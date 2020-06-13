107 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, CA

/
1 Unit Available
1955 Rickenbacker Lane
1955 Rickenbacker Lane, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1041 sqft
1955 Rickenbacker Lane Available 06/19/20 Single Story Home in Lincoln - Enter your front door and find 2 guest bedrooms which share a bank or extra storage cabinets. Down the hall is a closet with full size washer and dryer hook-ups.
Twelve Bridges Village
1 Unit Available
746 PAPERMILL ROAD
746 Papermill Rd, Lincoln, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2296 sqft
746 PAPERMILL ROAD Available 06/15/20 ***COMING SOON*** BRAND NEW HOME IN LINCOLN OFF TWELVE BRIDGES!! - ***COMING SOON*** BRAND NEW HOME IN LINCOLN OFF TWELVE BRIDGES!! Open kitchen with oversized island, granite counters, and roomy pantry.
1 Unit Available
831 D St
831 D Street, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1036 sqft
831 D Street - Lincoln Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 SF: 1,036 Garage: 1 Car Garage Rent: $1,595 Utilities: Tenant is responsible for power & gas plus $50 for water monthly Pets: Small dog negotiable with an extra deposit Landscape Maintenance: Owner
1 Unit Available
72 Crystalwood Circle
72 Crystalwood Drive, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1706 sqft
Immaculate single family home with an amazing floor plan in a newer subdivision. This home features 3 bedrooms including a master suite and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
488 Navigator Drive
488 Navigator Drive, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1425 sqft
Charming 3bd/2.5ba Lincoln Home with 2 Car Garage, - This Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located in Lincoln near Joiner Parkway and 5th Street.
8 Units Available
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A stunning community with a resort-like pool, expansive views of the green space surrounding it and ample on-site amenities. Near top-rated schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
3142 Golden Trail Street
3142 Golden Trail St, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2021 sqft
3142 Golden Trail Street Available 07/06/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5834877)
Stanford Ranch
1 Unit Available
5122 Windham Way
5122 Windham Way, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1624 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bed/2 bath GEM in Rocklin! Come see this beautiful home with open floor-plan and vaulted ceilings with separate living room and formal dining room. Master bath has double sinks, shower and soaking tub.
Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
1675 Abilene Cir.
1675 Abilene Circle, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2507 sqft
1675 Abilene Cir. Available 05/15/20 Live in Whitney Ranch! 4 Bedroom Home with Desirable Floorpan and Large Backyard - The location of this home can not be beat! True walking distance to Whitney HS, parks, and trails.
Whitney Oaks
1 Unit Available
4048 Coldwater Drive
4048 Coldwater Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1411 sqft
4048 Coldwater Drive Available 07/17/20 Springfield at Whitney Oaks 55+ Spectacular View Home - Thank you for your interest in 4048 Coldwater Drive- a beautiful home on the Whitney Oaks ridge! Furnished or unfurnished.
Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
837 Stagestop Loop
837 Stage Stop Loop, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1819 sqft
837 Stagestop Loop Available 04/25/20 - (RLNE4013504)
$
28 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Sunset Whitney
5 Units Available
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1469 sqft
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
$
9 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
5 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Sunset Whitney
3 Units Available
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1040 sqft
The Brighton wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
6 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Sunset West
7 Units Available
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Sunset Whitney
2 Units Available
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
$
Harding
11 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Sunset West
5 Units Available
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
