santa barbara county
128 Apartments for rent in Santa Barbara County, CA📍
3 Units Available
Cassia
333 E Enos Dr, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
880 sqft
Interior features include fully equipped gourmet kitchens, private patios/balconies, oversized closets and washers/dryers. Located near Highway 101, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Fox Christian School.
18 Units Available
Adam Park
La Vista Apartments of Santa Maria
740 S Western Ave, Santa Maria, CA
Studio
$1,448
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,764
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
994 sqft
Great location, close to Santa Maria Town Center Mall and Allan Hancock College. Community features include BBQ grill, courtyard, pool and playground. Units feature dishwasher, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal.
10 Units Available
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,476
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,708
1318 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of Highway 101. Units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, carpet, ceiling fan, microwave, and ceiling fan. Community includes pool, hot tub, and gym.
15 Units Available
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,685
1087 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
45 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,540
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.
16 Units Available
Arrive los Carneros 2
6720 Calle Koral, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,685
1087 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 Unit Available
Amara Apartments
329 W Carmen Ln, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Close to Santa Maria Town Center for convenient shopping. By US Route 101.
1 Unit Available
Westfield at Pacific Crest Airspace Condominiums
St Claire Apartment Homes
1735 Biscayne St, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,563
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just minutes from Westgate Park. Luxurious units include laundry, extra storage, granite counters and patio or balcony. Community features parking, playground, pool and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3002 Sea Cliff
3002 Sea Cliff, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
3400 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. AVAILABLE MONTHS OF OCTOBER AND DECEMBER 2020: Available for 30+ nights.
1 Unit Available
Alta Mesa
561 La Marina
561 La Marina, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,400
AVAIL 1/15/21-4/15/21 ONLY.Casa Sonrisa has magnificent views of the pacific ocean and beautiful Santa Barbara. Tons of outdoor space to enjoy the views. Comfortable, romantic, spacious and private.
1 Unit Available
Mission Canyon
755 Mission Canyon Rd
755 Mission Canyon Road, Mission Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2392 sqft
Charming, furnished short term rentalExceptional decor and ambiance indoor and out.Three bedrooms, master on first floor, large family room, dining room with fireplace.Two sided fireplace in living room/kitchen.Fully equipped with luxury choices.
1 Unit Available
Lower West
633 W De La Guerra St
633 West De La Guerra Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1276 sqft
This is a short-term fully furnished rental. Available now starting at 5500/mo for the low season up to 7k/mo in the high. 3/2 in fantastic condition.
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1630 Santa Barbara St
1630 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,750
800 sqft
This is a monthly vacation rental starting at 3700k/mo. New charming, modern, 2nd floor, fully furnished 1/1 apartment that is part of a historic colonial revival estate in beautiful downtown SB.
1 Unit Available
2525 Banner Ave
2525 Banner Avenue, Summerland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
640 sqft
Sky Bungalow - Where the sky meets the sea! The perfect FURNISHED MONTHLY one bedroom/ one bath rental for business, relocation, or vacation.
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1417 Olive
1417 North Olive Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1418 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available October 1st: Experience the best of Santa Barbara in this attractively decorated, fully furnished Craftsman free standing town home.
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1430 Laguna
1430 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
4700 Sandyland Rd
4700 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
828 sqft
Furnished vacation rental, right across the street from the beach. Walk to downtown Carpinteria. Weekly & monthly rentals. Summer is weekly rentals only. Check in and check out date is Saturday. 7 night minimum/maximum.
1 Unit Available
3375 Foothill Rd
3375 Foothill Road, Toro Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Enjoy this 2 bedroom and 2 bath resort living ! Beautiful gated community of the world Famous Polo Fields! This end unit affords stunning views of the ocean and main polo playing field for exciting and convenient viewing.
1 Unit Available
Laguna
1311 N Salsipuedes St
1311 North Salsipuedes Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
927 sqft
AVAILABLE 2/1/2021 - FULLY FURNISHED - 2/2 PLUS OFFICE - Beautifully Restored Craftsman In Downtown Santa BarbaraExpertly designed and furnished, we're sure you'll enjoy an extended stay soaking up the comforts of this beautifully restored craftsman
1 Unit Available
West Mesa
303 Mesa Ln
303 Mesa Lane, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1255 sqft
AVAILABLE DECEMBER, 2020 to Mid-APRIL, 2021 only. Ideal Vacation Home on Mesa Lane. Just 2 short blocks to the ocean and Douglas Preserve, walking park which allows dogs off leash. Enjoy making meals in thenewly remodeled gourmet kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Westside
1222 Gillespie Way
1222 Gillespie Way, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Unfurnished adorable 2 bed/1 bath bungalow on the Westside, blocks from services and restaurants, minutes from downtown, yet still quiet and tranquil. Recently updated with wood floors in LR and it has ample parking off street.
1 Unit Available
West Downtown
401 Chapala
401 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1374 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST. Experience the best that Santa Barbara has to offer from this luxury downtown condominium.
1 Unit Available
Mission Canyon
1405 Tunnel Rd
1405 Tunnel Road, Mission Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1805 sqft
REFRESH & RENEW IN SANTA BARBARA'S MISSION CANYON! FULLY FURNISHED - AVAILABLE 9/2/2020.
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3359 Braemar Dr
3359 Braemar Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3659 sqft
SUMMER 2021: Fully furnished beautiful private estate on nearly 1.5 acres. Newly remodeled this year, this 3500 sq ft hacienda style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, pool, and tennis court.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Santa Barbara County start at $600/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Santa Barbara County area include Allan Hancock College, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Santa Barbara, California Institute of the Arts, and College of the Canyons. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Glendale, Santa Monica, and Torrance have apartments for rent.
