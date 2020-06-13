18 Apartments for rent in Ridgecrest, CA

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
971 Jefferson St
971 Jefferson Street, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1692 sqft
971 Jefferson St Available 07/01/20 HERITAGE HOME COMING SOON! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2-story home in Heritage Village. Almost 1700 square feet on a corner lot. Many updates throughout. 3.0 kW Solar panel system.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 Rancho St
312 Rancho Street, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1264 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready to move in. Open floor plan with Granite counters in the kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, tile floors with carpet in the bedrooms. Large covered patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
924 W Perch Ave
924 West Perch Avenue, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
- (RLNE2776583)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
436 N Florence St
436 North Florence Street, Ridgecrest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1264 sqft
- Cute 2br/1ba house with family room (RLNE5557111)

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1040 Meadowview Ln
1040 Meadowview Lane, Ridgecrest, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3181 sqft
Fully furnished and landscaping included. - One of the biggest homes in Heritage. Has access to gym, pool, Jacuzzi and park with basketball courts. Close to the base. There is a small library, piano etc.... included. (RLNE3602167)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
208 Sahara Dr
208 Sahara Dr, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1014 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3278552)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
260 Sand Dune Ln
260 Sand Dune Ln, Ridgecrest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
Affordable with garage Pets ok - (RLNE1907681)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
420 Sahara Dr
420 Sahara Dr, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1015 sqft
- (RLNE1985390)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
336 S Valley St
336 South Valley Street, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
336 S Valley St Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE SOON!! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the southeast part of town. 2-car garage. AC and Swamp! Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, W/D hook-ups. Pets OK upon approval and additional deposit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
225 N Florence
225 North Florence Street, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1005 sqft
Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - * 3 Bedrooms * 2 Bathrooms * New Everything! Renovation just completed! * Large Backyard * Laminate Floors Throughout * Solid Surface Counter-tops * 1 Car Garage (RLNE5840452)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
509 Inyokern Rd #4
509 W Inyokern Rd, Ridgecrest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - AVAILABLE NOW!! - Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment available. Utilities included + Internet and Netflix! $1250 per month with 3+ month lease. $1350 for month-to-month.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
2024 Del Rosa Street
2024 Del Rosa Dr, Ridgecrest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1875 sqft
Brand new executive home located in College Heights. 4 Bedroom , 2 bath with LVP flooring and plantation shutters. Big open kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
919 North Heritage Drive - 1
919 Heritage Drive, Ridgecrest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
*WAIT LIST OPEN* 1 bedroom 1 bath units starting at $1,600 Studio units starting at $1,300 Beautifully furnished & impeccably maintained 1 bedroom or studio apartment in the desirable Village Retreat! These apartments have great open living space,

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
920 Perdew Ave #A
920 Perdew Avenue, Ridgecrest, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - For rent is the front house which is a three bedroom two bath home located in Ridgecrest. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, your own private bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgecrest

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1130 S Guam St
1130 Guam Street, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! - Charming 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath renovated home with country setting. Open floorplan with master bedroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms plus loft upstairs with large deck.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1236 Primrose
1236 Primrose Street, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1524 sqft
POOL HOME AVAILABLE SOON! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1524 square feet. Granite counters in the kitchen. Tile floors, carpet in the bedroom. Indoor laundry. Large covered patio and swimming pool. 1-year lease. $1500 per month + $1500 deposit.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1423 S Mahan St
1423 South Mahan Street, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! - Country setting close to town. 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home on land. Indoor laundry. Stove, Refrigerator, DIshwasher. 1 - year lease. Small dog OK upon approval and additional deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgecrest

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1461 Strecker St
1461 North Strecker Street, China Lake Acres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
- (RLNE5803416)

Median Rent in Ridgecrest

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Ridgecrest is $704, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $895.
Studio
$625
1 Bed
$704
2 Beds
$895
3+ Beds
$1,274

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ridgecrest?
In Ridgecrest, the median rent is $625 for a studio, $704 for a 1-bedroom, $895 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,274 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ridgecrest, check out our monthly Ridgecrest Rent Report.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ridgecrest?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ridgecrest from include California City.

