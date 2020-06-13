Apartment List
/
CA
/
oildale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:32 AM

74 Apartments for rent in Oildale, CA

📍

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Knolls
1 Unit Available
3828 Red Rock Drive A
3828 Red Rock Dr, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1204 sqft
Northview Meadows Luxury Duplexes - Northview Meadows Luxury Duplexes! New Construction located on the corner of Airport Drive and Merle Haggard provides close access to freeways, schools and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Country Meadows
1 Unit Available
539 Snowridge Drive
539 Snowridge Drive, Oildale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1765 sqft
COMING SOON - Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom plus Office home in a great neighborhood....... - One Year Lease at $1,700.00 Great North Meadows location. See this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath, plus Office, home that is ready for you.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1321 Washington Ave
1321 Washington Avenue, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1321 Washington Ave in Oildale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
325 CIRCLE DR
325 Circle Drive, Oildale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2388 sqft
325 CIRCLE DR Available 05/15/20 4 Bedroom Home - 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Washer & Dryer Hookups, RV Parking (RLNE5693225)
Results within 5 miles of Oildale
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oakridge
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$594
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Govea Gardens in Bakersfield, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Olive Drive Area
1 Unit Available
5203 Molise Court
5203 Molise Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
10000 sqft
Take a look at this beauty with a large lot and a pool, with a spacious floor plan almost 2200 square ft and large patio on over 1/4 acre lot with RV parking complete with a pool. House is a 3 bdrm with an office could be used as an office.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Downtown Bakersfield
1 Unit Available
814 17th St - 4
814 17th St, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
50% OFF 1st MONTH MOVE IN SPECIAL *Promotion is for new tenants of RCM Socal only* Mill Creek is a small and quiet complex located near downtown Bakersfield.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Cresta-Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
620 1/2 Magnolia Ave
620 1/2 Magnolia Ave, Kern County, CA
Studio
$775
620 1/2 Magnolia Ave Available 06/26/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854740)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3721 NAVAJO AVE.
3721 Navajo Avenue, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3721 NAVAJO AVE. BAKERSFIELD, CA 93309 - 3721 NAVAJO AVE. BAKERSFIELD, CA 93309 (RLNE5851733)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kern City
1 Unit Available
1508 Yorba Linda
1508 Yorba Linda Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1470 sqft
Lovely Kern City Condo 55+ Active Adult Community - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath room condominium located in the desirable adult 55+ community of Kern City. This beautiful home has been meticulously maintained.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
2001 Sandy Ln
2001 Sandy Lane, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
2001 Sandy Ln Available 06/15/20 Beautiful North East Home - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Near Bakersfield College and hwy 178, Crown molding throughout the home, with a newer HVAC unit, Beautiful big backyard with a patio.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benton Park
1 Unit Available
2517 Valorie Ave.
2517 Valorie Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
781 sqft
2517 Valorie Ave. Available 07/10/20 Perfect family home - Centrally located, close to schools and park. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5835652)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1218 Baker Street
1218 Baker Street, Bakersfield, CA
Studio
$1,500
1600 sqft
- (RLNE5815982)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kern City
1 Unit Available
800 Bermuda Street
800 Bermuda Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1597 sqft
800 Bermuda - *$1800.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oleander-Sunset
1 Unit Available
1225 Bank St
1225 Bank Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 Bank St - *$1300.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benton Park
1 Unit Available
1131 S. H St.
1131 South H Street, Kern County, CA
7 Bedrooms
$2,600
2650 sqft
Residential Care Facility - A charming spanish-style facility set up for any type of in-home care facility desired. Home was recently remodeled inside and out. Has been utilized as substance care facility and elder care in recent years.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kern City
1 Unit Available
5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10
5909 Sunny Palms Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1344 sqft
55 plus active community! - 55 plus active community! Great location, walk to the community swimming pool! Large shade trees keep this quaint 2 bedroom condo cool in the summer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4117 COLUMBUS ST.
4117 Columbus Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE ON A CORNER LOT. LAUNDRY HOOKUPS, FIREPLACE, OFF STREET PARKING. GREAT LOCATION (RLNE5175061)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bakersfield
1 Unit Available
1307 EYE ST
1307 Eye Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Spacious Upstairs Apartment for Rent - Downtown Bakersfield - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Approximately 1400 square feet, 2 Separate Living Areas, Large Kitchen, Newly Renovated! Downtown - Near BHS, Adequate Off Street Parking, Washer & Dryer

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Bakersfield
1 Unit Available
1609 Oregon St.
1609 Oregon Street, Kern County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Super cute remodel units 2 bedrooms 1 bath, YARD, WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOK UPS call me at 6613981200 - (RLNE4856612)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9008 Seahurst Court
9008 Seahurst Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1318 sqft
9008 Seahurst Court Available 07/01/20 Riverlakes Home - Wonderful Riverlakes home. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen and dining area. Roomy living room with a fireplace.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9109 Chattaroy Street
9109 Chattaroy Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1375 sqft
COMING SOON........Beautiful Home in The River Lakes Community! - Year Lease/Monthly Rent: $1,550.00 Beautiful, spacious home in a great neighborhood. There is vinyl throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5201 Demaret Ave
5201 Demaret Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$695
5201 Demaret Ave - Demaret Gardens Available 07/24/20 Demaret Gardens - 1/1 walk in closet. On site laundry facility & pool. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3810103)

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oleander-Sunset
1 Unit Available
2504 Dracena Street
2504 Dracena Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
2504 Dracena Street Available 07/01/20 Very Cute Home in the Oleander Area! [Coming Soon] - One Year Lease/Monthly Rent: $1200.00 Very cute older style home in the Oleander Area! New paint throughout with the original hardwood floors.
City GuideOildale
During the Great Depression, country superstar Merle Haggard was born in an Oildale, CA, boxcar that his dad transformed into the family’s home. For musical inspiration, it doesn’t get any better than Oildale. In addition to being the birthplace of Country Music Hall of Famer Merle Haggard, Oildale gave us Buck Owens, another country great. Dirthead Muzik, a hip-hop group, also hails from Oildale, as does the heavy metal band Korn, whose gritty, dark hit Oildale (Leave Me Alone) spent many we...

Oildale is made up of about 6.5 square miles of land, and its 36,500 or so residents are quick to tell you it is NOT part of Bakersfield – a battle that was fought long and hard. Instead, it is an unincorporated suburb that – according to locals – has a distinct culture and way of life based in decades of working in oil production. This pleasant little community one of the top California destinations because there are great apartment rentals available at affordable prices, and the city has easy access to Bakersfield jobs (it's close to Bakersfield, but remember, it's definitely not Bakersfield). 

Moving to Oildale

You shouldn't have too much trouble finding a house or apartment for rent in the area only about half the homes are owner-occupied. Finding a job shouldn't be much of a challenge either. You might have to travel a few miles into downtown Bakersfield to find the job you want. Besides a job, a credit check and money is all you will need. If your credit score would scare even the bravest of brave, be prepared to slap down a little extra in the rental deposit department.  So, are you ready to start looking for a place to call home? Check out the following descriptions of the main neighborhoods in Oildale:

Oildale Neighborhoods

Buck Owens Boulevard: The Buck Owens Boulevard neighborhood has some of the rental properties are gorgeous, while others are in need of some sprucing up.

Highland Knolls: This neighborhood is exactly what Goldilocks ordered – not too big, not too small… it’s just right. Homes are available with prices to fit most budgets.

Mobile Town: Folks that want to budget carefully typically appreciate Mobile Town. This area is right in the thick of things, with easy access to Oildale amenities.

North Country Meadows: Lots of newcomers choose North Country Meadows because of the sense of community on every street. Neighbors are friendly, which goes a long way when you come home from a long day’s work.

Olive Drive: Though there are a few apartment complexes, the Olive Drive neighborhood is made up primarily of 3 and 4 bedroom single-family houses. This area offers the same beauty at a more reasonable price than some of the others.

South San Lauren: Think large roomy homes with long driveways and lots of landscaping when you think of South San Lauren. The area is lovely, but on the more expensive side.

Living in Oildale

Music inspired by Oildale doesn’t always paint a flattering picture of this Bakersfield suburb. Located in California’s most productive oil producing area, some people imagine a town chock-full of marvelous mansions that belong to the many people that got rich from oil drilling. Others are convinced that true Oildale is more like Korn’s massive hit music video about the town, showing run-down neighborhoods. Fortunately, reality is – as usual – completely unrelated to either of these imaginary Oildales. The real Oildale has affordable rent and gorgeous weather. In the summer, temperatures are hot and dry, and in the winter, they are cool (but not cold) and dry. Also, Oildale has half the risk of earthquakes compared to the rest of the state, making it appealing to those who are scared of the rumble and tumble of the Earth's tremors.

Getting Around Town and Beyond

Hospitals, grocery stores and jobs are in town, but if you need to travel a little further the local Amtrak station has you covered. Although, driving isn't so bad around here. In fact, the traffic is much less than other areas in California, and practically non-existent if you compare it to the 405 freeway in Los Angeles. 

Oildale is a rapidly growing suburb that boasts a rich history and a place on the map when it comes to the music industry, U.S. military history, and the nation’s oil production. Because it is more affordable than most of the rest of the state, Oildale is an excellent choice for those that want to live in California but have been priced out of the market in the major cities.  

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oildale?
The average rent price for Oildale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,430.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Oildale?
Some of the colleges located in the Oildale area include Porterville College, and California State University-Bakersfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Oildale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oildale from include Bakersfield, Porterville, Delano, Golden Hills, and Pine Mountain Club.

Similar Pages

Oildale 2 BedroomsOildale 3 Bedrooms
Oildale Apartments with BalconyOildale Apartments with Garage
Oildale Dog Friendly Apartments