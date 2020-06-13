74 Apartments for rent in Oildale, CA

Oildale Neighborhoods

Buck Owens Boulevard: The Buck Owens Boulevard neighborhood has some of the rental properties are gorgeous, while others are in need of some sprucing up.

Highland Knolls: This neighborhood is exactly what Goldilocks ordered – not too big, not too small… it’s just right. Homes are available with prices to fit most budgets.

Mobile Town: Folks that want to budget carefully typically appreciate Mobile Town. This area is right in the thick of things, with easy access to Oildale amenities.

North Country Meadows: Lots of newcomers choose North Country Meadows because of the sense of community on every street. Neighbors are friendly, which goes a long way when you come home from a long day’s work.

Olive Drive: Though there are a few apartment complexes, the Olive Drive neighborhood is made up primarily of 3 and 4 bedroom single-family houses. This area offers the same beauty at a more reasonable price than some of the others.

South San Lauren: Think large roomy homes with long driveways and lots of landscaping when you think of South San Lauren. The area is lovely, but on the more expensive side.