160 Apartments for rent in Altadena, CA

Altadena Neighborhoods

Over the years, many neighborhoods have been poached by that pesky Pasadena. However, there are still plenty of communities still loyal to Altadena. Unlike other cities, neighborhoods in Altadena tend to be small and well-organized. Whether you're looking for homes with historical significance or good old-fashioned opulence, Altadena has the right neighborhood for you.

Fair Oaks Avenue: Named for the Fair Oaks Ranch in Pasadena, this street ends in Altadena's Angelus County Park. The neighborhood also hosts the only cemetery in Altadena, so be prepared for the occasional processional.

Janes Village: Located in northwest Altadena, this historic neighborhood has plenty of picturesque cottages designed by Elisha P. Janes. Unlike many of the newer or more rural areas in Altadena, Janes Village is walkable and has sidewalks and streetlights.

La Vina: Looking for an attractive gated community? Then La Vina is your only reasonable choice. With a small neighborhood of only 271 homes, you'll soon get to know the neighbors in this little slice of Altadena.

Lincoln Avenue: Once strictly agricultural, Lincoln Avenue's current defining characteristic is its easy highway access. WalMart is planning a store in the area, but the neighborhood is divided as to whether or not a chain store will improve the community. Choose carefully if you're looking in this neighborhood, but if you pick well, you'll have a charming Craftsman house at an affordable price.

The Meadows: If you want stunning views, try The Meadows. Nestled in the northwest corner of Altadena in the San Gabriel Mountain foothills, this community is made of homes mostly built in the 50s and 60s. It's also located right next to the Angeles National Forest, so you'll never have an excuse to skip a weekend hike.

Palm Street Area: Residents in the Palm Street area value their peace and quiet. Keep rowdy parties to a bare minimum, or be prepared to see your neighbors knock on your door armed with pitchforks.

Park Planned Homes: Gregory Ain, legendary modern architect, designed most of the houses in this area. If you look forward to the DWR catalog, or you own an Eames chair, you've found your perfect community.

Town Center: Do you belong with the sweater set? This area is near the exclusive Altadena Town and Country Club, so cozy up to your neighbors if you need a sponsor for your club application. The closer you get to the golf course, the more exclusive the area, so let your pocketbook be your guide.