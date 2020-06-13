109 Apartments for rent in Diamond Bar, CA

/
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1000 S Romney Drive
1000 Romney Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1378 sqft
End unit, Big double door entry, wood floor thru-out the house, very bright and clean. Big open living room to the breakfast room and the kitchen, can see the back yard from anywhere down stairs thru 2 sets of big double glass doors.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1251 Longview Dr
1251 Longview Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1884 sqft
Diamond Bar - Location! Location! Fantastic Walnut Valley Award School District - Quail Summit Elemental, Chaparral Middle School, Diamond Bar High School. 10-15 min Walk to School Bus Stop, City Recreation and Park Nearby.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
22804 Hilton Head Drive
22804 Hilton Head Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Welcome home to 22804 Hilton Head Dr Unit 33 in the Diamond Bat Tennis Club. This 2 Bed 1 Bath first floor townhome will leave you wanting nothing more.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
659 Pantera Drive
659 Pantera Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2777 sqft
Good location nice neighborhood close Pantera park, 5 Bedroom 3 Bath, living area 2777 sq. relax back yard has many fruit tree, all cover patio. new paint interior & exterior. new remodel.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
24139 Sylvan Glen Rd Unit G
24139 Sylvan Glen Road, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1120 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Diamond Bar is located near freeway, shopping centers, schools. It has a attached garage, washer and dryer hook-ups, small patio, wood floors, carpet in bedrooms, fireplace.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd
1338 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1079 sqft
This home is in the prestigious Walnut school district. It has a open space floor plan with plenty of natural light.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
2850 Shadow Canyon Road
2850 Shadow Canyon Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
In gated community The Country in Diamond Bar 1 bed 1 bath cottage separated from main house: LEASED FULLY FURNISHED truly turn key, The great room includes combined Kitchen with electric stove top, microwave and refrigerator ,living room, dinning
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1040 Golden Springs Drive
1040 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathes, fully furnished townhouse located in a very peaceful and quiet community in Diamond Bar city. Great End Unit Location! Move in Ready condition.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E
20831 East Canyon Ridge Lane, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1306 sqft
Beautifully remodeled one story single family home situated in the heart of City Walnut in the Peaceful Hills community by Ronald Reagan Park.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
21950 Birds Eye Drive
21950 Birds Eye Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2007 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! This incredible 4 bedroom single lever home comes fully furnished with designer style furniture. When you walk in you will think its a model home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
23503 Twin Spring Lane
23503 Twin Spring Ln, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
989 sqft
Hard to find single story end unit in Walnut School District. Move-in condition.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
760 Golden Springs Dr #A
760 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1438 sqft
760 GOLDEN SPRINGS DR #A DIAMOND BAR, 91765 (3 BED/2.5 BATH) - This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,438 living sqft. w/central air/heat.
1 of 11
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
731 Lyonwood Ave
731 Lyonwood Avenue, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1132 sqft
This 3 bedrooms 2 bath single family house located in a very good location with award winning school district, owner replace a new artificial grass at the front yard,re-paint the wall through the entire house. Good price to rent.
Results within 1 mile of Diamond Bar
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Viewpoint Circle
17 Viewpoint Circle, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2492 sqft
Beautiful 4Bd 3Bth house in Phillips Ranch - Beautiful 4 bedroom house with 3 bathrooms, and has a large backyard. This home is the quiet Phillips Ranch neighborhood. The home is walking distance from an elementary school.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11 Goldstar Pl
11 Goldstar Place, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1330 sqft
A charming 2 bedrooms and 2.5 full baths modern condo for rent in a quiet highly desirable neighborhood in a Gated Phillips Ranch Community of Pomona. Lease Duration is 1year.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3775 Legato Court
3775 Legato Court, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
740 sqft
Don’t miss the opportunity to lease this upgraded end unit condominium in Allegro Villas! This 1bed, 1bath condo also offers a small room that could be used as an office or playroom.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
1383 Bellavista Drive
1383 Bellavista Drive, Rowland Heights, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
3545 sqft
Newer house in City of Walnut, built in 2002, in a gated community. Convenient location, close to 60 and 57 freeway, shopping, 168 Supermarket, schools and adjacent to Royal Vista Golf Course.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11 Knoll Ridge Drive
11 Knoll Ridge Drive, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2381 sqft
Move in condition lease in beautiful Phillips Ranch. Located on a quiet cul de sac with a 5 minute walk to the mile long greenbelt- that is one of the gems of "The Ranch". All 4 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths, with 2381 sf on a large 9305 sf lot.
1 of 62
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
20148 Padrino Avenue
20148 Padrino Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1886 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME, REMODELED KITCHEN & FLOORING. Immaculate, Bright, Airy, Spacious, Open floor plan, 2-story 4-bedroom home with 180 Degree Golf Course View. Covered patio in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Diamond Bar
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Galaxie
12 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Rowland Heights
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Rowland
17 Units Available
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,491
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,729
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Diamond Bar, the median rent is $1,478 for a studio, $1,760 for a 1-bedroom, $2,261 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,073 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Diamond Bar, check out our monthly Diamond Bar Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Diamond Bar area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Diamond Bar from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.
