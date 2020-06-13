Apartment List
/
CA
/
san jose
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

277 Apartments for rent in San Jose, CA

📍
Downtown San Jose
Willow Glen
Blossom Valley
Parkview
Renaissance
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Alma-Almaden
8 Units Available
Alterra Apartment Homes
1640 La Rossa Cir, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
825 sqft
Situated at the center of Silicon Valley, these spacious apartments come fully furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community with 24-maintenance, Internet access and gym. Close to VTA Tamien Station.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Renaissance
23 Units Available
Domain Apartments
1 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,658
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,014
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1433 sqft
Within walking distance to Champion Station. Also close to SR-237. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with dishwashers and microwaves. On-site bocce ball court, heated pool, and rooftop deck. Guaranteed 48-hour completion of routine service requests.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Summerside
6 Units Available
Avana San Jose
995 Tully Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,472
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,658
819 sqft
Park-like serenity, fast access to Silicon Valley via Hwy 101. Close to Eastridge Mall, Kelley Park and Lake Cunningham. Lush foliage and grounds with swimming pool. 1-2 bedroom units feature fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Garden Alameda
18 Units Available
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,397
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Lynhaven
32 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1159 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING! Welcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
$
77 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
Loma Linda
41 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,814
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,174
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,507
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
10 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,772
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown San Jose
9 Units Available
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,274
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,752
1421 sqft
Exquisite homes with a fireplace, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Enjoy the gym, pool or hot tub during free time. Near the light rail station. Close to St. James Park and San Jose Museum of Art.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
McKay-Ringwood
27 Units Available
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,791
1453 sqft
Fabulous location with landscaped courtyards. Modern interiors and floor plans. On-site grill area, pool, and hot tub. Pets welcomed. 24-hour maintenance. Private patios and balconies provided.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
17 Units Available
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,161
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1115 sqft
Located in San Jose's Renaissance neighborhood, near Cisco, Samsung and other tech companies. One- and two-bedroom apartments with built-in tech docks and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a dog park, pool and guest suite.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
30 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,872
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
415 S. Buena Vista, #1, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
560 sqft
Buena Vista Apartments is centrally located in San Jose, within minutes of shopping and schools as well as San Jose Community College, O'Connor Hospital, and San Jose International Airport.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
19 Units Available
The Lex
5560 Lexington Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,345
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1030 sqft
This luxury community features communal hangout spaces, park-like landscaping, and easy access to the city's best amenities. Units are sophisticated with luxurious details. Located across the street from the Caltrain Stop.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Edenvale
3 Units Available
Monterey Manor
5330 Monterey Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Monterey Manor in southern San Jose offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious layouts, air conditioning, renovated kitchens, hall closets, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and upgraded features.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
River Oaks
77 Units Available
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,193
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,307
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1123 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Manor Apartments
3915 Hamilton Ave #16, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hamilton Manor is a pleasant apartment community near San Tomas Expressway, on the border between San Jose and Campbell. It offers 1 and 2 bedroom units with an emphasis on comfort, value, and convenience, at reasonable rates.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Parkview
26 Units Available
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,979
1098 sqft
Located in the Downtown San Jose area, this community offers residents three pools, two hot tubs and a modern fitness center. In-unit amenities include full kitchens with updated appliances and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Castlemont
24 Units Available
Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
995 sqft
Conveniently located close to Starbucks, Rite Aid and a Light Rail Station. Units include granite counters, microwave, patio or balcony. Community features gym, hot tub, and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,065
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,479
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,826
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown San Jose
58 Units Available
The James
98 N 1st St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,415
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,436
1180 sqft
BRAND NEW studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are set in a coveted downtown San Jose location. The James serves as a beacon continually welcoming you home from wherever your day takes you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown San Jose
15 Units Available
Aura
183 Balbach Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1485 sqft
Located in downtown San Jose, Aura will offer luxury for lease residences walking distance to great dining, transit, adjacent to freeways, parks, museums and theaters including San Pedro Square Market, San Jose Museum of Art, Children's Discovery
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown San Jose close to freeway 87 and 280 and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has gym, business center, pool and hot tub.

Median Rent in San Jose

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Jose is $2,123, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,662.
Studio
$1,806
1 Bed
$2,123
2 Beds
$2,662
3+ Beds
$3,695
City GuideSan Jose
Do you know the way to San Jose? I've been away so long. I may go wrong and lose my way. Do you know the way to San Jose? I'm going back to find some peace of mind in San Jose." (Burt Bacharach - Do You Know The Way").

It doesn’t take a Google search to find a crazy-cool city to call home in this state. Just pick a place that begins with San (you won’t be disappointed by any of ‘em), pack your bags (must-haves include sunscreen and a Diccionario Inglés-Español), and come on down. Arguably the sultriest San of all, the so-called “capital of Silicon Valley” is primo living for Left Coast leasers aiming to join one of Cali’s most diverse and eclectic mega-communities. Sound like your cup ‘o’ tea? Then stick with us. We’ll have you ballin’ in the south Bay in two shakes of a high-tech stick.

Having trouble with Craigslist San Jose? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Parrot at Happy Hallow Park & Zoo

San Jose Shark's Shark Tank

Downtown San Jose

The Skinny on SJ

Perched on the southern tip of the San Francisco Bay and circumscribed by the majestic Santa Cruz Mountains, San Jose is unarguably one of NoCal’s most aesthetically pleasing stomping grounds. But life in the hub of the Silicon Valley is about more than postcard-perfect vistas. A few facts about SJ life that might help make your migration easy breezy include the following:

Brains: High-tech engineering and computing conglomerates (hence, the chemical moniker “silicon”) dominate the economy as well as conversation, so brush up on your geek-speak before arriving. Also, bring your entrepreneur’s hat: San Jose witnesses more U.S. patent applications than any other American city, and the proximity of such genius-factories as Stanford and Berkeley only serves to further qualify this corridor as one of the smartest regions in the world.

Fun-ness: Sister-city San Francisco may be the City that Knows How, but when it comes to entertainment, San Jose is no slouch. Can you say… “Parks and gardens”? How about “trails”? “Festival grounds”? “Sporting events”? Shopping centers? Sidewalk-surfing hotspots? Museums? Theaters? Nightlife venues? Okay you get it: even those for whom “bored to death” is a frequent tweet aren’t likely to suffer from SJ-induced ennui. The bottom line here is to make sure you have a disposable income (and some tight pants).

Apartments: This housing market’s got its junk together. That means you ought to expect standardized options, such as lease length (6 months to a year), deposit ($350 and up, according to montly rent), pet-friendliness (small-uns, sure; big-uns, not usually), an application criteria (credit report, references, etc.; do yourself a favor and make an archive of copies of these documents to hand out at open houses).

Logistics-That-Shall-Not-Be-Named: Harry Potter XVI isn’t the only blockbuster with one of these in the cast list. One by one:

  • Do you need a car? Yes, unless you attend SJSU and don’t plan on leaving campus or downtown except to go to San Fran. Expect to pay for parking at an apartment complex in the downtown/SJSU areas.

- What if I don’t own a car and actually enjoy looking down on all you fossil-fuel-enslaved suckas? The City of San Jose has a passable bus system and CalTrain gets you anywhere along the Bay. We hear the crowded bus platform, particularly as you heave your month’s worth of Trader Joe’s groceries onto it, is a fabulous place to practice nose-snubbing.

  • Is SJ “affordable”? For the nearsighted in the crowd, those are quotations. Around the word affordable. Why? Because the cost of living is relative. SJ is inexpensive compared to Beverly Hills, but expensive compared to Duluth, Minnesota. Expect to pay Northern California prices and taxes. ‘Nuff said.
  • How likely is an earthquake? Puh-leeease. You know the answer to that one. Earthquake-preparedness is gauged not in likelihood, but in possibility. You might need renter’s insurance, depending on the complex. You’ll certainly need a “go bag,” which contains essentials such as a headlamp or flashlight, bottled water, first-aid kit, pocket knife, local map, and other emergency items. (If you really want to get crazy, the City of San Francisco has created a helpful website with heaps more info.
A Seafarer’s Guide to South Bay Barrios

Ahoy, mateskis! In SJ, neighborhoods are like sea creatures. (Wasn’t that a line from Shrek?) Regardless, climb on into the SeaGazer 3000, our patented vehicular contraption for examining the curious sea life of the San Francisco Bay—and the worth-checking-out locales of SJ.

Behold, the mighty octopus! Downtown San Jose is a multi-faceted area, combining a studenty university feel with an urban skyline vibe. You may get inked after 3am on a weekend, but if you play nice this neighborhood will awe your friends and keep you in style. Rent range in this sector is just as eight-sided as its cultural appeal: luxury condos can start at $1500/month, but one might also find a room share in a student house for under $600/month. (It all depends on how you define “spacious.”)

Next, ladies and gents, cast your attention toward the elegant swordfish. Luna Park & Hyde Park present sophisticated alternatives to downtown residency. Commute times from these neighborhoods are as slim as the swordfish’s muzzle (and cocktail lounges as curvy as its… fins?). Heaps of townhouses and vintage buildings glut this market with 2BRs, which drives the prices down (expect around $1200/month for a 2BR townhome) if you’re into roommates. If you’re not into roommates, expect to drop $1400/month on a (luxury) single.

Perhaps the most eclectic area in SJ is Midtown. It ranges from the prickly blowfish district of Burbank to the old wealth neighborhood Willow Glen, akin to those elderly sea turtles from Finding Nemo (classic, but surfer dudes at core). If you’re keen on the scene, you’ll likely gravitate toward Burbank. That said, studios and 1BRs near Santana Row will still cost ya over $1000/month. On the other hand, if you love that polished look (check out the decorations on Lincoln Ave. at Christmastime if you need a refresher), settle in a 2BR/1BA brick townhome for between $1400 and $1800/month.

Folks love to ooh and ahh at the deepwater sea urchins. “Further out” San Jose usually means no further than Campbell, a cute, family-oriented district on the Los Gatos Creek bike path. One is more likely to purchase rather than rent in this corner of the South Bay, but young professionals can still find decent apartment living in “West SJ.” House shares run around $600-800/month and 1BRs over $1000/month. Beware that most of your neighbor urchins spend their workweek commuting to shallower waters, so finding community on Monday-Thursday might mean getting tea with the housekeepers. Watch yer fingers as we chug-a-lug back to the dock here, folks. Thanks for joining us on our brief voyage—we hope something caught your fancy. If not, strap on them flippers and snorkel about on your own. There’s no better way to find an apartment than to remember that adage your granny taught you: “Search the interwebs, silly!”

June 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Jose rents decline sharply over the past month

San Jose rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Jose stand at $2,124 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,662 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Jose's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of San Jose throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,130.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.0%).

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Jose

    Rent growth in San Jose has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, San Jose is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • San Jose's median two-bedroom rent of $2,662 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in San Jose.
    • While rents in San Jose remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Jose than most other large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where San Jose is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released San Jose’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "San Jose renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...

    View full San Jose Renter Survey

    Here’s how San Jose ranks on:

    C
    Overall satisfaction
    B-
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C
    Recreational activities
    C+
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Social Life
    A
    Weather
    D
    State and local taxes
    C+
    Public transit
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released San Jose’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "San Jose renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."

    Key findings in San Jose include the following:

    • San Jose renters gave their city a C overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for San Jose were weather (A) and jobs and career opportunities (B).
    • The areas of concern to San Jose renters are commute time and affordability, which both received F grades.
    • Millennial renters are very unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of F.
    • San Jose did comparably to other cities in California, including Sacramento and Anaheim, which both received C grades.
    • San Jose earned similar scores to Baltimore, MD, Albuquerque, NM and Orlando, FL, which all received C grades.
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the parks and restaurants in downtown San Jose. I hate that many apartments aren’t pet-friendly and most don’t have air conditioning. It gets hot in San Jose!" – Meghan M.
    • "I love the diversity but hate how expensive it is to live here." – Jessica B.
    • "It’s easy to get around and there are lots of things to do, but it’s not very affordable." - Anna A.
    • "San Jose is still one of the safest cities to live in, but the cost of living is a joke" – Andrea H.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in San Jose?
    In San Jose, the median rent is $1,806 for a studio, $2,123 for a 1-bedroom, $2,662 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,695 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Jose, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in San Jose?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in San Jose include Downtown San Jose, Willow Glen, Blossom Valley, Parkview, and Renaissance.
    How pet-friendly is San Jose?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, San Jose received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in San Jose?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, San Jose received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in San Jose?
    San Jose renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how San Jose did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in San Jose?
    San Jose renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how San Jose did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around San Jose?
    Some of the colleges located in the San Jose area include San Jose City College, San Jose State University, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, and California State University-East Bay. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to San Jose?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Jose from include San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara.

    Similar Pages

    San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
    San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
    San Jose Studio Apartments