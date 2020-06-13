203 Apartments for rent in Ontario, CA📍
1 of 59
1 of 47
1 of 37
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 33
1 of 39
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 5
Having trouble with Craigslist Ontario? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
One of the few states to have its own architectural style, California housing patterns are predictable but in an aesthetically pleasing sort of way, and Ontario is no different; in simplest terms, Ontarians really like palm trees and nouveau Spanish styling and red tile roofs, so you’ll be living in one whether you like it or not. You may have also heard that property costs are through the aforementioned red-tiled roof here, but you’d be wrong. We’d say they’re somewhere near the third layer of the atmosphere. However, that’s neither here nor there because you’ll be renting in a market where prices are somewhat less painful. Prepare to rejoice at your bargain delight: median rent here is a California pittance at $1000.
The tough thing about the Inland Empire, as interior California and San Bernadino County is referred to, is that the neighborhoods and towns sort of blend together. If you’re working in Ontario, living in Upland, San Bernadino, Chino or other similar areas is not out of the question by any means, but there are still plenty of good rental options in Ontario itself.
If you relish a nice mountain view, Archibald Ranch on Ontario’s western side may be what you’re after. There are fabulously large and imposing homes! A surprising number are available for rent due to the total bottoming out of the California real estate market. A four bedroom home, if available, will cost between $2,000 and $3,000 a month.
Ontario is basically lacking in a major downtown business district (unless you count L.A.), but there are still numerous historical areas with a number of vintage houses available. The areas off of Euclid Avenue are the oldest. College Heights and Armsely Square goes for around $2,000 - $3000 a month. There are also a small number of apartments available here; but you’ll pay around $1500 for a two bedroom.
Central Ontario is a possibility. There are plenty of apartment complexes to choose from, some starting at $600 and ranging up to $1300 for higher-end varieties.
The Creekside area to the south is by a lake, not a creek, so why it’s not called Lakeside is beyond us. Rents here are a little lower and a four bedroom house will run from $1700 to $2000, but one bedroom condos and apartments ranging from $700 - $900.
Ontario is admittedly not the country’s next Miami or Chicago and you’re not going to find scads of ballets and operas taking place here, but you will find a Dave and Buster’s, which is basically the same thing except with more burgers and arcade games and less singing and dancing. If you need to rent an abode, there are enough options here that you can more than likely find something serviceable. You’ll often have to put down a large deposit and undergo a background check, but in the grand scheme of things, Ontario is a pretty decent little town with plenty to offer someone who’s looking.
June 2020 Ontario Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Ontario Rent Report. Ontario rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ontario rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Ontario Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Ontario Rent Report. Ontario rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ontario rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Ontario rents held steady over the past month
Ontario rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Ontario stand at $1,215 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,519 for a two-bedroom. Ontario's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Riverside Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Ontario, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
- Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
- San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
- Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Ontario
As rents have increased slightly in Ontario, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Ontario is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Ontario's median two-bedroom rent of $1,519 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Ontario.
- While Ontario's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Ontario than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.