san francisco county
917 Apartments for rent in San Francisco County, CA📍
32 Units Available
South Beach
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,438
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,568
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
33 Units Available
Showplace Square
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,552
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,101
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
68 Units Available
Mission District
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,946
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
855 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
134 Units Available
South of Market
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,870
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
37 Units Available
South Beach
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,785
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
91 Units Available
South of Market
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,275
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,442
1139 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
22 Units Available
South of Market
1190 Mission at Trinity Place
1190 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,154
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,424
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,962
657 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment for rent awaits you. Rising with stunning views of nearby downtown San Francisco, South of Market, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place is as spectacular as its sister property next door.
57 Units Available
Mission Bay
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,475
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,830
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
18 Units Available
South Beach
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,888
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,220
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,105
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
5 Units Available
North Beach
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.
4 Units Available
Mission Dolores
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
3 Units Available
South Beach
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
110 sqft
Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug -
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
6 Units Available
Mission District
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
2 Units Available
Western Addition
NoPa
1856 Mcallister Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
109 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Now available in NoPa! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our NoPa community could soon be your new home.
12 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,929
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
777 sqft
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
25 Units Available
Mission Bay
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,020
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1090 sqft
Private balconies, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and bike storage. Excellent transit. On the waterfront. Near At&T Park.
72 Units Available
Tenderloin
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,974
1 Bedroom
$2,369
2 Bedrooms
$3,364
Enjoy the breathtaking views from your apartment rental at the Trinity Towers Apartments on O'Farrell Street in lovely San Francisco. Luxury awaits you in these studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
25 Units Available
Northern Waterfront
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,254
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,954
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,238
1230 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
54 Units Available
South Beach
Jasper
45 Lansing St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,503
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,694
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,739
1232 sqft
High-rise living in Rincon Hill, with easy access to world-class restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Laundry and dry cleaning service, personal shoppers, dog walking and grooming, and on-site movie theater.
38 Units Available
South of Market
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,165
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,549
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
973 sqft
The Rise Hayes Valley is at the epicenter of the Mission, Upper Market and Hayes Valley neighborhoods in San Francisco. Sitting at the corner of Market St. and Valencia St.
43 Units Available
South Beach
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,637
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,470
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,182
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
8 Units Available
Bayview
Waterbend
5880 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
900 sqft
Leafy Bayview apartment complex, close to Travis Air Force Base. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and granite counters come as standard. On-site playground, garage and hot tub. Located between Sacramento and San Francisco.
40 Units Available
Hayes Valley
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,945
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,265
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,170
1194 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in San Francisco County start at $700/month.
Some of the colleges located in the San Francisco County area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale have apartments for rent.
