Apartment List
/
CA
/
la crescenta montrose
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:03 PM

486 Apartments for rent in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
La Crescenta-Montrose
4 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillside Village Apartments, located in the foothills, nestled between San Gabriel and Verdugo Mountains in the beautiful bedroom-community of Montrose, just north of Glendale.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Crescenta-Montrose
1 Unit Available
3075 Foothill Blvd #124
3075 Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
845 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse in La Crescenta! - 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse in La Crescenta! - 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath 2-story townhouse end unit in La Crescenta above Foothill Blvd.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
La Crescenta-Montrose
1 Unit Available
1941 Waltonia Drive
1941 Waltonia Drive, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1785 sqft
Welcome to Waltonia Dr where this fantastic 3-bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of La Crescenta-Montrose

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crescenta Highlands
1 Unit Available
3655 Montrose Avenue
3655 Montrose Avenue, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1034 sqft
3655 Montrose Avenue Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! Single Story 3 Bedroom Home in La Crescenta - Montrose! - Crescenta Valley Rental Home located off of Honolulu Avenue and Lauderdale Avenue in the city of Glendale.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,630
2281 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whiting Woods
1 Unit Available
3830 Hillway Dr.
3830 Hillway Drive, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,795
2200 sqft
AMAZING VIEWS, SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME LOCATION - Property Id: 63905 3830 HILLWAY DR.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Montrose Verdugo City
1 Unit Available
2747 Hermosa Avenue
2747 Hermosa Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1111 sqft
Location is so important as it affects our busy lives.......The Montrose community, with the ''Village'' atmosphere puts everyone at ease.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
1634 Orange Tree Lane
1634 Orange Tree Lane, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
Showing by appointment only email Paul.Barnes@compass.com for showings-Cozy one-bedroom one-bath guest house approximately 550SF in La Canada close to Descanso Garden, Memorial Park, Hiking Trails, Weekend Farmer's Markets, Restaurants, and Shopping.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Montrose Verdugo City
1 Unit Available
4031 Ramsdell Avenue
4031 Ramsdell Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1100 sqft
Showings will start first week of May! Situated in La Crescenta resides a wonderful unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Inside find sleek flooring with thick baseboard moldings throughout.
Results within 5 miles of La Crescenta-Montrose
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
City Center
36 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Vineyard
41 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,190
739 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Vineyard
4 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
$
City Center
9 Units Available
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,158
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
City Center
26 Units Available
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,178
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
$
Verdugo Viejo
5 Units Available
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,967
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
City Center
3 Units Available
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,007
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,677
1125 sqft
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Verdugo Viejo
15 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
$
City Center
28 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1176 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Vineyard
19 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,050
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Vineyard
15 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,962
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,571
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Verdugo Woodlands
10 Units Available
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1140 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
City Center
31 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Grandview
4 Units Available
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments are access controlled and renovated with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, gym and bbq/grill area. Easy access to Golden State Freeway.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in La Crescenta-Montrose?
The average rent price for La Crescenta-Montrose rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,290.
What colleges and universities are located in or around La Crescenta-Montrose?
Some of the colleges located in the La Crescenta-Montrose area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to La Crescenta-Montrose?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to La Crescenta-Montrose from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

Similar Pages

La Crescenta-Montrose 1 BedroomsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Gym
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Parking
La Crescenta-Montrose Pet Friendly Places