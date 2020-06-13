74 Apartments for rent in Oildale, CA📍
Oildale is made up of about 6.5 square miles of land, and its 36,500 or so residents are quick to tell you it is NOT part of Bakersfield – a battle that was fought long and hard. Instead, it is an unincorporated suburb that – according to locals – has a distinct culture and way of life based in decades of working in oil production. This pleasant little community one of the top California destinations because there are great apartment rentals available at affordable prices, and the city has easy access to Bakersfield jobs (it's close to Bakersfield, but remember, it's definitely not Bakersfield).
You shouldn't have too much trouble finding a house or apartment for rent in the area only about half the homes are owner-occupied. Finding a job shouldn't be much of a challenge either. You might have to travel a few miles into downtown Bakersfield to find the job you want. Besides a job, a credit check and money is all you will need. If your credit score would scare even the bravest of brave, be prepared to slap down a little extra in the rental deposit department. So, are you ready to start looking for a place to call home? Check out the following descriptions of the main neighborhoods in Oildale:
Buck Owens Boulevard: The Buck Owens Boulevard neighborhood has some of the rental properties are gorgeous, while others are in need of some sprucing up.
Highland Knolls: This neighborhood is exactly what Goldilocks ordered – not too big, not too small… it’s just right. Homes are available with prices to fit most budgets.
Mobile Town: Folks that want to budget carefully typically appreciate Mobile Town. This area is right in the thick of things, with easy access to Oildale amenities.
North Country Meadows: Lots of newcomers choose North Country Meadows because of the sense of community on every street. Neighbors are friendly, which goes a long way when you come home from a long day’s work.
Olive Drive: Though there are a few apartment complexes, the Olive Drive neighborhood is made up primarily of 3 and 4 bedroom single-family houses. This area offers the same beauty at a more reasonable price than some of the others.
South San Lauren: Think large roomy homes with long driveways and lots of landscaping when you think of South San Lauren. The area is lovely, but on the more expensive side.
Music inspired by Oildale doesn’t always paint a flattering picture of this Bakersfield suburb. Located in California’s most productive oil producing area, some people imagine a town chock-full of marvelous mansions that belong to the many people that got rich from oil drilling. Others are convinced that true Oildale is more like Korn’s massive hit music video about the town, showing run-down neighborhoods. Fortunately, reality is – as usual – completely unrelated to either of these imaginary Oildales. The real Oildale has affordable rent and gorgeous weather. In the summer, temperatures are hot and dry, and in the winter, they are cool (but not cold) and dry. Also, Oildale has half the risk of earthquakes compared to the rest of the state, making it appealing to those who are scared of the rumble and tumble of the Earth's tremors.
Hospitals, grocery stores and jobs are in town, but if you need to travel a little further the local Amtrak station has you covered. Although, driving isn't so bad around here. In fact, the traffic is much less than other areas in California, and practically non-existent if you compare it to the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.
Oildale is a rapidly growing suburb that boasts a rich history and a place on the map when it comes to the music industry, U.S. military history, and the nation’s oil production. Because it is more affordable than most of the rest of the state, Oildale is an excellent choice for those that want to live in California but have been priced out of the market in the major cities.