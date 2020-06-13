160 Apartments for rent in Altadena, CA

Moving To Altadena

Altadena may offer some of the niceties of country living, but don't forget that the real estate market is just as cutthroat as other desirable areas in Southern California. For this reason, it's important that you're on your best behavior when meeting with prospective landlords. A great credit rating, full deposit and excellent rental references are the norm. If you can't meet these requirements, you'd better find a cosigner, or prepare yourself for a long housing search.

Rental agencies in the area suggest that you devote at least one month to your search for a home for rent. Southern Californians looking for a nice apartment for rent may be surprised, since apartments and duplexes for rent are rare in Altadena. Instead, plan on ponying up for a rental house. If you're determined to find an apartment for rent in Altadena, be patient and be flexible while looking at prospective places. And once you find that special spot, be ready to pounce with your first month's rent, deposit and application that day. Finding a landlord who's willing to hold an apartment while you make up your mind is as likely as hitting the Powerball.