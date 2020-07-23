/
/
placer county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM
117 Apartments for rent in Placer County, CA📍
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Harding
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,263
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1374 sqft
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1265 sqft
A stunning community with a resort-like pool, expansive views of the green space surrounding it and ample on-site amenities. Near top-rated schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Harding
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1469 sqft
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1040 sqft
Newly Renovated! Located in the beautiful community of Rocklin, The Brighton enjoys a prime location in one of Rocklin's most accessible areas.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Sunset West
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Central Rocklin
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Quarry Park and Sunset Plaza, this beautiful community offers residents a pool, spa, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Cirby Side
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Cirby Side
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
4 Units Available
Junction West
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
3 Units Available
Sunset West
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
6 Units Available
Highland Park
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
7 Units Available
Industrial Area East
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1168 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 01:22 AM
4 Units Available
Foothills Junction
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Harding
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1225 sqft
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
Continental Arms
107 King Road, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Central Roseville. This spacious two bedroom unit is upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, dual-paned windows, new appliances in the kitchen and AC units in the bedrooms/living room.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
5 Units Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
17 Units Available
Olympus Pointe
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Sunset Whitney
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Placer County area include California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and Solano Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Sacramento, Reno, Roseville, Sparks, and Elk Grove have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CAReno, NVRoseville, CASparks, NVElk Grove, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CALake Wildwood, CANevada City, CAGrass Valley, CAEl Dorado Hills, CACameron Park, CALincoln, CA