98 Apartments for rent in Windsor, CA📍
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 28
1 of 23
1 of 3
1 of 51
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 40
1 of 27
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 8
1 of 15
1 of 27
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 5
Slightly more than 27,000 people call this city home. And what a home it is. It is sunny, of course. (If you didn’t know that a city in sunny California is, well, sunny, you must be from another planet. Welcome to earth!) But while summers can be hot, winters can be a bit chilly, especially if you’re used to warm weather. Never mind. Throwing on a pair of long johns every now and then is a small price to pay to live in such a great city!
The good news is that 25 percent of homes are renter-occupied, so you know that Windsor will be kind to your preference if you want a 1 or 2 bedroom apartment. The bad news is the vacancy rate is only about 4 percent, way below the national average of 11.38 percent. So if you see something that catches your fancy, be prepared to jump – into the landlord’s arms, if need be – to secure your dream pad.
If you’re a frustrated outdoorsman (or woman), you’ll get your chance here. Windsor is located just 2 miles from the Russian River. So you’ll be boating, kayaking, or fishing in no time. If you’re not into water pastimes, don’t worry. The Town of Windsor has six community parks including the Windsor Town Green, a skate park, and a regional soccer park.
Living in a California city, gazing at the breathtaking views…aren’t you glad you found Windsor?