Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

447 Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10223 Crenshaw Blvd. in Inglewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
1 Unit Available
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great location! The unit has Central AC, double pane windows, washer and dryer Hook-up, and vinyl flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Morningside Park
1 Unit Available
8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt
8730 Beckenham Lane, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1041 sqft
Take over lease for practically-new apartment at Alta Waverly. We moved into the brand new unit in mid-November of 2019, only a few months after the community opened, and signed a two-year lease.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
633 E. 99th St.
633 East 99th Street, Inglewood, CA
Studio
$1,245
371 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Gated, quiet community located near major freeways, close to shopping centers, and transporation. This property comes with many amenties, including parking and onsite laundry. Call today, dont miss this great apartment!! 310-671-8952 or 310-387-1523.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
418 W. Regent St.
418 West Regent Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
600 sqft
LARGE Floorplans!! Quiet Building, Parking, Onsite Laundry, Close to LAX, shops and restaurants, and conveniently located near the 405 and105 Freeways, On-site manager. Sorry, No Pets. . Amenities: Laundry Room, Parking-Covered, Large Unit.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
200 W. Arbor Vitae St.
200 Arbor Vitae Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
970 sqft
Executive House Apartments is a gated community that has extra large floor plans, parking, onsite laundry, patios, and we are conveniently located near schools, 405 freeway, shopping centers, public transportation, & LAX. Call today to view!. .

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
618 East Fairview Boulevard
618 East Fairview Boulevard, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
This immaculate two-bedroom unit has been completely remodeled with new flooring, windows, paint and doors. Kitchen features designer stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and an island bar, perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
611 E Kelso St 25
611 East Kelso Street, Inglewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1244 sqft
Spacious Condo Near Forum in Inglewood - Property Id: 297479 3 BDRMS/2 FULL BATH RENOVATED CONDO, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SECURED BLDGFor rent a renovated very spacious CONDO in Inglewood, 1248 sq ft, 3 spacious bdrms/2 full bath, new hardwood floors, new

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morningside Park
1 Unit Available
9083 S Cullen Way
9083 South Cullen Way, Inglewood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
1830 sqft
4 Bed/3 Bath House - Property Id: 297663 Beautiful Property, gated community pool, tennis courts. No Pets please. Need $6,000 security deposit Rent is $4,195 CALL Ms. GIBSON 323-418-8609 Must be able to show income of at least $8,000 per month.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4845 W. 99th St
4845 West 99th Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
822 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath home in Inglewood! - Beautifully remodeled home located in a quiet neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6
924 Enterprise Ave, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1157 sqft
NOW LEASING! TOWNHOUSE - and also nearby major venues such as the Forum, and the new Sofi Stadium!. Easy Access to FWY- 105, 110, & 405. Close by to Metro Bus Stops. Eight miles away from Marina Beach and Venice Beach Boardwalk.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
741 Venice Way #3
741 Venice Way, Inglewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1274 sqft
Beautifully Updated Townhome - Beautifully Updated Inglewood Townhouse. This spacious 3 Bedroom townhome features an Open Concept bathed in Sunlight with Soaring Ceilings.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
134 E Hazel St
134 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful newly renovated Studio available in Inglewood. This unit offers great natural light within the unit. No evictions, must have proof of income 2.5 times the rent and credit score over 600.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
523 N La Brea Ave
523 North La Brea Avenue, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 bedroom/ 1 bath front first floor bungalow.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
614 HILL
614 Hill Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
900 sqft
Welcome to This city of Champions is rapidly becoming Los Angeles County’s new hot spot due to the development of the Los Angeles RAM Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, Completely Updsted redone to the max 1 bedroom 1 bath

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
504 W Queen Street
504 West Queen Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
WONDERFUL REDONE INGLEWOOD APARTMENT REDONE TO THE MAX NEWLY UPDATED BEHIND GATE ,SECURITY CAMERAS , and 2 bedroom 1 bath CLOSE TO SHOPPING , RESTAURANTS , FREEWAY ACCESS, AIRPORT . LOWER LEVEL FEELS LIKE YOUR OWN HOME, ALL IT NEEDS IS YOU!!!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
637 Howland Drive
637 Howland Drive, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1034 sqft
Beautiful unit with awe-inspiring finishes and a kitchen adorned with nice cabinets, lovely countertops, and a spacious living room.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20
756 North Inglewood Avenue, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
953 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2Bed / 2Ba CONDO For Rent! - Be the FIRST to live in the NEWLY Remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bathroom! 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms Upper Floor / Corner Unit Approximately 1,000 SF All New Remodel Entire Unit New flooring New recessed
Results within 1 mile of Inglewood
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
71 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,075
759 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1141 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
18 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
37 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fox Hills
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
North Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
4235 W. 126th St.
4235 West 126th Street, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
$1,225
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Montecarlo Apartments. A very attractive 60 unit complex located close to shopping center and bus lines with easy access to the 405 frwy. Call today and make an appointment to see this charming unit.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
8836 Ramsgate Ave
8836 Ramsgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
Spacious and Bright 2 bedroomNewly Remodeled kitchen & Bathroom, Window Blinds, Wall Heater, Ceiling Fan, walk in closet, Garage w/ Remote, back yard, file-like House.

Median Rent in Inglewood

Last updated Jul. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Inglewood is $1,003, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,290.
Studio
$843
1 Bed
$1,003
2 Beds
$1,290
3+ Beds
$1,753
City GuideInglewood
“Yeah, Inglewood, Inglewood… let’s show these fools how we do this on that west side, ‘cause you and I know it’s the best side.” (Tupac, “California Love”)

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Angeles? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

In the Know: Inglewood

Thinking about moving to Inglewood? Inglewood is home to roughly 110,000 people stretched out across 9.1 square miles, so you should have no problem making friends relatively quickly, and finding sugar to borrow from a neighbor should be no problem either. What? Worried about moving in to a boring city? Leave those worries behind, friend. There’s always something going on in Inglewood.

In general, Inglewood has a fairly middle-of-the-road vacancy rate, with slight fluctuations depending on which sub-neighborhood you’re looking to kick it in. If you’re not from California, the bad news is, rental property in Inglewood isn’t the cheapest in the nation. But there’s also good news! In the state of California, Inglewood claims a majority of the state’s lowest month-to-month rental housing. That deserves a high-five, right?

Neighborhoods

So your bags are packed. Now where in Inglewood are you moving? As with any city, Inglewood is broken up into smaller neighborhoods. Here’s the scoop.

North Inglewood: Trailing south of Downtown Los Angeles, this neighborhood has a few high-rise apartments available for a bird’s eye view of one of America’s favorite cities and easy access to the popular nightlife attractions.

La Brea: Quite a few residents opt for the bicycle as a preferred method of transportation, though driving is still the most popular method.

Morningside Park: Located in the eastern pocket of the city. Small apartments are the going theme in this area, and if you find one you like, be sure to snatch it up quickly as Morningside Park has a lower vacancy rate.

Sports Village: Sports Village stacks claim to some of the newest buildings in the area, dating back to the early 2000s (but they’ve still got their fair share of buildings from the 1940s-60s). You’re more likely to find medium-sized apartments in this area and you’ll enjoy having a few more attractions within walking distance from your front door.

Crenshaw Imperial: Small, two bedroom apartments take over much of the living space here. Crenshaw Imperial has a lot of character built in to it as most of the complexes and buildings were established in the 1940s.

Arbor Village:If you don’t know your trees yet, you certainly will after moving to Arbor Village. This neighborhood was founded by Daniel Freeman who took it upon himself to plant groves of trees all over in order to determine which trees grow best in the California climate. So that’s why they call it ‘Arbor Village’? Yep! Mostly small to medium-sized apartments.

City Center: This neighborhood is appropriately named and appropriately positioned, yes, at Inglewood city’s center. But aside from this geographical fun fact, City Center was also once home to America’s first chinchilla farm – now that’s something to write home about! There are nearly always vacancies in City Center, particularly for two bedroom apartments, so you should have no problem finding a new address here.

Living in Inglewood

Inglewood is a very active and communal city. It isn't uncommon for neighbors to make the average 30 minute commute to work in carpools (so you could also say the city is working on lowering pollution – go green!). Moving here will be the beginning of your obsession with Randy’s Donuts and you just might even pick up some skateboarding skills. Plus, you’ll never be too far from the ocean or too far from the city to miss nightlife in Los Angeles.

Inglewood will happily welcome you home (and you’ll rest easy knowing you’re paying nearly half the price that the rest of Southern California does). Good luck!

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Inglewood’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

"Inglewood renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Li...

View full Inglewood Renter Survey

Here’s how Inglewood ranks on:

D
Overall satisfaction
D
Affordability
D
Social Life
A-
Weather
C+
Commute time
C+
Public transit
Overview of Findings

Key findings in Inglewood include the following:

  • Inglewood renters gave their city a D overall.
  • The highest-rated category for Inglewood was weather (A-).
  • The areas of concern to Inglewood renters are jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, state and local taxes, quality of local schools, recreational activities, and pet-friendliness, which all received F grades.
  • Inglewood did relatively poorly compared to other cities in California, including Pasadena (A+), San Diego (A-) and San Francisco (B+).
  • Inglewood did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Miami, FL (C+) and New York, NY (C+).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

Renters say:

  • "I love the fact that there’s opportunity everywhere. I dislike that there isn’t much nightlife nearby." – Arriana J.
  • "I love the neighborhood, it’s a great location. But the rent prices here are too high." – Roxana P.
  • "I love the proximity to different points of interest. It’s close to beaches and downtown areas. But the housing cost is way too high compared to other cities." – Erin J.
  • "I love that the rent is pretty low right now, but I know it’s going to go up when the new stadium being built a few blocks away is finished." – Anon.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Inglewood?
In Inglewood, the median rent is $843 for a studio, $1,003 for a 1-bedroom, $1,290 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,753 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Inglewood, check out our monthly Inglewood Rent Report.
What is social life like in Inglewood?
Inglewood renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Inglewood did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Inglewood?
Some of the colleges located in the Inglewood area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Inglewood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Inglewood from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

