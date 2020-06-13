220 Apartments for rent in San Ramon, CA📍
1 of 8
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 60
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 33
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 39
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 19
We've all heard of rebuilding, but San Ramon is taking it to new heights. The city has approved a full reconstruction of the downtown area. Forty acres of land have been put aside to house a theater, a public plaza, hotels, new residential homes, a new city hall, library AND transit center. On top of all of that, new office space is slated to join the planned additions. To say this is a city on the rise is quite an understatement.
San Ramon is home to some of the largest industries on the west coast. Petrol giant Chevron calls this city home, as well as 24-Hour Fitness and AT&T having headquarters within the city limits. Just to the south, I-680 will bring you to the infamous Silicon Valley, where tech industries have been booming for over two decades. If technology is your forte, San Ramon should be your future home.
Just a few miles north of Dublin and east of the San Francisco Bay, San Ramon may seem like an isolated community in the middle of the Central Valley. However, don’t let the map fool you. The abundance of interstates in the area make Oakland, San Francisco and even Concord very accessible without a lot of effort. A day trip to the mountains or a family beach outing are both within your reach easily from San Ramon.
As with moving into any city, make sure you have all the proper documentation. Bring your ID, proof of employment, a credit report if you have it, letters of references from old landlords to prove you're not a crazy tenant, and paperwork for any pets you want to bring along for the ride. And if you really want to impress the landlord, bring along a big fat check to show that you really want the place.
San Ramon is fed primarily by Interstate 680, which runs north to south through the city. If you’re into golf, there are two major courses: Canyon Lakes, to the north and San Ramon Golf Club to the south, close to the city limits. Most of the residential property is centered in the South and West neighborhoods, with a few small subdivisions scattered throughout the remaining areas. You will find small town charm mixed with comfortable suburban living. It’s a line that San Ramon walks well. Almost every neighborhood in San Ramon is a great place to live. Residents here enjoy a very beautiful and rejuvenating lifestyle accentuated by nature’s personal touch on every element.
East: Everything east of Doughety Rd, this is the land of parks. Monarch, Creekside, Souyen, Limerick and Arlington parks all reside within this one community. Outside of that think of brick and stone walled homes with a hint of Spanish influence. Mostly two stories in planned communities. This is a very quiet neighborhood. Expect a lot of barbecues on weekends.
Center: Central San Ramon is dominated by two major features. Almost all of the shopping, dining and commercial infrastructure is located here as well as Canyon Lakes Golf Course to the east. If you’re looking for an all bills paid option in San Ramon this is your best option. For a true taste of Spanish inspired, large family homes, look no further than the area surrounding Canyon Lakes. Many, many gated communities and large developments can be found here. The rolling hills offer a unique atmosphere which is accented favorably by decorative stone walls and well managed gardens.
South: If you’re looking for something a little more traditional, South is your place to be. Ranch style homes rest quietly along quiet shaded lanes. This is where you’ll chat with your neighbor over a privacy fence. This is where your kids will play in sprinklers during the summer and where trick or treaters will come knocking in October.
West: Everything to the west of Interstate 680, this neighborhood could almost be a city unto itself. Its length stretches the entire length of the interstate within the city limits. To the north end, a small shopping center provides convenience while a trip across the bridge will bring you right into the heart of the city. To the west rolling green hills provide the perfect backdrop for relaxed casual living. You will find more of the larger two story style homes resting right on the hillside. Street after street of green lawns and a unique mixture of maples, aks and evergreens provide character to the scenery.
It goes without saying that tech jobs are plentiful here, but these are not the only occupation option. Bank of America, FedEx and InsightGlobal have offices here as well. This is a good thing, as moving with a job is much preferred to trying to find one. The local economy is not as strong as its neighbors with more resources. The good news? Unemployment is very low, especially for this region. The apartment vacancy rate here is below four percent. This means that it may take a few weeks to find a place, depending on which neighborhood you are targeting. Do a little research beforehand and you should have little trouble making the big move.
Weather
It should be noted that California is known as the Golden State. There is a good reason for this, since this part of the country sees more sun than anyone could ever hope for. It’s gorgeous here, but along with that comes intense summers. The northern part of the state is in a much more moderate climate than touristy locations such as Los Angeles and Long Beach but it still gets plenty warm in the middle months. Bring your suntan lotion and make sure you inquire about a/c options in your new home. Most one to three bedroom houses are going to have central air standard. Studios and one bedroom apartments may not have such amenities. These are the kinds of things you will want to notice upon arrival for your walk through.
Transportation
Having a car is a good idea here. You are not so far from the big cities that you can’t make an afternoon of it with little effort. However, public transit is harder to come by at this distance. San Ramon has its own BART system for local travel. If you work in the city you could make it a fairly long time until youre ready to purchase your own vehicle. The outlying attractions, which include the San Francisco Bay, the Brushy Peak Preserve and California’s many alluring beaches, will eventually make it an easy decision to switch transportation options early on.
Local Events
San Ramon is home to a thriving artistic community which showcases its work at the city gallery very often. The locals also have frequent concert festivals throughout the year highlighting a variety of styles from Jazz to Contemporary. During the winter months festivals keep the city alive including a symphonic Christmas concert in December. Local theatre is a big hit locally with live performances running for the majority of the year.
June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report. San Ramon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Ramon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report. San Ramon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Ramon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
San Ramon rents decline sharply over the past month
San Ramon rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Ramon stand at $2,995 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,763 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Ramon's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro
While rent prices have decreased in San Ramon over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
- Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
- San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Ramon
As rents have fallen significantly in San Ramon, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Ramon is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- San Ramon's median two-bedroom rent of $3,763 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% decline in San Ramon.
- While rents in San Ramon fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Ramon than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Ramon is more than three times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.