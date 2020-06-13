Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

203 Apartments for rent in Ontario, CA

Ontario Center
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Casitas
1900 S Campus Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
775 sqft
Welcome to the Casitas Apartments in the center of Ontario, California. This opportune location places you right where you want to be.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Ontario
8 Units Available
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1451 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1647 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Ontario Center
30 Units Available
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ontario Center
29 Units Available
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Terracina
3303 S Archibald Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
943 sqft
Modern community surrounded by relaxing water features and lush landscaping. Upscale amenities include hot tub and pool. Work out at the gym or on the tennis court when not relaxing inside your spacious home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Ontario Center
1 Unit Available
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Village
1701 E D St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1271 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-10 and Holt Blvd. Close to LA/Ontario International Airport. Amenities include a pool, gym, sauna and racquetball court. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
2 Units Available
ReNew Mills
551 E Riverside Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
853 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
2 Units Available
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
963 sqft
Spacious apartments have large walk-in closets. Take advantage of on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour gym. Located just steps from grocery stores, pubs and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interstates 10 and 15 provide this community with easy access to downtown Los Angeles. Residents enjoy onsite pool, gym, hot tub and garage parking. Units have hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Paloma
1056 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing in Ontario. Welcome to Paloma — a new upscale apartment community full of re-envisioned Mediterranean beauty for today’s lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
1 Unit Available
Estancia Apartments
1720 E D St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and spacious apartment homes just minutes from the 10 and 15 freeways. Swimming pool and modern fitness center. Walk-in closets, dishwasher and central air.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
428 W. Park St
428 West Park Street, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
616 sqft
Super Cute REHAB! - Adorable remodeled two-bedroom home. This property has just about completed a rehab.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 West 6th Street
106 West 6th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
FULLY furnished 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME AT Hotthomespm@GMAIL.COM This fully furnished Executive Rental one story home includes a pool and spa. Open living area and easy to move into.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
503 E. E Street
503 East East Street, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
600 sqft
ADORABLE CRAFTSMAN BUNGALOW REMODELED 1 BED 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME Downtown Ontario - ADORABLE CRAFTSMAN BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ONTARIO! Open style floor plan feels large yet cozy, nice size living room with classic builtins blended

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2625 Lexington Place
2625 Lexington Place, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1750 sqft
2625 Lexington Place Available 06/19/20 ONTARIO RANCH HOME 4+2.5 is MOVE IN READY - NICE HOME IN ESTABLISHED AREA OF ONTARIO RANCH. Available is a wonderful Tri-level home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4778 S Bantam Paseo
4778 S Bantam Paseo, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2335 sqft
New New New! Come put your own foot print on this new home. This home is brand new, never been occupied! This home has a bedroom on the first floor and 3 more upstairs, along with laundry room. There are plantation shutters throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Ontario Center
1 Unit Available
3221 Triumph Lane
3221 Triumph Lane, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1200 sqft
Very cozy unit in a complex of 4 located in Ontario. Just minutes from the 210 freeway, commuting is a key factor of this property. This unit has been freshly painted and has a large window in the family room bringing in natural light into the home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3085 E Via Rosso
3085 E via Rosso, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1462 sqft
2017 built Condo in a gated master planned community, located at an extremely convenient location: Close to 10, 15, 210 freeways; Next to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park ; Minutes away from Ontario International Airport , Metrolink stations and

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
121 W Sunkist Street
121 West Sunkist Street, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
880 sqft
New paint; wood floor in 2 bedrooms and tile floor in kitchen, living room, and bathroom. 2 units at the property; sharing the backyard. Convenience location to freeway and markets.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1235 E D St #18
1235 D Street, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1048 sqft
2 bedroom/ 2 bath/ 2 parking condo for rent. $1550/ month - Please text or call (707) 872-7165 to make an appointment to view this condo. Thank you (RLNE5635082)

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eden Glen
2 Units Available
3166 S. Hampton Way
3166 Hampton Way, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3166 S. Hampton Way in Ontario. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
2030 East 5th Street
2030 5th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1281 sqft
Amazing Two-Story Condo featuring 3 bedrooms, Private Balcony, 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bathroom centrally located within a nice Community, Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, and Attached Two Car Garage. Central Heating and Air plus Laundry Hook-Ups.

Median Rent in Ontario

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Ontario is $1,214, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,519.
Studio
$1,015
1 Bed
$1,214
2 Beds
$1,519
3+ Beds
$2,135
City GuideOntario
About 40 miles from the utter chaos of Los Angeles is the town of Ontario, California, named by two brothers who escaped the barren hinterland of Ontario, Canada and found the complete opposite place in California, but decided to give it the same name anyway. Go figure. Hey, creativity isn’t everybody’s strong suit. Sure, it may lack a tad in the trendy California culture, but it definitely still has the sickeningly perfect weather and scenery. And isn’t that half the reason you’re moving her...

Having trouble with Craigslist Ontario? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Little boxes on the hillside…

One of the few states to have its own architectural style, California housing patterns are predictable but in an aesthetically pleasing sort of way, and Ontario is no different; in simplest terms, Ontarians really like palm trees and nouveau Spanish styling and red tile roofs, so you’ll be living in one whether you like it or not. You may have also heard that property costs are through the aforementioned red-tiled roof here, but you’d be wrong. We’d say they’re somewhere near the third layer of the atmosphere. However, that’s neither here nor there because you’ll be renting in a market where prices are somewhat less painful. Prepare to rejoice at your bargain delight: median rent here is a California pittance at $1000.

If it’s an Empire, who’s the Emperor?

The tough thing about the Inland Empire, as interior California and San Bernadino County is referred to, is that the neighborhoods and towns sort of blend together. If you’re working in Ontario, living in Upland, San Bernadino, Chino or other similar areas is not out of the question by any means, but there are still plenty of good rental options in Ontario itself.

Neighborhoods

If you relish a nice mountain view, Archibald Ranch on Ontario’s western side may be what you’re after. There are fabulously large and imposing homes! A surprising number are available for rent due to the total bottoming out of the California real estate market. A four bedroom home, if available, will cost between $2,000 and $3,000 a month.

Ontario is basically lacking in a major downtown business district (unless you count L.A.), but there are still numerous historical areas with a number of vintage houses available. The areas off of Euclid Avenue are the oldest. College Heights and Armsely Square goes for around $2,000 - $3000 a month. There are also a small number of apartments available here; but you’ll pay around $1500 for a two bedroom.

Central Ontario is a possibility. There are plenty of apartment complexes to choose from, some starting at $600 and ranging up to $1300 for higher-end varieties.

The Creekside area to the south is by a lake, not a creek, so why it’s not called Lakeside is beyond us. Rents here are a little lower and a four bedroom house will run from $1700 to $2000, but one bedroom condos and apartments ranging from $700 - $900.

Seriously, quit hating on us.

Ontario is admittedly not the country’s next Miami or Chicago and you’re not going to find scads of ballets and operas taking place here, but you will find a Dave and Buster’s, which is basically the same thing except with more burgers and arcade games and less singing and dancing. If you need to rent an abode, there are enough options here that you can more than likely find something serviceable. You’ll often have to put down a large deposit and undergo a background check, but in the grand scheme of things, Ontario is a pretty decent little town with plenty to offer someone who’s looking.

Ontario rents held steady over the past month

Ontario rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Ontario stand at $1,215 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,519 for a two-bedroom. Ontario's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Ontario, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Ontario

    As rents have increased slightly in Ontario, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Ontario is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Ontario's median two-bedroom rent of $1,519 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Ontario.
    • While Ontario's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Ontario than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Ontario?
    In Ontario, the median rent is $1,015 for a studio, $1,214 for a 1-bedroom, $1,519 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,135 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ontario, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Ontario?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Ontario include Ontario Center.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Ontario?
    Some of the colleges located in the Ontario area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Riverside. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Ontario?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ontario from include Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

