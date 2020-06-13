133 Apartments for rent in Laguna Niguel, CA

Laguna Niguel Communities

Los Angeles and New York have neighborhoods, but Laguna Niguel has communities. They’re planned, so many “neighborhoods” include community pools, fitness centers and other neato family-friendly attractions, but they don’t involve shops. South Orange County likes to keep its inhabitants separate and safe from its retail. All the same, well-known communities include Bear Brand Ranch, Ocean Ranch, Rancho Niguel, Niguel West and San Joaquin Hills. Here is a breakdown of the most popular spots.

San Joaquin Hills: Boasting guarded gates and 910 homes, SJH is the largest ‘hood in the city system. Single-family homes pepper the northern portion of Laguna Niguel, making the commute generally easy to both the 5 and 73. Several subdivisions within the community offer a variety of square footage, pricing and amenities. The last ticky-tacky box was completed in 2006. $$$

Kite Hill:Closer to the 73 than the 5, this community sits in the middle of Laguna Niguel and is filled with doctors. No gates here, just tons of recreational facilities, like tennis courts, swimming pools and picnic benches, among other inviting bonuses. It’s bordered by Aliso Viejo and is a moderately priced location, considering what moderate means here. $$

Niguel West:Older than the other neighborhoods, Niguel West is actually broken into two sections, Niguel West 1 and Niguel West 2 (construction companies aren’t known for their talent for naming, apparently). It has 101 homes built in the ‘70s and ‘80s and renters should beware of geological issues. Try to skip in favor of better nabes or head to the condos instead.** $**

Bear Brand Ranch: Close to the ocean and tucked away from anything not cast from gold, Bear Brand has roughly 275 homes with jaw-dropping views and A-List prices. You can’t begin to consider borrowing a cup of sugar from a neighbor for less than a few million here, but there are some condo options. Spacious houses with extreme luxury mean very, very few rentals. Hopefully you know someone. $$$$$

Laguna Niguel is an alluring option for affluent families with a penchant for sea and canyon views, HOAs, hiking trails and sleepy gated communities. If you have Jedi-like patience with traffic (or you work from home) and Nicolas Cage’s fondness for pricey real estate, you can’t do better than the undeniably awesome luxury of Laguna Niguel when it comes to putting down roots.

