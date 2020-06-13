220 Apartments for rent in San Ramon, CA

Neighborhoods

San Ramon is fed primarily by Interstate 680, which runs north to south through the city. If you’re into golf, there are two major courses: Canyon Lakes, to the north and San Ramon Golf Club to the south, close to the city limits. Most of the residential property is centered in the South and West neighborhoods, with a few small subdivisions scattered throughout the remaining areas. You will find small town charm mixed with comfortable suburban living. It’s a line that San Ramon walks well. Almost every neighborhood in San Ramon is a great place to live. Residents here enjoy a very beautiful and rejuvenating lifestyle accentuated by nature’s personal touch on every element.

East: Everything east of Doughety Rd, this is the land of parks. Monarch, Creekside, Souyen, Limerick and Arlington parks all reside within this one community. Outside of that think of brick and stone walled homes with a hint of Spanish influence. Mostly two stories in planned communities. This is a very quiet neighborhood. Expect a lot of barbecues on weekends.

Center: Central San Ramon is dominated by two major features. Almost all of the shopping, dining and commercial infrastructure is located here as well as Canyon Lakes Golf Course to the east. If you’re looking for an all bills paid option in San Ramon this is your best option. For a true taste of Spanish inspired, large family homes, look no further than the area surrounding Canyon Lakes. Many, many gated communities and large developments can be found here. The rolling hills offer a unique atmosphere which is accented favorably by decorative stone walls and well managed gardens.

South: If you’re looking for something a little more traditional, South is your place to be. Ranch style homes rest quietly along quiet shaded lanes. This is where you’ll chat with your neighbor over a privacy fence. This is where your kids will play in sprinklers during the summer and where trick or treaters will come knocking in October.

West: Everything to the west of Interstate 680, this neighborhood could almost be a city unto itself. Its length stretches the entire length of the interstate within the city limits. To the north end, a small shopping center provides convenience while a trip across the bridge will bring you right into the heart of the city. To the west rolling green hills provide the perfect backdrop for relaxed casual living. You will find more of the larger two story style homes resting right on the hillside. Street after street of green lawns and a unique mixture of maples, aks and evergreens provide character to the scenery.