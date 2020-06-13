169 Apartments for rent in El Cerrito, CA

Living in El Cerrito

Navigating the city isn't difficult with the numerous BART stations in town. There are also a few bus lines that operate just within city limits and to a few of the neighboring cities like Berkeley, Richmond and Albany. Interstates 580 and 80 help with navigation through, around and past the city as well. Keep in mind that this is "Earthquake Country," and El Cerrito is on the Hayward Fault line. You'll be surprised by how easy it is to get accustomed to the earthquake updates you see on the local news.

Most of El Cerrito's retail and dining options are found along the main thoroughfare of San Pablo Avenue, which transverses the city. A popular spot for retail therapy is the sprawling El Cerrito Plaza. Watch a movie at Cerrito Theater, where you can also order dinner, beer and wine without leaving your seat. Even more beer can be found at the Elevation 66 Brewing Company on San Pablo Avenue.

For those times when you want to be outside and active, head to one of the city's many parks. The Hillside Natural Area has plenty of open spaces perfect for a picnic or for an intense game of Frisbee golf. Join the other joggers, bicyclists and walkers enjoying the 2.6-mile Ohlone Greenway. The trail runs the length of the city and was named after the local Native American tribe. While Playland-Not-At-The-Beach is a funny name, it's also an awesome way to spend the afternoon. The museum's goal is to celebrate the great amusement park experiences most of us had growing up. More than 20 exhibits include artifacts from defunct amusement parks, original signage, rare photographs and carnival skill games. This is just one of the ways that El Cerrito is a wholly unique treasure in the San Fran Bay area.