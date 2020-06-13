122 Apartments for rent in Burlingame, CA📍
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 3
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 28
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 34
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 40
1 of 28
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 33
1 of 21
1 of 27
1 of 7
This city boasts lots of amenities. And the weather, well, thats certainly a bonus. But what really attracts the hordes to this area is the beautiful historic architecture, or perhaps they come for the excellent public transportation. OK, maybe its all these things and more. Welcome to Burlingame, the City of Trees.
Having trouble with Craigslist Burlingame? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
The weather here is worth remarking upon. Northern California can really range when it comes to climate, especially in places like Sausalito and San Francisco. But Burlingame enjoys sunny days and temperate climates with just a touch of humidity from the bay it butts up against. Sure, the rainy season can be a wash (get it?!) but thats why there are so many lush trees and green spaces. Its gotta come from somewhere.
The only real downside to Burlingame and its many treasures is the cost of living. But you knew any place with charming homes, easy access to a major city, airport and sea, and fine weather was gonna be pricey, right? Luckily, renters don't feel the squeeze like owners do, and there are options all over the city from which to choose, including those historic homes.
There are oodles of independent shops and restaurants featuring a broad variety of cultures and cuisines. Public transportation is relatively close by (you'll have to drive into next door Millbrae to hop the BART, but close by Cal-Train runs on the weekends).
There are roughly 13 neighborhoods in Burlingame, but here is a selection of the most popular areas to consider. None of them are bad choices, fantastically, but some do offer unique amenities that suit different types.
Mills Estates/Burlingame Hills: These are actually two neighborhoods, but they're roughly equivalent (and next to each other). With great vacancy rates.
Ingold-Milldale: Just one neighborhood, and its definitely on the cheaper end for this area. But that doesn't mean it suffers from any deficit. Its especially walkable, has a historic section and is right on the water for that nautical feel. Low vacancy rate means you need to plan ahead, though.
Easton Addition: This is a place for owners, mostly. It's pedestrian friendly with many gorgeous historic homes.
Oak Grover Manor: This place has gobs of studios and one-bedroom apartments. Its also on the water, which means its walkable and historic, too. Low vacancy rates, like 2.5 percent, so plan to search for at least two months.
Burlingame Terrace: Another reasonably priced area, but its got a high vacancy rate for those getting frustrated, and it has all those nice older homes and nearby amenities you like.
Downtown: This is the cheapest area. Need a studio or one bedroom apartment? There are more here than nearly anywhere, in high rise buildings that make up the whole of the district. Plus, a short commute and high vacancies!
Burlingame is undeniably a fabulous place to park for a few years or a lifetime. Its lovely, with Eucalyptus trees, fine weather and that charming seaside atmosphere the bay area is known for. Though vacancy can be a problem in some areas, thats really the only issue. Head on over to Burlingame and check it out for yourself!