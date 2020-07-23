/
stanislaus county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:33 AM
74 Apartments for rent in Stanislaus County, CA📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
704 Sandy View Court
704 Sandy View Court, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1457 sqft
Located on a quiet court.. This home has been upgraded throughout. Custom paint, newer flooring, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, open to a dining area, wood burning fire place.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Modesto
421 14th Street
421 14th Street, Modesto, CA
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
Downtown Cozy Modesto Come view this clean, 1 bedroom, 1 bath detached cottage. Features fresh touch paint, new carpet, clean ,and separate back yard with alley access. No pet's, renter's insurance required.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
10300 Rio Sombra Court
10300 Rio Sombra Court, East Oakdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2085 sqft
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Oakdale! This bright and spacious home features a spacious kitchen fit for entertaining or find yourself relaxing in the bright, spacious living room.
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3045 7th Street
3045 7th Street, Ceres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
975 sqft
DOWNTOWN CERES NEIGHBORHOOD! Freshly painted , 2 bedroom, 1 bath cozy living room with real hard wood floors-bright & cheery kitchen w/tile counters, breakfast bar-good size bedrooms-hallway bath w/tiled shower/tub combination.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
9518 S. Victory Rd. 9518 S. Victory Road
9518 Victory Ave, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1001 sqft
3 Bed/2 Bath for Rent! - Come see our 3 Bed/2 Bath house located at 9518 S. Victory Rd. in Oakdale. Renting for $1,500.00 and deposit $1,500.00. The property includes a stove and refrigerator. This property is available now.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Patterson Gardens
1317 Moonflower Court
1317 Moonflower Court, Patterson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2565 sqft
1317 Moonflower Court Available 07/31/20 Stunning home in Patterson - Gorgeous single story move-in ready. Hardwood floors throughout with granite counter tops.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1013 Sonoma Avenue
1013 Sonoma Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1397 sqft
- This single-family home has 1,397 sqft with a spacious living room, dining area, hardwood flooring, granite counters, wall oven, counter cook-top, dishwasher, garbage disposal, inside laundry room (220-v), central heating & air conditioning,
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4212 Dunster Drive
4212 Dunster Drive, Salida, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1376 sqft
4212 Dunster Drive Available 08/14/20 Salida 4 bedroom 2 bathroom - Salida area,4 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, Washer and Dryer hook ups in garage, Tenants are required to carry renters insurance DRE: 01170027 APPLICATION FEE WILL BE $45.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4224 Dunster Drive
4224 Dunster Drive, Salida, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1156 sqft
4224 Dunster Drive Available 08/14/20 Salida 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Salida area, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, Washer and Dryer hook ups in garage, French doors going out to back yard.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Walker Ranch
1397 Shearwater Drive
1397 Shearwater Drive, Patterson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2269 sqft
1397 Shearwater Drive Available 08/24/20 3 BR 2.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9609 La Posada Dr.
9609 La Posada Drive, East Oakdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
2521 sqft
Oakdale Luxurious Home For Rent - On The 8th Green - Incomparable premier Golf Course location and over-the-top views! Truly open plan living, this fresh and modern home was totally renovated in 2018.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4260 N. Olive Ave
4260 North Olive Avenue, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1799 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom home North Turlock - Come take a look at this lovely 4 bedroom 3 bath home in North Turlock. This home is perfect for the whole family, close to schools and shopping. Hurry and schedule your viewing today 209-668-6700.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2205 Cimarron Hills Dr
2205 Cimmaron Hills Drive, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2428 sqft
North Modesto: $2300 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story house that is like new! - Spacious, two story home with four bedrooms (all upstairs) and 3 bathrooms, you should see the great walk in shower! Enjoy a 2 car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2111 Joynichole Dr
2111 Joynichole Drive, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1259 sqft
Beautiful home in Turlock - This home has plenty of room for the whole family. Tile flooring, new carpet. Three bedrooms and 2 bath with plenty of space. There is an additional $60 charge for maintaining landscaping.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Diablo Grande
20863 Grapevine Dr.
20863 Grapevine Drive, Diablo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1802 sqft
Beautiful Fully furnished Single Family Home in Diablo Grande Patterson - Enjoy the peaceful community of Diablo Grande and their amenities. This beautiful single family home is situated in a court like setting. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
609 Ramona Avenue
609 Ramona Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
609 Ramona Avenue Available 08/21/20 RAMONA AVENUE - 3/2, 2 Car Garage W/Auto Opener - MODESTO: "Owner requires a minimum of a FICA rating of 625 or above and income must be 3 times the rent" 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Single Story Home, 2 car garage
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1625 Rose Garden Court
1625 Rose Garden Court, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3099 sqft
1625 Rose Garden Court Available 08/05/20 Beautiful home - Commuters dream - This beautiful two story house is ready to be called home. This first floor includes a half bath while the second floor has all four bedrooms and two full baths.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1557 Lynn Avenue
1557 Lynn Avenue, West Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Charming home in town with a country feeling - Come home to this charming home. Feel like you're living in the country but be close to shopping, elementary school and more. This cozy home features two bedrooms, one bathroom and an eat in kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
910 SUNRISE AVE
910 Sunrise Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1144 sqft
910 SUNRISE AVE Available 08/15/20 Cute home with large yard and 2 car- detached garage! - This super cute home recently had a kitchen and bathroom remodel. Newer wood look floors and newer carpet are throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Coffee Plaza
1313 Floyd Ave. #175
1313 Floyd Avenue, Modesto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1313 Floyd Ave. #175 Available 08/17/20 Gated community, 1 bedroom, 1 bath - Modesto: Gated HOA community, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, Central heat/air, Fireplace, Enclosed patio area, Community pool, Onsite laundry facility. Carport parking.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dry Creek Meadows
3720 Louisburg Avenue
3720 Louisburg Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
3720 Louisburg Ave., Modesto, Calif. - BONUS-size 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom not far from Johansen High; FRESH paint, refrigerator included. Central heat/air, dishwasher, laundry connections, large master with en-suite.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Patterson Gardens
348 Anemone Court
348 Anemone Court, Patterson, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3251 sqft
Free Rent for the rest of July Beautiful home in Patterson - Gorgeous five bedroom home and three bath. Fireplace and plenty of room for family gatherings and barbecues. Residents are responsible for an additional $65.00 for landscaping.
Some of the colleges located in the Stanislaus County area include California State University-Stanislaus, California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, Hartnell College, and Mission College.
