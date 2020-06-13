Apartment List
/
CA
/
sausalito
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

174 Apartments for rent in Sausalito, CA

📍
The Hill
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
The Hill
2 Units Available
Pier at Sausalito
120 Bulkley Avenue, Sausalito, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,055
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to The Pier.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Nevada Street Valley
1 Unit Available
10 Ross Rd
10 Ross Road, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1088 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ This stylish 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse has incredible views of the Bay.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
86 Marion Avenue
86 Marion Avenue, Sausalito, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 All New 1 Bedroom Home w/ Stunning Bay Views - Property Id: 297270 Renovated to the Studs , All New Cozy Retreat High on Hill in South Sausalito, Nestled in Live Ca Oak Trees 10 minutes from SF , miles away from the Hustle &

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
316 Richardson Street
316 Richardson Street, Sausalito, CA
Studio
$2,600
480 sqft
STUNNING REMODELED STUDIO IN OLD TOWN SAUSALITO - Fully remolded studio with top-of-the-line finishes in desired Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline from the living area window.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
302 Third Street
302 3rd Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1100 sqft
RENOVATED TWO BED / ONE BATH WITH GARAGE IN SAUSALITO WITH STUNNING BAY AND CITY VIEWS - Updated two bed / one bath in Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
65 Edwards Ave A
65 Edwards Avenue, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
900 sqft
Beautiful 2BR Apartment with Amazing Views - Property Id: 227625 2Bd/ 1Ba lower unit in a duplex with spectacular VIEWS of the Bay. * Kitchen w/granite counter tops and new appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
100 South St #310
100 South Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1151 sqft
WATER FRONT CONDO IN CORTE D'AZUR WITH STUNNING BAY VIEWS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrXn71TMBg0&feature=youtu.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
9 Edwards Ave.
9 Edwards Avenue, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1225 sqft
Spectacular PANO VIEWS! 2bd/2ba Sausalito Home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
45 Harrison Avenue
45 Harrison Avenue, Sausalito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1649 sqft
Spectacular SF Views from this Mediterranean Style Sausalito Home - Walk through the wrought-iron gate, up the romantically lit stone steps, past the landscaped front garden to this beautiful Mediterranean style Sausalito home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
118 Sausalito Blvd
118 Sausalito Boulevard, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1200 sqft
118 Sausalito Blvd Available 06/15/20 Easy Commute, Gorgeous Views - FOUNDATION - - Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
105 Bridgeway Boulevard
105 Bridgeway, Sausalito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
Rare waterfront, delightful and spacious home with access to your own secluded beach in the desirable Old Town of Sausalito. Watch the sun rise from your deck, hear the waves, open your fence gate and walk on the beach.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
311 2ND ST
311 2nd Street, Sausalito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
2054 sqft
Chic Upscale Downtown Sausalito 3bd/3ba- City Views-FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Sausalito
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
10 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
831 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Shore Road
1 Unit Available
73 West Shore Road
73 West Shore Road, Belvedere, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2100 sqft
This wonderful 2,100 square foot, three bedroom, three bathroom home is situated on the water's edge on the sunny side of Belvedere. Expansive views span the Bay, from the Golden Gate Bridge to Mt. Tamalpais.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123 Buckelew Street
123 Buckelew Street, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1816 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) DISCOUNT! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Flemings Ct
34 Flemings Court, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1553 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 5 miles of Sausalito
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Lower Pacific Heights
81 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,417
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,417
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,374
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Russian Hill
1 Unit Available
2459 Larkin Apartments
2459 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,195
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 1614, this Edwardian style building features large bay windows and ample natual light. It is located on the corner of Larkin and Greenwich in Russian Hill.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,326
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,367
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Presidio National Park
16 Units Available
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,225
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,005
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in restored historic building, surrounded by Presidio National Park. All units have fireplaces, granite counters and hardwood flooring. Outdoor parking included; garage parking available with fee.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Russian Hill
4 Units Available
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
1 Bedroom
$4,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
City GuideSausalito
"Houses on stilts grow out of the sea / Everything's growin' there, it's growin' for me / You gotta go there, everything grows there / When you get high on a mountain it snows there / Everything's groovy like in a movie / Sausalito is the place to go to." -- "Sausalito (Is The Place To Go)," Ohio Express

Just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco, Sausalito is a tight-knit, eight-mile-long community steeped in shipbuilding history. With a population of 7,061 according to the 2010 census, Sausalito has been known over the years as an eclectic artist colony, a summer vacation place and a tourist destination.

Moving to Sausalito

Sure, the town has housing properties of all kinds, but you can't overlook its houseboat community. These aren't your standard houseboats, however. More than 400 houseboats of all sizes and values can be seen docked (some permanently) on the north end of town just a few miles from downtown. If you're looking for places to rent in Sausalito that are practically dripping with character, choose one of the original houseboats that were made from abandoned boats at the end of World War II. Or, you can choose a houseboat on the other end of the financial spectrum -- several have been designed by famous architects and have even been featured in magazines. If you prefer your house to be a little more rooted into the ground, there are plenty of home rentals found throughout the city. Locate a local realtor a few months before your planned move. A local contact can help you navigate the city's sometimes complicated housing regulations and help steer you toward the perfect home for you, whether it's a duplex for rent in Old Town or a luxury downtown rental apartment.

Neighborhoods in Sausalito

Sausalito has some distinct areas with their own exciting features -- maybe you'll be the next one! Check out your choices for neighborhoods below.

Old Town: Sausalito began in this area when it was known as "Whaler's Cove." Today, this charming neighborhood on the southern tip of the city lies just blocks from the San Francisco Bay. Dubbed Hurricane Gulch by residents, it features an adorable waterfront that's a perfect spot to stroll and look out onto the water.

Downtown: A few apartments can be found here, but this is where most of the town's restaurants and shops are located. The Ferry Pier is a popular spot as well. Get your grub on at Avatar's Restaurant, which features both Mexican and Indian cuisine (yup, that's a thing!).

Marin City: On the northern edge of town, this area has deep community ties and was settled by the Marinship shipyard workers during WWII.

New Town: Called the soul of Sausalito by residents, this is kind of a hidden gem in town. In addition to the locally-owned boutiques, restaurants and government buildings, the neighborhood has a collection of charming historic homes just blocks away from the waterfront. Rossetti Pizzeria will keep you well fed while you're exploring town.

Marinship: Houseboats are the most abundant housing option here. Marinship has become a sort of artists enclave with writers, filmmakers, artists and even Internet start-ups occupying the work/home houseboats and offices in the area.

The Hill: Just north of Old Town, this neighborhood is logically located on a hill that offers residents great views of Alcatraz, the Bay Bridge and San Francisco. For a price, of course.

Living in Sausalito

Enjoying the outdoors is the way of life in Sausalito. Do like the locals and enjoy the plethora of public parks and public beaches in town, including Tiffany Beach, Cloud View Park and Vina del Mar Plaza. Head just north of town and walk among the majestic redwoods in the famed Muir Woods, just part of the sprawling Golden Gate National Recreation Area. The GGNRA also includes historic sites such as Alcatraz just across the bay from Sausalito and the Presidio in San Francisco.

Learn about Sausalito's shipbuilding history by visiting the museum at the Spaulding Wooden Boat Center. Learn about the wooden boats and see historic wooden sailing vessels at the working boatyard.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sausalito?
The average rent price for Sausalito rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,000.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Sausalito?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Sausalito include The Hill.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sausalito?
Some of the colleges located in the Sausalito area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sausalito?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sausalito from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

Similar Pages

Sausalito 2 BedroomsSausalito Apartments with Balcony
Sausalito Apartments with ParkingSausalito Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sausalito Dog Friendly Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Hill