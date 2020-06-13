447 Apartments for rent in Inglewood, CA

Neighborhoods

So your bags are packed. Now where in Inglewood are you moving? As with any city, Inglewood is broken up into smaller neighborhoods. Here’s the scoop.

North Inglewood: Trailing south of Downtown Los Angeles, this neighborhood has a few high-rise apartments available for a bird’s eye view of one of America’s favorite cities and easy access to the popular nightlife attractions.

La Brea: Quite a few residents opt for the bicycle as a preferred method of transportation, though driving is still the most popular method.

Morningside Park: Located in the eastern pocket of the city. Small apartments are the going theme in this area, and if you find one you like, be sure to snatch it up quickly as Morningside Park has a lower vacancy rate.

Sports Village: Sports Village stacks claim to some of the newest buildings in the area, dating back to the early 2000s (but they’ve still got their fair share of buildings from the 1940s-60s). You’re more likely to find medium-sized apartments in this area and you’ll enjoy having a few more attractions within walking distance from your front door.

Crenshaw Imperial: Small, two bedroom apartments take over much of the living space here. Crenshaw Imperial has a lot of character built in to it as most of the complexes and buildings were established in the 1940s.

Arbor Village:If you don’t know your trees yet, you certainly will after moving to Arbor Village. This neighborhood was founded by Daniel Freeman who took it upon himself to plant groves of trees all over in order to determine which trees grow best in the California climate. So that’s why they call it ‘Arbor Village’? Yep! Mostly small to medium-sized apartments.

City Center: This neighborhood is appropriately named and appropriately positioned, yes, at Inglewood city’s center. But aside from this geographical fun fact, City Center was also once home to America’s first chinchilla farm – now that’s something to write home about! There are nearly always vacancies in City Center, particularly for two bedroom apartments, so you should have no problem finding a new address here.