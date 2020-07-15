Apartment List
/
CA
/
windsor
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM

98 Apartments for rent in Windsor, CA

📍

1 of 20

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1161 Rochioli Drive
1161 Rochioli Drive, Windsor, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
2150 sqft
1161 Rochioli Drive Available 08/03/20 Vintage Greens Gem - Beautiful four bedroom two bath single level home in the Vintage Greens subdivision. Built in 2003, this home has been meticulously maintained and features an elegant, open floor plan.

1 of 27

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
7924 Ferrari Way
7924 Ferrari Way, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1476 sqft
Lovely and well maintained home in Vintage Greens area of Windsor! Open layout with plenty of natural lighting. Spacious bedrooms, incredible master bedroom closet and bathroom. Includes large backyard perfect for entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
8566 Planetree Dr.
8566 Planetree Drive, Windsor, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1864 sqft
Great Windsor 4 Bed/3 Full Bath Available Early July! - Hello friends, We have a nice 4 bed 3 full bath Windsor home available early July. There is a full bed/bath downstairs with remaining beds/bath upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Redwood Royale
9001 Conde Lane, Windsor, CA
Studio
$1,475
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Redwood Royale in Windsor. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9722 Starr Rd
9722 Starr Road, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom Property in Windsor! - This beautifully remodeled home features all brand new appliances, brand new furnishings and linens throughout. Lovely landscaped backyard for your enjoyment.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
9 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
8 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
11 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
12 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,055
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
3 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
3 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
2212 Versailles Street
2212 Versailles Street, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1700 sqft
Attractive 2-level home in Northwest neighborhood! This fairly new residence was built in 2005 and shows like new.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
2221 Versailles Street
2221 Versailles Street, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Nice in law unit above garage of main house in NWSR! Well maintained in law unit is clean and move in ready, lots of natural light, includes stacked washer and dryer. Feels spacious. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 18

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
401 Fairway Ct
401 Fairway Court, Healdsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2521 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - Beautiful, custom home in the Greens subdivision, only minutes to the Plaza! 4 BR and 3 BA, 2,521 sq. ft. 1 BD and 1BA are downstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2744 Rochelle St.
2744 Rochelle Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1812 sqft
2744 Rochelle St. Available 08/15/20 1,812 Square FootTwo level modern home in West Santa Rosa, 2 car garage - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1930 Camino Del Prado
1930 Camino del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
750 sqft
Brand new and spacious one bedroom one bath granny unit above garage! - Brand new and spacious one bedroom one bath granny unit above garage! Incredible features include stainless steel appliances, new refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Larkfield-Wikiup
89 Oxford Court
89 Oxford Ct, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
700 sqft
Amazing 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage in Larkfield Area of Santa Rosa - Nestled in the Larkfield area sits this newly built 1 bedroom cottage complete with an additional bonus room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1912 Peterson Lane
1912 Peterson Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1366 sqft
Charming renovated one-level home in Northwest Santa Rosa! - Charming renovated one-level home in Northwest Santa Rosa! New vinyl flooring in the kitchen and hall bathroom. New carpet throughout. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2044 Stonefield Lane
2044 Stonefield Lane., Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1589 sqft
2044 Stonefield Lane Available 08/01/20 Upscale Fountain Grove Condo with 2 suites and 2.5 bath( Water included Plus use of HOA amenities,pool,tennis court, spa) - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 cars garage in Fountaingrove.

1 of 26

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
2093 Pinercrest Dr
2093 Pinercrest Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,498
2500 sqft
Fully furnished 4/3 Wine Country - Property Id: 249323 Beautiful fully furnished home in a quiet neighborhood. Ready move in. Cable, WiFi and utilities included. A warm fire pit to enjoy. Looking for a month to month tenant.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1613 Wishing Well Way
1613 Wishing Well Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1277 sqft
1613 Wishing Well Way - Three bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in North West Santa Rosa. Beautiful open floor plan with a great room that opens to the kitchen, great for entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
2343 Roburta Lane
2343 Roburta Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1650 sqft
2343 Roburta Lane Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Available August 1st!! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home will be available August 1st.

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1987 Piner Court
1987 Piner Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1143 sqft
3 bedroom house FULLY FURNISHED - Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home., located on a court in North West Santa Rosa and comes FULLY FURNISHED (this is not negotiable). Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave all included with a 2 car garage.
City GuideWindsor
Pony express rider Hiram Lewis got to see a lot of this city, and he liked what he saw. In 1855, he named the town Windsor because it reminded him of the area around Windsor Castle.

Slightly more than 27,000 people call this city home. And what a home it is. It is sunny, of course. (If you didn’t know that a city in sunny California is, well, sunny, you must be from another planet. Welcome to earth!) But while summers can be hot, winters can be a bit chilly, especially if you’re used to warm weather.  Never mind. Throwing on a pair of long johns every now and then is a small price to pay to live in such a great city!  

Tips for Renting in Windsor

The good news is that 25 percent of homes are renter-occupied, so you know that Windsor will be kind to your preference if you want a 1 or 2 bedroom apartment. The bad news is the vacancy rate is only about 4 percent, way below the national average of 11.38 percent. So if you see something that catches your fancy, be prepared to jump – into the landlord’s arms, if need be – to secure your dream pad.

Living in Windsor

If you’re a frustrated outdoorsman (or woman), you’ll get your chance here. Windsor is located just 2 miles from the Russian River. So you’ll be boating, kayaking, or fishing in no time. If you’re not into water pastimes, don’t worry. The Town of Windsor has six community parks including the Windsor Town Green, a skate park, and a regional soccer park.

Living in a California city, gazing at the breathtaking views…aren’t you glad you found Windsor?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Windsor?
Apartment Rentals in Windsor start at $1,450/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Windsor?
Some of the colleges located in the Windsor area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, University of California-Berkeley, University of California-San Francisco, and California State University Maritime Academy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Windsor?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Windsor from include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Berkeley, Fairfield, and Vallejo.

Similar Pages

Windsor Apartments with BalconyWindsor Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Windsor Apartments with ParkingWindsor Dog Friendly Apartments
Windsor Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments