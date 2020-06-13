169 Apartments for rent in El Cerrito, CA

Apartment List
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
$2,404
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,936
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8351 Kent Ct
8351 Kent Court, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
2756 sqft
Available 07/18/20 El Cerrito hills 4b/3b beautiful landscape & views - Property Id: 20558 We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1128 Richmond St.
1128 Richmond Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1353 sqft
1128 Richmond St El Cerrito - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. 2 car garage. New carpet and new laminate flooring. Electric stove. Refrigerator. Dishwasher. Washer & dryer. Fireplace Decorative only. Water & garbage paid.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709
5709 San Diego Street, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1432 Liberty St.
1432 Liberty Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
1432 Liberty (Single Family Home) El Cerrito - Lovely well maintained single family home with 2+ bedrooms and 1 bath. Laminate floors with carpet in the bedroom. Fresh paint with blinds.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
516 Lexington Ave.
516 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
979 sqft
516 Lexington Single Family Home El Cerrito - Single-family home with 2+ Bedroom and 1 Bath. Attached Single car garage. Carpet & Laminate floors. Electric stove & refrigerator. Washer & dryer. Fireplace for decorative only.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1245 Navellier
1245 Navellier Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1577 sqft
Large home with large yard for entertaining with view of 3 bridges - Large 2bed 2bath with a full size workshop and piano. Wood floors, updated kitchen, 2 off street parking and a large yard for entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1744 Wesley Ave
1744 Wesley Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2320 sqft
3BD/2BA EL CERRITO BAY VIEW HOME! - Panoramic City and Bay Views (Bay Bridge and Gold Gate) You can see from Downtown Oakland to San Francisco and to Marin, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths over 2320 square feet large living room with fireplace, formal dining

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1725 Liberty St APT 7
1725 Liberty Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
963 sqft
Spacious Condo - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with spacious living room and fireplace. 2 Carport parking and extra storage room. Washer and Dryer on site. Easy walk to Del Norte BART station, and shopping plaza.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5906 Avila Street
5906 Avila Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard. Natalia Carney AMSI - REALTOR Gustavo Lopez 415-312-5017 glopez@amsiemail.com BRE# 018491 Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
225 Ramona Ave
225 Ramona Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1043 sqft
225 Ramona Ave. is a well located, clean and peaceful home with a yard. Amenities include a washer/dryer, hardwood floors, and marble counter tops. Located only 1/4 mile from El Cerrito Plaza BART.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1708 Lexington Avenue
1708 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
911 sqft
Spacious end unit in peaceful community with central courtyard and mature landscaping. This sunny condo has 2 bedrooms (one with private balcony), 1 updated bath, an open floor plan, and laundry within the unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1343 Elm St
1343 Elm Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1040 sqft
MICHAEL L HUGHEY - Agt: 510-915-3235 - Beautiful Duplex with 2 Large Bedrooms on very quiet street. Clean and freshly painted. Walk to BART station and TransBay bus stop. Shopping close by. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1221 Elm Street
1221 Elm Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1428 sqft
Sweet and spacious 3/1.5 duplex in a great location with a garage and patio in El Cerrito! - Text Christine for best response on showing requests! 917-318-8878 This well maintained 2 story duplex comes with a 1 car garage and driveway space.
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
3823 Waller Avenue
3823 Waller Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
600 sqft
This well-maintained unit has fresh paint updated bathroom, new mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms, updated kitchen with new appliances, and open living room. Tile floors in living room and cherry laminate in bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
4825 Overend Avenue
4825 Overend Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1170 sqft
This spacious duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1bath. Plenty of storage space. Good sized kitchen. Laundry hooks ups, Attached 1 car garage and large private yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Shore
1 Unit Available
555 Pierce st
555 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1082 sqft
Upgraded Apartment in a Serene Setting - Property Id: 79770 Recently remodeled, beautiful two bedroom two bath with fully equipped kitchen and large walk in closet. All stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
705 Pierce St.
705 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
First class remodel job - 2 bedroom 1 bath In-Law Unit. Off-Street parking. Carpet & Laminate flooring. Electric Stove. Refrigerator. Garbage disposal. Bedrooms and bath upstairs All utilities paid by the owner. Patio. No pets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
5446 Shasta Avenue
5446 Shasta Avenue, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious, newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in easy commuter location - Living is easy in this updated 2/1 San Pablo apartment with a 900-square foot floor plan that encompasses a light, bright and airy living room, upgraded kitchen with

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastshore
1 Unit Available
4200 Potrero Ave #C
4200 Potrero Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1425 sqft
THREE BEDROOM IN A TRIPLEX - Property Id: 268272 3 Bedroom in a triplex, close to transportation, easy access to freeway, close to El Cerrito Del Norte Bart Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
53 Cowper Ave
53 Cowper Avenue, Kensington, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Kensington: Top Floor Three Bedroom w/ 2 Car Garage ALL UTILITIES INCL & 5 County View - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
6072 Monterey Ave
6072 Monterey Avenue, East Richmond Heights, CA
Studio
$1,476
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Private Studio Flat with Bay Views - Located in the East Richmond Hills. This cute and cozy flat offers an open floor plan and partial views of SF Bay Views No Pets Allowed (RLNE5612031)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
3821 Waller Ave
3821 Waller Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Ground level 2 bedroom apartment with a bonus room near school - Spacious Cozy 2BD/1BR apartment This ground level unit has fresh paint and clean carpet. A Sunny galley kitchen off the living room.

Median Rent in El Cerrito

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in El Cerrito is $2,202, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,766.
Studio
$1,791
1 Bed
$2,202
2 Beds
$2,766
3+ Beds
$3,722
City GuideEl Cerrito
Founded by San Francisco residents that survived the 1906 earthquake, El Cerrito means "little knob" or hill.

Situated along the East Bay, El Cerrito is considered part of the much larger San Francisco Bay Area. The city in Contra Costa County was founded by San Francisco residents displaced after the devastating 1906 earthquake that all but leveled the city. They settled first on ranch land, and then built a town around it. When a post office was established on the ranch in 1909, the settlement was named Rust after its first postmaster. The residents weren't happy with that name and by 1916 the area was known as El Cerrito.

Having trouble with Craigslist El Cerrito? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to El Cerrito

With a population of 23,549 according to the 2010 census, El Cerrito takes up just 3.7 square miles. Located on San Francisco Bay's eastern shore, the area is popular for relocaters due to its glorious views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Fran that can be spotted from the town's higher elevations. Because of its popularity, begin your moving plans at least six months ahead of time. A lot of pre-move preparation will be needed for you to rent an apartment in El Cerrito. Make sure you move with plenty of extra money in an emergency fund to cover any unforeseen circumstances that may pop up during your move and subsequent house rental search. If you're looking to rent a studio apartment, hold off on adopting a four-legged friend if you haven't already. Many apartments don't allow pets in small apartments, so you'll save yourself a fruitless search.

Another way to save yourself stress is to contact local realtors and apartment locator services before your move so they can start the search for you before you even get to town. When you start your search for an apartment rental, be prepared to sign a lease since most places won't want you to go month to month.

El Cerrito Neighborhoods

The city is divided up into 10 different neighborhoods. Some of the notable areas include:

Mira Vista: Anchored by the Mira Vista Country Club, this northern El Cerrito 'burb is known for its high rent. In California, no less. This is mainly due to the fact that most of the homes in this area are older ones owned by their residents, so rentals are few and far between.

Potrero Av/ Roger C.: Just below Mira Vista, this nabe doesn't even have its own name, just the cross streets that form its borders. While this area is still dominated by owner-occupied older homes, a few townhouses are rented here.

Hillside: The Hillside Natural Area within this community and the Playland-Not-At-The-Beach museum just below it makes this a natural fit for the fun-loving type. You're also right beside the Wildcat Canyon Regional Park.

Downtown: Not that El Cerrito can really claim to have a downtown area, but this is the closest it gets. With the Eisenhower Freeway (I-80) going through it, this neighborhood is ideal for commuters or those who like to go way for weekends.

Fairmont: Fairmont Park is a central spot in this nabe that's known for its small apartment buildings and smaller, rentable homes. Rents here won't break the bank, but won't have you rolling in extra dough at the end of the month either.

Living in El Cerrito

Navigating the city isn't difficult with the numerous BART stations in town. There are also a few bus lines that operate just within city limits and to a few of the neighboring cities like Berkeley, Richmond and Albany. Interstates 580 and 80 help with navigation through, around and past the city as well. Keep in mind that this is "Earthquake Country," and El Cerrito is on the Hayward Fault line. You'll be surprised by how easy it is to get accustomed to the earthquake updates you see on the local news.

Most of El Cerrito's retail and dining options are found along the main thoroughfare of San Pablo Avenue, which transverses the city. A popular spot for retail therapy is the sprawling El Cerrito Plaza. Watch a movie at Cerrito Theater, where you can also order dinner, beer and wine without leaving your seat. Even more beer can be found at the Elevation 66 Brewing Company on San Pablo Avenue.

For those times when you want to be outside and active, head to one of the city's many parks. The Hillside Natural Area has plenty of open spaces perfect for a picnic or for an intense game of Frisbee golf. Join the other joggers, bicyclists and walkers enjoying the 2.6-mile Ohlone Greenway. The trail runs the length of the city and was named after the local Native American tribe. While Playland-Not-At-The-Beach is a funny name, it's also an awesome way to spend the afternoon. The museum's goal is to celebrate the great amusement park experiences most of us had growing up. More than 20 exhibits include artifacts from defunct amusement parks, original signage, rare photographs and carnival skill games. This is just one of the ways that El Cerrito is a wholly unique treasure in the San Fran Bay area.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in El Cerrito?
In El Cerrito, the median rent is $1,791 for a studio, $2,202 for a 1-bedroom, $2,766 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,722 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in El Cerrito, check out our monthly El Cerrito Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around El Cerrito?
Some of the colleges located in the El Cerrito area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to El Cerrito?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to El Cerrito from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

