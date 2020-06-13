Apartment List
/
CA
/
altadena
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

160 Apartments for rent in Altadena, CA

📍
President Streets

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
PresidentStreets
1 Unit Available
1923 E Washington Boulevard
1923 East Washington Boulevard, Altadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1102 sqft
Immaculate and recently updated multi-level Townhouse located in the heart of Pasadena! Spacious and bright with high ceilings and laminate flooring. Freshly painted throughout with LED lighting! Smart ECoBee Thermostat controls central heat & A/C.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
PresidentStreets
1 Unit Available
2011 Minoru Drive
2011 Minoru Drive, Altadena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2116 sqft
Charming recently renovated 1935 character home with guest house. Main house has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms living room with bay window and fireplace, dining room, breakfast room and sunny kitchen with tile counters and floors and W/D hookup.

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Altadena
1 Unit Available
2195 N Hill Avenue
2195 North Hill Avenue, Altadena, CA
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
4018 sqft
Set back from the street for ultimate privacy, this Monterey Colonial Revival is graced by many original details with beamed ceilings, wrought iron and inlaid Spanish tiles.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
PresidentStreets
1 Unit Available
2511 E Washington Boulevard
2511 East Washington Boulevard, Altadena, CA
Studio
$1,350
550 sqft
Lovely remodeled studio/1bath apartment located on the corner of Washington Blvd and Altadena Drive in Pasadena. Freshly painted walls. Newly installed laminated wood flooring throughout. Recess lighting in the living area.
Results within 1 mile of Altadena
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
14 Units Available
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,479
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
559 sqft
Hipster Style Apartments...

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1723 E. Whitefield Rd.
1723 Whitefield Rd, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1500 sqft
Tudor Style House for Rent, 3 Bed Newly Renovated.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Casa Grande
1 Unit Available
2459 Loma Vista St
2459 Loma Vista Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1364 sqft
Fabulous Townhouse in Mountain Park Villas in Pasadena! - This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in Pasadena, on a tree lined street close to Victory Park and 210 fwy. There are 3 levels to this home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2340 Brigden Road
2340 Brigden Road, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2500 sqft
This house is an architectural masterpiece.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
NATHA
1 Unit Available
1518 Sunset Avenue
1518 Sunset Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
North Pasadena Near Rosebowl Charming Bungalow,redecorated and remodeled kitchen, built in appliances. Large fenced yard low maintenance landscaping. close to major highways near schools and shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bungalow Heaven
1 Unit Available
1067 N Holliston Avenue
1067 North Holliston Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1675 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home on a beautiful tree lined street located in the prestigious Bungalow Heaven District of Pasadena.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Banbury Oaks
1 Unit Available
1253 Lincoln Avenue
1253 Lincoln Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
825 sqft
This upper floor front unit is lovely. Newly updated kitchen and bath with wood like floors and new paint. Includes the stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer dryer hookups. Generous cabinet space in the kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
4913 Revlon Drive
4913 Revlon Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1480 sqft
Great quiet residential neighborhood close to La Canada High Schools & freeway access, previous remodel/upgrade in 2013, double pane windows, wood/tile floors, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, garage door, concrete driveway.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Orange Heights
1 Unit Available
540 East Washington Boulevard
540 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
Beautiful well maintained building in North East Pasadena! Available for immediate move in is an upstairs unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, carpeted floors, tile, and quartz counter tops.

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Normandie Heights
1 Unit Available
1570 North Los Robles Avenue
1570 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
1bedroom, living room,dining room, kitchen,bathroom with large walk-in shower. Stainless appliances, granite counters.laminate floors. Washer/dryer. Air/heat. Off street secure parking. Small patio. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Results within 5 miles of Altadena
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,866
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Pasadena
33 Units Available
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,648
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Downtown Pasadena
11 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,106
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,060
1402 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,852
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Lake
5 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1300 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
3 Units Available
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Franklin House Apartments feature apartment home living in the heart of Pasadena.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Verdugo Woodlands
10 Units Available
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1140 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.

Median Rent in Altadena

Last updated Feb. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Altadena is $1,406, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,807.
Studio
$1,182
1 Bed
$1,406
2 Beds
$1,807
3+ Beds
$2,457
City GuideAltadena
"In Altadena, I have found those qualities that make life worth living." - Zane Grey

Once home to the famed novelist Zane Grey, Altadena still retains much of its rural charm and character. Although it's technically part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area, this place, with a population of less than 43,000, has little in common with LA. House property and sprawling mountains give many outlying neighborhoods the flavor of the Old West. However, residents can hop right back into modern civilization by visiting the town center, with its mixture of parks, farmer's markets and shops.

Having trouble with Craigslist Altadena? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving To Altadena

Altadena may offer some of the niceties of country living, but don't forget that the real estate market is just as cutthroat as other desirable areas in Southern California. For this reason, it's important that you're on your best behavior when meeting with prospective landlords. A great credit rating, full deposit and excellent rental references are the norm. If you can't meet these requirements, you'd better find a cosigner, or prepare yourself for a long housing search.

Rental agencies in the area suggest that you devote at least one month to your search for a home for rent. Southern Californians looking for a nice apartment for rent may be surprised, since apartments and duplexes for rent are rare in Altadena. Instead, plan on ponying up for a rental house. If you're determined to find an apartment for rent in Altadena, be patient and be flexible while looking at prospective places. And once you find that special spot, be ready to pounce with your first month's rent, deposit and application that day. Finding a landlord who's willing to hold an apartment while you make up your mind is as likely as hitting the Powerball.

Altadena Neighborhoods

Over the years, many neighborhoods have been poached by that pesky Pasadena. However, there are still plenty of communities still loyal to Altadena. Unlike other cities, neighborhoods in Altadena tend to be small and well-organized. Whether you're looking for homes with historical significance or good old-fashioned opulence, Altadena has the right neighborhood for you.

Fair Oaks Avenue: Named for the Fair Oaks Ranch in Pasadena, this street ends in Altadena's Angelus County Park. The neighborhood also hosts the only cemetery in Altadena, so be prepared for the occasional processional.

Janes Village: Located in northwest Altadena, this historic neighborhood has plenty of picturesque cottages designed by Elisha P. Janes. Unlike many of the newer or more rural areas in Altadena, Janes Village is walkable and has sidewalks and streetlights.

La Vina: Looking for an attractive gated community? Then La Vina is your only reasonable choice. With a small neighborhood of only 271 homes, you'll soon get to know the neighbors in this little slice of Altadena.

Lincoln Avenue: Once strictly agricultural, Lincoln Avenue's current defining characteristic is its easy highway access. WalMart is planning a store in the area, but the neighborhood is divided as to whether or not a chain store will improve the community. Choose carefully if you're looking in this neighborhood, but if you pick well, you'll have a charming Craftsman house at an affordable price.

The Meadows: If you want stunning views, try The Meadows. Nestled in the northwest corner of Altadena in the San Gabriel Mountain foothills, this community is made of homes mostly built in the 50s and 60s. It's also located right next to the Angeles National Forest, so you'll never have an excuse to skip a weekend hike.

Palm Street Area: Residents in the Palm Street area value their peace and quiet. Keep rowdy parties to a bare minimum, or be prepared to see your neighbors knock on your door armed with pitchforks.

Park Planned Homes: Gregory Ain, legendary modern architect, designed most of the houses in this area. If you look forward to the DWR catalog, or you own an Eames chair, you've found your perfect community.

Town Center: Do you belong with the sweater set? This area is near the exclusive Altadena Town and Country Club, so cozy up to your neighbors if you need a sponsor for your club application. The closer you get to the golf course, the more exclusive the area, so let your pocketbook be your guide.

Enjoying Altadena

Altadena may retain some rural flavor, but it's still part of urbanized Southern California. Therefore, you'll find the same mix of foodies, architecture-lovers and others that you can find in most other Californian cities. Don't make the mistake of snubbing your nose at Altadena's offerings like many new residents. Instead, plan on spending your first few weekends within Altadena's borders to become acquainted with some of its greatest treasures.

  • Ever since Bon Apptit ran an article on foodie culture in Altadena, the secret's been out. This little town outside of LA is the new indie food scene. Students from all over the nation come to study cheese making and other food arts at the Institute of Domestic Technology. Those who aren't academically inclined can skip the classes and still enjoy the superb farmer's market in Loma Alta Park.
  • You've never had a slice to go like the ones at the Fox Pizza Bus. This bright red double-decker food truck is easy to spot and boasts an onboard wood-burning oven. Local produce is often the crowning glory on these remarkable pies.
  • Saddle up for a few horseback riding lessons at the Altadena Stables. Maintaining the roots of the equestrian community is a top priority for many residents, so you'll earn points if you know your way around a pony. If a cowboy hat isn't your style, don't worry. There are English riding lessons available, too.
  • Drop by the local Altadena Historical Society to find out when their next home tour is scheduled. Altadena has architectural treasures built by Richard Neutra, Gregory Ain, John Lautner and other famous designers. In fact, there are so many great buildings in this town, you'll need several tours to cover them all.
  • If you're lucky enough to move to Altadena during the holiday season, Christmas Tree Lane should be your first stop. Over 100 trees decorated with lights line Santa Rosa Avenue from Altadena Drive to Woodbury Road. This holiday tradition started in 1920 and earned Christmas Tree Lane a place on the National Register of Historic Places.
  • Visit the site of one of Altadena's historic million-dollar mansions. Now a free botanical garden, Cobb Estate attracts thousands of visitors each year. You can also follow a path from the gardens to the remains of the historical Mount Lowe Railway.

Unlike some other cities in SoCal, Altadena has residents who have fought to preserve what makes this area unique. Finding an apartment may require ingenuity and gumption, but once you move in, you'll wonder why you waited so long to come.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Altadena?
In Altadena, the median rent is $1,182 for a studio, $1,406 for a 1-bedroom, $1,807 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,457 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Altadena, check out our monthly Altadena Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Altadena?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Altadena include President Streets.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Altadena?
Some of the colleges located in the Altadena area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Altadena?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Altadena from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balcony
Altadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltadena Dog Friendly Apartments
Altadena Studio Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets