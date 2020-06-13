/
la habra
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
145 Apartments for rent in La Habra, CA📍
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Lowell
2 Units Available
Ridgeway Village
601 Ridgeway Lane, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ridgeway Village in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Continental
1151 South Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Continental in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lowell
20 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,882
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,497
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Lowell
4 Units Available
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Habra Woods Apartments in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
$
La Habra City
2 Units Available
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vista Ridge in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
1210 W Lambert Rd Unit 60
1210 West Lambert Road, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Woodlake Village Condo has 992 Sqft. Ceramic tile flooring at entry, kitchen, and bathroom. "Wood look" porcelain flooring in the living room and hallway. Earth tone carpeting in both bedrooms.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
360 E. Erna Ave
360 East Erna Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
935 sqft
Parkview Apartments - Property Id: 283776 $1000 Moves You In! 1st Month Free Rent! Here at Parkview Apartments, you will enjoy the calm and serene atmosphere of the beautifully landscaped courtyard as well as the spacious park right across the
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
758 Stone Harbor Circle
758 Stone Harbor Circle, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
973 sqft
Beautiful condo in La Habra! - This home is located in adorable condominium in the La Habra area. The Stone Harbor Circle community features a pool, spa, and BBQ located in the center for all residents.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
303 E Bridenbecker Avenue
303 E Bridenbecker Ave, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
This beautiful home is ready for you! This 3 bed, 2.5 baths gorgeous home has plenty of living space.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
536 W. Greenwood Ave.
536 West Greenwood Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1660 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home - RENT ME! - A Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home sits on a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to schools, stores and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of La Habra
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1933 Canyon Dr.
1933 North Canyon Drive, Fullerton, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2187 sqft
Sweet Yellow Home - Beautiful well-maintained two stories 5 bedrooms and 3 baths home in Desirable Sunny Hills neighborhood.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
16120 Leffco Road
16120 Leffco Road, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
3 Bed 1.5 Bath House For Rent in Whittier, La Serna School District, Open House this Friday and Saturday - 3 Bed 1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2948 Primrose Lane
2948 Primrose Lane, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1491 sqft
** Most popular townhouse complex as well as known "Maison De Fleur" community ** Very convenient location with 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
16028 Mart Drive
16028 Mart Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2020 sqft
Beautiful single story house with 3 bed & 2.5 bath in a quiet neighborhood. The HUGE master suite offers an extra large walk-in closet and imported stone shower & beautiful custom bathtub.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3110 Cochise Way
3110 Cochise Way, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1016 sqft
Desirable West Side Community offers a 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condominium located near Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. This ideal property offers an end unit with no one above or below, with amazing windows providing a light and bright space.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
16025 Orsa Drive
16025 Orsa Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1325 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that will be available July 1st. 2020 for new lease. This home is located in one of La Mirada's best areas. Two car detached garage with plenty of parking. Conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
401 Thunderbird Court
401 Thunderbird Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1572 sqft
Wonderful end unit home in Fairway Village with very few stairs. Vaulted ceilings in Living Room and Master bedroom create abundant light. New sliding doors in both Living room and Master bedroom.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Habra Heights
1 Unit Available
1620 El Travesia Drive
1620 El Travesia Drive, La Habra Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3878 sqft
Custom built Spanish Hacienda in La Habra Heights on almost an acre. This single level home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
754 Leafwood Court
754 Leafwood Court, Brea, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1499 sqft
It is one of the finest properties with state of the are Kitchen. Kitchen boasts newer cabinets, new Stove and new refrigerator. One of the bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs. The entire house is accented with Milgard doors and windows.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East La Mirada
1 Unit Available
12221 Breezewood Drive
12221 Breezewood Drive, East Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
Light and bright townhouse style 2 story apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 17
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
602 Archwood Avenue
602 N Archwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Come home to this beautiful end unit townhome! This 2 bedroom home is open and airy for your living needs. A great living room with custom window shutters welcomes you when you walk in and opens to the bright kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of La Habra
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Uptown Whittier
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In La Habra, the median rent is $1,101 for a studio, $1,311 for a 1-bedroom, $1,684 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,289 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in La Habra, check out our monthly La Habra Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in La Habra include La Habra City, and Lowell.
Some of the colleges located in the La Habra area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to La Habra from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.
