9 Apartments for rent in Lassen County, CA

lassen county
1408 North St #2
1408 North Street, Susanville, CA
1 Bedroom
$625
680 sqft
1408 North St #2 Available 08/08/20 1 Bedroom Apartment - 1408 NORTH ST #2: 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH APARTMENT APPROX 650 SQ FT WITH NATURAL GAS MONITOR HEATER, GAS RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, GAS WATER HEATER. NO PETS. AVAILABLE APPROX 4/10/19! $625.
401 Knoch Ave
401 Knoch Avenue, Susanville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1066 sqft
401 Knoch Ave - 2 BED 1 BATH APPROX 1066 SQ FT HOME WITH ELECTRIC RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, WOOD STOVE, LAUNDRY/UTILITY ROOM. NO PETS. AVAILABLE NOW. $1,100 PER MONTH. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5664779)
340 Ash
340 Ash Street, Susanville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
340 ASH ST. - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOUSE APPROX 800 SQ FT W/ SINGLE CAR GARAGE AND WORKSHOP, F/A NATURAL GAS HEAT, REFRIGERATOR, ELECTRIC RANGE, WASHER & DRYER (NOT WARRANTED) FENCED YARD. NO PETS. AVAILABLE NOW. $1,000 PER MONTH.
Results within 10 miles of Lassen County
Stead
13924 Lear Boulevard
13924 La Mesa Way, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
LARGE TOWNHOME LOCATED IN STEAD! 2 bed 1.5 bath 1 car garage Eldorado Villas Townhome for rent. Well cared for unit, Separate living room and Dining room, Front and back Patios, Fire Place, hardwood stairs, Great Location, A must see to appreciate.
Stead
8713 Sunset Breeze Drive
8713 Sunset Breeze Drive, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1111 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Stead
7448 Gannon Drive
7448 Gannon Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
Two Story NV Home in The North Valleys Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Stead
8105 Shifting Sands Drive
8105 Shifting Sands Drive, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1409 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,409 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Stead
7424 Gannon Dr
7424 Gannon Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1580 sqft
Come check out this wonderful two-story house in the North Valleys. It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with almost 1,600 square feet. The downstairs features all hardwood floors with a large great room for your living, dining, and kitchen enjoyment.
Stead
13563 Mt. Shasta
13563 Mount Shasta Street, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1192 sqft
Cozy 3 bed and 1 bath on large lot, beautiful tree in front, with a newer white pick-it fence! Pets allowed on approval. Rent is $1450 and deposit is $1750. This home will be available on or around July 17th. Home has washer/dryer hookups.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lassen County area include California State University-Chico, and University of Nevada-Reno. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Reno, Chico, Oroville, Kingsbury, and Carson City have apartments for rent.