the west. So if you fancy the idea of mild tropical weather minus the threat of tornadoes and windstorms, let’s find you a place here!

Home Hunting Essentials in Morgan Hill

Budget

Generally, apartments in this city tend to tip over to the expensive side. However, in some neighborhoods the rent could go as low as the national average for a studio-type flat (which is really saying something). Don't get too excited, though. It can also go as high as San Francisco in some neighborhoods for a two-bedroom apartment.

Commute

Sure, you can count on the public transportation in this part of California to get you to places. However, you can’t expect the bus to drop you right at your doorstep. Commute time is still a very big consideration when you go looking for apartments for rent in Morgan Hill.

Time

Give it at least a month before you can expect to find a good place to live in. Any less than that and youd be in real danger of having no place to stay or settling for a less than perfect home.

Morgan Hill, CA Neighborhood

The city has a lot of neighborhoods for anyone looking to rent an excellent fully furnished apartment. However, different neighborhoods have their own distinct identities. Let this quick overview and comparison of costs of living guide you in your choice of neighborhood.

San Felipe/Ashrama: If you have a taste for rural living in California, this neighborhood is the best fit for you. Just make sure you have your own ride. Cars in this area are not a mere luxury, they are a necessity.

Madrone: Living in Madrone means you have one of the most prestigious addresses in Morgan Hill. This suburban neighborhood is home to many wealthy families.

Jean Court/Hill Road: For people who are sitting on a stockpile of cash, splurging on a nice home for rent in this neighborhood is a good way to spend that moolah.

East Dunne Avenue/Murphy Avenue: Most real estate properties in this neighborhood are owner-occupied. Which is why, with its 3.6% vacancy rate, youd have a harder time looking for a good place to rent in this area compared to Morgan Hills other neighborhoods.

Monterey Highway/West Dunne Avenue: For single family homes or studio-type flats, this neighborhood has the most of these types of housing options. This is one of the most accessible neighborhoods in Morgan Hill, with a good percentage of its residents spending less than 15 minutes in commuting.

Diana Avenue/Calle Mazatan: This neighborhood’s vacancy rate of 14% may be bad news for the housing market in this area, but thats good news for you if youre looking for homes for rent. Youve got a full range of options when it comes to house types and sizes. The only possible downside to living in this area is that like most of your neighbors, you have to spend considerable time commuting to and from work.

Monterey Highway/W Middle Avenue: This neighborhood is Morgan Hill’s own little Silicon Valley a good percentage of its residents work from home and are involved in changing the world through technological advancements or raking in a lot of moolah in the stock market.

City Center: If you love the idea of exercising your way to work, this neighborhood is for you. In an area where you’ll be pretty much in the thick of things, everything’s very accessible. However, it can get a bit noisy for some peoples tastes.

Cochrane Road/Monterey Highway: The low rents and high vacancy rate of this area mean this is the neighborhood for people who are on a tight budget. This area just wouldn’t make it to anyone’s list of best places to live in, though.*$

Life in a Nutshell in Morgan Hill

Residents of this city have access to all the conveniences of urban living. There are buses for local transit and the railway service to go to Santa Clara Valley and San Francisco. Healthcare’s up to par as well, with two hospitals serving the area in addition to small clinics. And lastly, there’s never a shortage of any recreational activities due to the number of parks, classes, and events to keep everyone busy!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Morgan Hill?
In Morgan Hill, the median rent is $1,529 for a studio, $1,797 for a 1-bedroom, $2,252 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,127 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Morgan Hill, check out our monthly Morgan Hill Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Morgan Hill?
Some of the colleges located in the Morgan Hill area include California State University-East Bay, Hartnell College, Mills College, Mission College, and Samuel Merritt University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Morgan Hill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Morgan Hill from include San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara.

