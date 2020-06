169 Apartments for rent in El Cerrito, CA

Moving to El Cerrito

With a population of 23,549 according to the 2010 census, El Cerrito takes up just 3.7 square miles. Located on San Francisco Bay's eastern shore, the area is popular for relocaters due to its glorious views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Fran that can be spotted from the town's higher elevations. Because of its popularity, begin your moving plans at least six months ahead of time. A lot of pre-move preparation will be needed for you to rent an apartment in El Cerrito. Make sure you move with plenty of extra money in an emergency fund to cover any unforeseen circumstances that may pop up during your move and subsequent house rental search. If you're looking to rent a studio apartment, hold off on adopting a four-legged friend if you haven't already. Many apartments don't allow pets in small apartments, so you'll save yourself a fruitless search.

Another way to save yourself stress is to contact local realtors and apartment locator services before your move so they can start the search for you before you even get to town. When you start your search for an apartment rental, be prepared to sign a lease since most places won't want you to go month to month.