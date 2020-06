174 Apartments for rent in Sausalito, CA

Neighborhoods in Sausalito

Sausalito has some distinct areas with their own exciting features -- maybe you'll be the next one! Check out your choices for neighborhoods below.

Old Town: Sausalito began in this area when it was known as "Whaler's Cove." Today, this charming neighborhood on the southern tip of the city lies just blocks from the San Francisco Bay. Dubbed Hurricane Gulch by residents, it features an adorable waterfront that's a perfect spot to stroll and look out onto the water.

Downtown: A few apartments can be found here, but this is where most of the town's restaurants and shops are located. The Ferry Pier is a popular spot as well. Get your grub on at Avatar's Restaurant, which features both Mexican and Indian cuisine (yup, that's a thing!).

Marin City: On the northern edge of town, this area has deep community ties and was settled by the Marinship shipyard workers during WWII.

New Town: Called the soul of Sausalito by residents, this is kind of a hidden gem in town. In addition to the locally-owned boutiques, restaurants and government buildings, the neighborhood has a collection of charming historic homes just blocks away from the waterfront. Rossetti Pizzeria will keep you well fed while you're exploring town.

Marinship: Houseboats are the most abundant housing option here. Marinship has become a sort of artists enclave with writers, filmmakers, artists and even Internet start-ups occupying the work/home houseboats and offices in the area.

The Hill: Just north of Old Town, this neighborhood is logically located on a hill that offers residents great views of Alcatraz, the Bay Bridge and San Francisco. For a price, of course.