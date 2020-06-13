174 Apartments for rent in Sausalito, CA📍
Just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco, Sausalito is a tight-knit, eight-mile-long community steeped in shipbuilding history. With a population of 7,061 according to the 2010 census, Sausalito has been known over the years as an eclectic artist colony, a summer vacation place and a tourist destination.
Sure, the town has housing properties of all kinds, but you can't overlook its houseboat community. These aren't your standard houseboats, however. More than 400 houseboats of all sizes and values can be seen docked (some permanently) on the north end of town just a few miles from downtown. If you're looking for places to rent in Sausalito that are practically dripping with character, choose one of the original houseboats that were made from abandoned boats at the end of World War II. Or, you can choose a houseboat on the other end of the financial spectrum -- several have been designed by famous architects and have even been featured in magazines. If you prefer your house to be a little more rooted into the ground, there are plenty of home rentals found throughout the city. Locate a local realtor a few months before your planned move. A local contact can help you navigate the city's sometimes complicated housing regulations and help steer you toward the perfect home for you, whether it's a duplex for rent in Old Town or a luxury downtown rental apartment.
Sausalito has some distinct areas with their own exciting features -- maybe you'll be the next one! Check out your choices for neighborhoods below.
Old Town: Sausalito began in this area when it was known as "Whaler's Cove." Today, this charming neighborhood on the southern tip of the city lies just blocks from the San Francisco Bay. Dubbed Hurricane Gulch by residents, it features an adorable waterfront that's a perfect spot to stroll and look out onto the water.
Downtown: A few apartments can be found here, but this is where most of the town's restaurants and shops are located. The Ferry Pier is a popular spot as well. Get your grub on at Avatar's Restaurant, which features both Mexican and Indian cuisine (yup, that's a thing!).
Marin City: On the northern edge of town, this area has deep community ties and was settled by the Marinship shipyard workers during WWII.
New Town: Called the soul of Sausalito by residents, this is kind of a hidden gem in town. In addition to the locally-owned boutiques, restaurants and government buildings, the neighborhood has a collection of charming historic homes just blocks away from the waterfront. Rossetti Pizzeria will keep you well fed while you're exploring town.
Marinship: Houseboats are the most abundant housing option here. Marinship has become a sort of artists enclave with writers, filmmakers, artists and even Internet start-ups occupying the work/home houseboats and offices in the area.
The Hill: Just north of Old Town, this neighborhood is logically located on a hill that offers residents great views of Alcatraz, the Bay Bridge and San Francisco. For a price, of course.
Enjoying the outdoors is the way of life in Sausalito. Do like the locals and enjoy the plethora of public parks and public beaches in town, including Tiffany Beach, Cloud View Park and Vina del Mar Plaza. Head just north of town and walk among the majestic redwoods in the famed Muir Woods, just part of the sprawling Golden Gate National Recreation Area. The GGNRA also includes historic sites such as Alcatraz just across the bay from Sausalito and the Presidio in San Francisco.
Learn about Sausalito's shipbuilding history by visiting the museum at the Spaulding Wooden Boat Center. Learn about the wooden boats and see historic wooden sailing vessels at the working boatyard.