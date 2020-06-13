Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

122 Apartments for rent in Burlingame, CA

Mills Estates
Downtown Burlingame
Burlingame Gardens
Last updated June 13
Burlingame Gardens
17 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,306
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,622
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,006
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Last updated June 13
$
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,984
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,742
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1614 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Last updated June 13
$
Downtown Burlingame
9 Units Available
The Arlington
1401 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,348
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,608
767 sqft
The Arlington in Burlingame, CA, offers residents comfortable living in spacious studio and one bedroom apartments. In addition to beautiful, gourmet-style kitchens, you'll also find a fitness center and spa to help you relax.
Last updated June 13
Downtown Burlingame
4 Units Available
Alta off the Avenue
1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,515
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,827
1028 sqft
A welcoming community in a boutique-style apartment. Apartments feature hardwood plank flooring, smart kitchens, and granite countertops. On-site laundry, large pool, and community WiFi provided.
Last updated June 13
$
Mills Estates
1 Unit Available
Burlingame West
1830 Sequoia Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13
Easton Addition
1 Unit Available
2112 Easton DR
2112 Easton Drive, Burlingame, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2918 sqft
Experience comfortable living in this large 5 bedroom/6 bathroom home located on the border of Burlingame and Millbrae. Each of the bedrooms include a private full bath, and the master bedroom features a large walk in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
1405 Bellevue AVE 1
1405 Bellevue Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,475
7663 sqft
Spacious studio in a boutique building in the heart of Burlingame. This property sits on a picturesque street overlooking the Burlingame town hall and is a few steps from the iconic library.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13
Burlingame Gardens
1 Unit Available
731 Linden AVE
731 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1835 sqft
Immaculate, remodeled duplex home with a grassy yard and a white picket fence! Bright and spacious 2-level, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Newly painted. Formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace, breakfast area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
12 Lorton Avenue
12 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Lorton Avenue in Burlingame. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 12
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
1155 Bayswater Ave 201
1155 Bayswater Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1000 sqft
Unit 201 Available 07/01/20 Prime Burlingame Locate Close To Downtown, Ca - Property Id: 113732 Total Rebuild New Unit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12
Lyon Hoag
1 Unit Available
812 Peninsula Avenue
812 Peninsula Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Lyon Hoag neighborhood in Burlingame, just minutes away to and from

1 of 34

Last updated June 12
Burlingame Terrace
1 Unit Available
1116 Chula Vista Ave
1116 Chula Vista Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,699
900 sqft
This apartment is newly remodeled(Kitchen&bathroom)with brand new furnishings! Conveniently located! This spacious apartment is only 5min to SFO, 1-2 blocks from Starbucks, Walgreens, and other stores that you'll need! Many restaurants are right

1 of 14

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
824 El Camino Real Unit 1
824 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12
Burlingame Park
1 Unit Available
1521 Newlands Ave
1521 Newlands Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
550 sqft
Guest unit with great natural light near downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR!! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!** Walk to multiple breakfast, lunch and dinner dining options! There are also numerous shops and gyms of

1 of 40

Last updated June 12
Burlingame Gardens
1 Unit Available
822 Linden Ave.
822 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
2200 sqft
Remodeled Burlingame Craftsman with a Stunning Contemporary Interior and Detached Cottage...

1 of 28

Last updated June 12
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
525 Almer Rd Apt 302
525 Almer Road, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1485 sqft
Three bed, two bath top floor unit with great natural light in downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!** Clean and comfortable (3) three bedroom, (2) two bathroom condo for lease in the

1 of 9

Last updated June 12
Burlingame Terrace
1 Unit Available
1108 Capuchino Avenue
1108 Capuchino Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1108 Capuchino Avenue in Burlingame. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1515 Arc Way
1515 Arc Way, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,800
1140 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the top floor of the building. Large bright living room/dining room combo. Several upgrades to the building's common areas. 1 garage parking spot, with additional storage in garage.
Results within 1 mile of Burlingame
Last updated June 13
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,648
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13
Mills Estates
1 Unit Available
1376 Murchison DR
1376 Murchison Drive, Millbrae, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,800
3020 sqft
Located on a large lot in Millbrae's most sought after neighborhood, Mills Estates, this spectacular rental offers commanding bay views. The property has 5 generous bedrooms, 3 are en-suites and 4 luxurious bathrooms.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
20 Corte Nueva
20 Corte Nueva, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3030 sqft
Extremely Spacious, Custom Highlands View Home located on a quiet culdesac. Pannoramic Bay Views! High beam ceilings, lots of light, remodeled kitchen, separate breakfast room, View porch, Oversized bedrooms w spacious closets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13
Homeplace
1 Unit Available
463 El Arroyo RD
463 El Arroyo Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,500
4650 sqft
Fully Furnished on a coveted North Hillsborough street, this gated 1930 Santa Barbara-style Mediterranean features boundless Old World charm with modern amenities.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13
Hillsborough Heights
1 Unit Available
325 Ascot RD
325 Ascot Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
8061 sqft
French styled estate with formal English gardens on a level 1.99 acres in Lower Hillsborough. The preservation and updating of this 8,061 square foot estate honors its tradition as the home of the Ascot Tennis Club.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
846 Highland AVE
846 Highland Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1000 sqft
For Lease! Darling 1920s detached Bungalow, Awesome location! Just blocks from Burlingame Avenue, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with newly refinished hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, formal

Median Rent in Burlingame

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Burlingame is $2,730, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,430.
Studio
$2,222
1 Bed
$2,730
2 Beds
$3,430
3+ Beds
$4,615
City GuideBurlingame
"She was from San Mateo / Her dad was in the CIA, oh / She was on her way to Pasadena / But nobody says they've seen her / She's a teenage runaway." (-- The Donnas, "Lana and Stevie")

This city boasts lots of amenities. And the weather, well, thats certainly a bonus. But what really attracts the hordes to this area is the beautiful historic architecture, or perhaps they come for the excellent public transportation. OK, maybe its all these things and more. Welcome to Burlingame, the City of Trees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Burlingame? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Get Cozy

The weather here is worth remarking upon. Northern California can really range when it comes to climate, especially in places like Sausalito and San Francisco. But Burlingame enjoys sunny days and temperate climates with just a touch of humidity from the bay it butts up against. Sure, the rainy season can be a wash (get it?!) but thats why there are so many lush trees and green spaces. Its gotta come from somewhere.

Lifestyle

The only real downside to Burlingame and its many treasures is the cost of living. But you knew any place with charming homes, easy access to a major city, airport and sea, and fine weather was gonna be pricey, right? Luckily, renters don't feel the squeeze like owners do, and there are options all over the city from which to choose, including those historic homes.

There are oodles of independent shops and restaurants featuring a broad variety of cultures and cuisines. Public transportation is relatively close by (you'll have to drive into next door Millbrae to hop the BART, but close by Cal-Train runs on the weekends).

Neighborhoods

There are roughly 13 neighborhoods in Burlingame, but here is a selection of the most popular areas to consider. None of them are bad choices, fantastically, but some do offer unique amenities that suit different types.

Mills Estates/Burlingame Hills: These are actually two neighborhoods, but they're roughly equivalent (and next to each other). With great vacancy rates.

Ingold-Milldale: Just one neighborhood, and its definitely on the cheaper end for this area. But that doesn't mean it suffers from any deficit. Its especially walkable, has a historic section and is right on the water for that nautical feel. Low vacancy rate means you need to plan ahead, though.

Easton Addition: This is a place for owners, mostly. It's pedestrian friendly with many gorgeous historic homes.

Oak Grover Manor: This place has gobs of studios and one-bedroom apartments. Its also on the water, which means its walkable and historic, too. Low vacancy rates, like 2.5 percent, so plan to search for at least two months.

Burlingame Terrace: Another reasonably priced area, but its got a high vacancy rate for those getting frustrated, and it has all those nice older homes and nearby amenities you like.

Downtown: This is the cheapest area. Need a studio or one bedroom apartment? There are more here than nearly anywhere, in high rise buildings that make up the whole of the district. Plus, a short commute and high vacancies!

Burlingame is undeniably a fabulous place to park for a few years or a lifetime. Its lovely, with Eucalyptus trees, fine weather and that charming seaside atmosphere the bay area is known for. Though vacancy can be a problem in some areas, thats really the only issue. Head on over to Burlingame and check it out for yourself!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Burlingame?
In Burlingame, the median rent is $2,222 for a studio, $2,730 for a 1-bedroom, $3,430 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,615 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Burlingame, check out our monthly Burlingame Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Burlingame?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Burlingame include Mills Estates, Downtown Burlingame, and Burlingame Gardens.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Burlingame?
Some of the colleges located in the Burlingame area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Burlingame?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burlingame from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

