203 Apartments for rent in Ontario, CA

Neighborhoods

If you relish a nice mountain view, Archibald Ranch on Ontario’s western side may be what you’re after. There are fabulously large and imposing homes! A surprising number are available for rent due to the total bottoming out of the California real estate market. A four bedroom home, if available, will cost between $2,000 and $3,000 a month.

Ontario is basically lacking in a major downtown business district (unless you count L.A.), but there are still numerous historical areas with a number of vintage houses available. The areas off of Euclid Avenue are the oldest. College Heights and Armsely Square goes for around $2,000 - $3000 a month. There are also a small number of apartments available here; but you’ll pay around $1500 for a two bedroom.

Central Ontario is a possibility. There are plenty of apartment complexes to choose from, some starting at $600 and ranging up to $1300 for higher-end varieties.

The Creekside area to the south is by a lake, not a creek, so why it’s not called Lakeside is beyond us. Rents here are a little lower and a four bedroom house will run from $1700 to $2000, but one bedroom condos and apartments ranging from $700 - $900.