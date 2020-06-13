Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

220 Apartments for rent in San Ramon, CA

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
$
Southern San Ramon
33 Units Available
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Crow Canyon
4 Units Available
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,233
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southern San Ramon
16 Units Available
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Southern San Ramon
6 Units Available
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,911
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 09:56am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
Park Place
255 Park Pl, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1151 sqft
Welcome to Park Place, a residential community featuring 2 bedroom apartments in San Ramon, CA.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dougherty Hills
1 Unit Available
3607 Crow Canyon Rd
3607 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1232 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Updated condo backing to open space in a secure complex. 2 Master Suites offering privacy. This unit is located in a fantastic location in desirable Cobblestone! Kitchen is updated with granite counters.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
3031 Montevideo Dr
3031 Montevideo Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2112 sqft
AVAILABLE July 1st! $4200 per month rent. $5500 deposit. Remodeled! 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. 2112 sq. ft of living space. One story. 3 car attached garage with sink & extra storage space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
9971 Torreon Avenue
9971 Torreon Avenue, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1665 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 full bath single story home in San Ramon. This home has been beautifully updated and upgraded with Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the home. No carpet. Fresh new paint inside and out.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
211 Stone Pine Lane
211 Stone Pine Lane, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
958 sqft
Light and Bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Stone Pine with amazing views of Mt. Diablo. Updated kitchen with stone countertops ,stainless appliances and tile flooring, Laminate wood flooring in the living & dining area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dougherty Hills
1 Unit Available
189 Copper Ridge Road
189 Copper Ridge Road, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1314 sqft
Great San Ramon Town House Available Now! - 3 Bdroom, 2.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gale Ranch
1 Unit Available
1000 S Monarch Rd
1000 South Monarch Road, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1819 sqft
Impressive Two-Story, End Unit Townhome in Cantera at Gale Ranch - Stunning 3 BR/2.5 Bath end unit townhome built in 2016, located in the resort-style community of Cantera at Gale Ranch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
117 Woodcrest Dr
117 Woodcrest Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2045 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
8975 Alcosta Blvd #123
8975 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
735 sqft
REDUCED ! Sharp, Bright, Spacious & Clean! Excellent Location at The Vintner in San Ramon - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
435 Deerhill Drive
435 Deerhill Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2050 sqft
4 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home In San Ramon - 4 bed 2.5 bath apx 2050 sq ft, two story single family home. Large living room, family room, and dining room with beautiful hardwood flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
10010 Foxboro Circle
10010 Foxboro Circle, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1668 sqft
San Ramon Gem - San Ramon Gem! Great floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath downstairs, perfect for a guest suite! Large Living Room cute back patio.access to HOA pool Area Near Parks, Iron Horse Trail, Schools and 680 Freeway.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
207 Compton Circle # D
207 Compton Circle, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In San Ramon - 2 bed 2 bath, apx 1000 sq ft condo in San Ramon. Upstairs unit with fireplace and inside laundry (washer, dryer included). Large master bedroom with a double closet. Stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windemere
1 Unit Available
5356 Fioli Loop
5356 Fioli Loop, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
5356 Fioli Loop Available 07/08/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room, 2.5 bath, Windemere of San Ramon! - This attractive 3-story townhome is located in the desirable Fioli Loop community of Windemere and it will be available on 08/04/2018.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Twin Creeks
1 Unit Available
2649 Derby Dr.
2649 Derby Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2060 sqft
2649 Derby Dr. Available 08/25/20 San Ramon, Bollinger Hills 4 Br. +Office, 3Ba.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Windemere
1 Unit Available
2712 Ashwell Lane - 1
2712 Ashwell Lane, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2180 sqft
Tastefully updated townhome in wonderful neighborhood. Spacious layout with separate family and living room areas. Built in entertainment area with wiring and TV mount already installed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
703 Destiny Ln
703 Destiny Lane, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1325 sqft
Julie Whitmer - Agt: 925-9975120 - Available Immediately! Beautiful corner unit with high ceilings, fresh paint, new carpet, updated master bath. Kitchen features stone countertops, stainless refrigerator and is open to dining and living spaces.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
235 Reflections Drive
235 Reflections Drive, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
625 sqft
Modern and spacious rental in gated community - Property Id: 104247 Video tour available on request. This luxurious condo/apartment has 1 bedroom and 1.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Windemere
1 Unit Available
5733 Wells Lane
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
4118 sqft
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA 94582 - This property approximate availability is 4/1/2020 This two story house is ideally located in San Ramon features five bedrooms, four and one half bathrooms with a living room, dining area and three car garage
Results within 1 mile of San Ramon
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.

Median Rent in San Ramon

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Ramon is $2,995, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,762.
Studio
$2,437
1 Bed
$2,995
2 Beds
$3,762
3+ Beds
$5,062
City GuideSan Ramon
"Cause there ain't no California, where the water tastes like wine / Ain't no Big Rock Candy Mountain, where you feel good all the time / I ain't found that old blue bayou, thou I roamed my whole life long /Searching for my blue heaven, heard somewhere it's called home." (- Mel Tillis, "Ain't No California")

We've all heard of rebuilding, but San Ramon is taking it to new heights. The city has approved a full reconstruction of the downtown area. Forty acres of land have been put aside to house a theater, a public plaza, hotels, new residential homes, a new city hall, library AND transit center. On top of all of that, new office space is slated to join the planned additions. To say this is a city on the rise is quite an understatement.

Moving to San Ramon

San Ramon is home to some of the largest industries on the west coast. Petrol giant Chevron calls this city home, as well as 24-Hour Fitness and AT&T having headquarters within the city limits. Just to the south, I-680 will bring you to the infamous Silicon Valley, where tech industries have been booming for over two decades. If technology is your forte, San Ramon should be your future home.

Just a few miles north of Dublin and east of the San Francisco Bay, San Ramon may seem like an isolated community in the middle of the Central Valley. However, don’t let the map fool you. The abundance of interstates in the area make Oakland, San Francisco and even Concord very accessible without a lot of effort. A day trip to the mountains or a family beach outing are both within your reach easily from San Ramon.

As with moving into any city, make sure you have all the proper documentation. Bring your ID, proof of employment, a credit report if you have it, letters of references from old landlords to prove you're not a crazy tenant, and paperwork for any pets you want to bring along for the ride. And if you really want to impress the landlord, bring along a big fat check to show that you really want the place.

Neighborhoods

San Ramon is fed primarily by Interstate 680, which runs north to south through the city. If you’re into golf, there are two major courses: Canyon Lakes, to the north and San Ramon Golf Club to the south, close to the city limits. Most of the residential property is centered in the South and West neighborhoods, with a few small subdivisions scattered throughout the remaining areas. You will find small town charm mixed with comfortable suburban living. It’s a line that San Ramon walks well. Almost every neighborhood in San Ramon is a great place to live. Residents here enjoy a very beautiful and rejuvenating lifestyle accentuated by nature’s personal touch on every element.

East: Everything east of Doughety Rd, this is the land of parks. Monarch, Creekside, Souyen, Limerick and Arlington parks all reside within this one community. Outside of that think of brick and stone walled homes with a hint of Spanish influence. Mostly two stories in planned communities. This is a very quiet neighborhood. Expect a lot of barbecues on weekends.

Center: Central San Ramon is dominated by two major features. Almost all of the shopping, dining and commercial infrastructure is located here as well as Canyon Lakes Golf Course to the east. If you’re looking for an all bills paid option in San Ramon this is your best option. For a true taste of Spanish inspired, large family homes, look no further than the area surrounding Canyon Lakes. Many, many gated communities and large developments can be found here. The rolling hills offer a unique atmosphere which is accented favorably by decorative stone walls and well managed gardens.

South: If you’re looking for something a little more traditional, South is your place to be. Ranch style homes rest quietly along quiet shaded lanes. This is where you’ll chat with your neighbor over a privacy fence. This is where your kids will play in sprinklers during the summer and where trick or treaters will come knocking in October.

West: Everything to the west of Interstate 680, this neighborhood could almost be a city unto itself. Its length stretches the entire length of the interstate within the city limits. To the north end, a small shopping center provides convenience while a trip across the bridge will bring you right into the heart of the city. To the west rolling green hills provide the perfect backdrop for relaxed casual living. You will find more of the larger two story style homes resting right on the hillside. Street after street of green lawns and a unique mixture of maples, aks and evergreens provide character to the scenery.

Life in San Ramon

It goes without saying that tech jobs are plentiful here, but these are not the only occupation option. Bank of America, FedEx and InsightGlobal have offices here as well. This is a good thing, as moving with a job is much preferred to trying to find one. The local economy is not as strong as its neighbors with more resources. The good news? Unemployment is very low, especially for this region. The apartment vacancy rate here is below four percent. This means that it may take a few weeks to find a place, depending on which neighborhood you are targeting. Do a little research beforehand and you should have little trouble making the big move.

Weather

It should be noted that California is known as the Golden State. There is a good reason for this, since this part of the country sees more sun than anyone could ever hope for. It’s gorgeous here, but along with that comes intense summers. The northern part of the state is in a much more moderate climate than touristy locations such as Los Angeles and Long Beach but it still gets plenty warm in the middle months. Bring your suntan lotion and make sure you inquire about a/c options in your new home. Most one to three bedroom houses are going to have central air standard. Studios and one bedroom apartments may not have such amenities. These are the kinds of things you will want to notice upon arrival for your walk through.

Transportation

Having a car is a good idea here. You are not so far from the big cities that you can’t make an afternoon of it with little effort. However, public transit is harder to come by at this distance. San Ramon has its own BART system for local travel. If you work in the city you could make it a fairly long time until youre ready to purchase your own vehicle. The outlying attractions, which include the San Francisco Bay, the Brushy Peak Preserve and California’s many alluring beaches, will eventually make it an easy decision to switch transportation options early on.

Local Events

San Ramon is home to a thriving artistic community which showcases its work at the city gallery very often. The locals also have frequent concert festivals throughout the year highlighting a variety of styles from Jazz to Contemporary. During the winter months festivals keep the city alive including a symphonic Christmas concert in December. Local theatre is a big hit locally with live performances running for the majority of the year.

June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report. San Ramon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Ramon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Ramon rents decline sharply over the past month

San Ramon rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Ramon stand at $2,995 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,763 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Ramon's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in San Ramon over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Ramon

    As rents have fallen significantly in San Ramon, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Ramon is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Ramon's median two-bedroom rent of $3,763 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% decline in San Ramon.
    • While rents in San Ramon fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Ramon than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Ramon is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in San Ramon?
    In San Ramon, the median rent is $2,437 for a studio, $2,995 for a 1-bedroom, $3,762 for a 2-bedroom, and $5,062 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Ramon, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in San Ramon?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in San Ramon include Southern San Ramon, Dougherty Hills, and Crow Canyon.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around San Ramon?
    Some of the colleges located in the San Ramon area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to San Ramon?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Ramon from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

