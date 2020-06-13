153 Apartments for rent in Santa Rosa, CA

Getting Familiar with the Area

The neighborhoods of Santa Rosa come in many flavors. Some are official historic districts, while others are simply colloquially recognized blocks or neighborhood associations that knit the community together.

Two major highways divide the city into four basic quarters. This will make navigation a little easier when you’re trying to find your ‘hood. Since Santa Rosa has about 30 or so smaller neighborhoods, let’s give you an overview of the city by quadrants to get you familiar:

Downtown: Ok, we lied a little. There’s a fifth “quadrant” in Santa Rosa: downtown. It’s at the center of the four, so it doesn’t quite fit into one entirely, but it was too important not to include. Right in the center of the city is Santa Rosa Plaza, a large mall with chain stores for most your shopping needs. Both major highways that split the city meet in this spot, so it’s easily accessible. East and west of the plaza are more classically “downtown” areas with locally owned businesses, eateries and entertainment. The western portion is historic Railroad Square, which is a quaint little area of old buildings and businesses. Downtown housing is a split between historic districts with large, beautiful houses, pockets of new construction, and many smaller neighborhoods of single-family homes. Good for those who like to be in the center of everything, and easily walkable to whatever you may need.

Northwest: The most typically “suburban” quadrant of the city. Subdivisions, parks and residential neighborhoods full of houses both big and small. Some smaller shopping centers, as well as recreational areas are scattered throughout. This is a great place for those who desire a tree-lined street.

Northeast: Certainly one of the most historic parts of the city. Closer to downtown you’ll see gorgeous 19th century homes. Further out in all directions, new housing lines winding streets surrounded by gorgeous mountain views and California scenery.

Southeast: Speaking of scenery, the gorgeous outdoors you’ll find winding through the northeast side hit their stride on the southeast. Further out from the city you’ll find Annadel State Park, Hood Mountain Regional Park, and many other great areas for recreation, hiking, and general appreciation of nature. The housing here comes in all styles, from packs of bungalows to brand new cookie-cutter town homes and condos. With the beauty if nature so close, this part of Santa Rosa is more distant and spread-out. As you near downtown, expect smaller dwellings, lower prices interspersed.

Southwest: A more rural area of the city. This quadrant has some more affordable neighborhoods. While technically not part of Santa Rosa proper, the village of Roseland is nestled curiously close to downtown.