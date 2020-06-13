174 Apartments for rent in Sausalito, CA

Moving to Sausalito

Sure, the town has housing properties of all kinds, but you can't overlook its houseboat community. These aren't your standard houseboats, however. More than 400 houseboats of all sizes and values can be seen docked (some permanently) on the north end of town just a few miles from downtown. If you're looking for places to rent in Sausalito that are practically dripping with character, choose one of the original houseboats that were made from abandoned boats at the end of World War II. Or, you can choose a houseboat on the other end of the financial spectrum -- several have been designed by famous architects and have even been featured in magazines. If you prefer your house to be a little more rooted into the ground, there are plenty of home rentals found throughout the city. Locate a local realtor a few months before your planned move. A local contact can help you navigate the city's sometimes complicated housing regulations and help steer you toward the perfect home for you, whether it's a duplex for rent in Old Town or a luxury downtown rental apartment.