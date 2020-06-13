153 Apartments for rent in Santa Rosa, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Northwest Santa Rosa
18 Units Available
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
1 Unit Available
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
5 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
11 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
17 Units Available
Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek
4656 Quigg Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,747
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1271 sqft
Residents who love convenience find this community's proximity to Lakeside Shopping Center refreshing. The property has a resort-style pool, fitness center and spa. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, expansive patios or balconies and washer/dryer combinations.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
22 Units Available
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1035 sqft
Elegance and comfort will surround you at Shadow Creek. We provide a natural creek setting and luxurious recreation amenities to create your ideal home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Santa Rosa
7 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
51 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
2604 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1006 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
$
7 Units Available
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1294 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
5 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,949
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Wright Area Action Group
13 Units Available
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1180 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
15 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,364
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
4 Units Available
Oak Creek
174 S Boas Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
845 sqft
Experience the tranquil beauty of Oak Creek Luxury Apartments. Here you'll find thoughtfully landscaped courtyards, winding paths and a natural creek setting to welcome you home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
6 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Rose
4 Units Available
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1085 sqft
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Santa Rosa
2 Units Available
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Northwest Santa Rosa
15 Units Available
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Stony Brook
155 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
628 sqft
Welcome to STONY BROOK APARTMENTS. Located in beautiful Santa Rosa, Stony Brook offers apartment homes in a tranquil community designed with you in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1150 sqft
Welcome to Sonoma Ridge Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA! Our Santa Rosa apartments are conveniently located near highway 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 5 at 02:56pm
Junior College
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood
725 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Discover a new home at the beautiful Cedarwood Apartments. You'll fall in love with the unique layout of our spacious townhomes. Enjoy the quiet and peace from having no apartment above or below you.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Junior College
1 Unit Available
1207 Humboldt Street
1207 Humboldt Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
This coveted JC Neighborhood is meticulously transformed with all new plumbing, electrical, kitchen, 30 year roof, gutters, windows, doors, floors, bathrooms and more. This home is waiting for you to move in and enjoy.

Median Rent in Santa Rosa

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Santa Rosa is $1,677, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,174.
Studio
$1,447
1 Bed
$1,677
2 Beds
$2,174
3+ Beds
$3,165
City GuideSanta Rosa
Imagine a city in California’s bay area that is close enough to San Francisco’s bustling urban lifestyle to be convenient, but far enough away to be surrounded by the beauty of the mountainous west coast terrain. Lay a blanket of suburban comfort over it, nestle it into the southern tip of Sonoma wine country, and you’ve got yourself Santa Rosa, California. Once a tiny homestead settlement, Santa Rosa became a trading post and incorporated in 1868. It remained a slow-grow Northern California ...
What You’ll Find

Santa Rosa has some typical pricing for California, in general, but compared to most other cities in the bay area, renting is really pretty cheap. Buying is a different story, but we’ll save that for another time.

In With The New

Due to the population boom, it’s easiest to find new construction or renovated townhouses, duplexes, and larger apartment or condominium communities that are being rented out rather cheaply. These places can be a good deal because of their updated interiors and looks.

Rental homes or detached houses are pretty common, as well, but don’t expect them to be spacious lots or have large yards, especially in newly developed areas. They really try to make the most of the indoor space, assuming that you’ll go for a walk downtown or take a hike over at Annadel State Park or whatever if you’re looking to spend some time outside.

In With The Old, Too…

Santa Rosa has quite a few historic districts in town. Most commercial buildings were destroyed in the 1906 earthquake, but oddly enough, most of the houses survived and are still standing to this day (Take THAT, plate tectonics). These tend to be owner occupied, but it’s always worth keeping an eye out if that’s your thing. Historic houses may not be quite as modern (obviously), but they’re a lot more spacious and many of them are in gorgeous, charming neighborhoods.

Quality and Price

Smaller and older town houses and apartments can be found pretty cheaply (again, we’re going by California standards, so don’t get too excited) in the $600 - $1500 range depending on size and location. On the other hand, a larger house or apartment in a nicer place could set you back upwards of $2,300 a month. That’s a pretty generous price range, so let’s just say that, on average, don’t expect to find a lot of places for less than $1,000 a month. These places aren’t pits, though; most of them have spacious interiors, updated appliances, and convenient amenities, not to mention the gorgeous scenery. One thing you’re sure to find in a lot of these places though: carpeting.

Utilities and Extras

In single-family homes, you’re less likely to find any utilities included in your rent. With other types of housing, however, it varies depending on your landlord. Also with apartment-like housing, you’d be hard-pressed not to find water included. For almost all types of housing, expect to have some sort of access to a garage or parking lot, especially with houses and town homes. As for the issue of pets, that’s another thing you’ll have to do some asking about before you rent. Santa Rosa has many pet-friendly places, but there may be restrictions as to the type of pet, or a hefty fee tagged on to your damage deposit.

Getting Familiar with the Area

The neighborhoods of Santa Rosa come in many flavors. Some are official historic districts, while others are simply colloquially recognized blocks or neighborhood associations that knit the community together.

Two major highways divide the city into four basic quarters. This will make navigation a little easier when you’re trying to find your ‘hood. Since Santa Rosa has about 30 or so smaller neighborhoods, let’s give you an overview of the city by quadrants to get you familiar:

Downtown: Ok, we lied a little. There’s a fifth “quadrant” in Santa Rosa: downtown. It’s at the center of the four, so it doesn’t quite fit into one entirely, but it was too important not to include. Right in the center of the city is Santa Rosa Plaza, a large mall with chain stores for most your shopping needs. Both major highways that split the city meet in this spot, so it’s easily accessible. East and west of the plaza are more classically “downtown” areas with locally owned businesses, eateries and entertainment. The western portion is historic Railroad Square, which is a quaint little area of old buildings and businesses. Downtown housing is a split between historic districts with large, beautiful houses, pockets of new construction, and many smaller neighborhoods of single-family homes. Good for those who like to be in the center of everything, and easily walkable to whatever you may need.

Northwest: The most typically “suburban” quadrant of the city. Subdivisions, parks and residential neighborhoods full of houses both big and small. Some smaller shopping centers, as well as recreational areas are scattered throughout. This is a great place for those who desire a tree-lined street.

Northeast: Certainly one of the most historic parts of the city. Closer to downtown you’ll see gorgeous 19th century homes. Further out in all directions, new housing lines winding streets surrounded by gorgeous mountain views and California scenery.

Southeast: Speaking of scenery, the gorgeous outdoors you’ll find winding through the northeast side hit their stride on the southeast. Further out from the city you’ll find Annadel State Park, Hood Mountain Regional Park, and many other great areas for recreation, hiking, and general appreciation of nature. The housing here comes in all styles, from packs of bungalows to brand new cookie-cutter town homes and condos. With the beauty if nature so close, this part of Santa Rosa is more distant and spread-out. As you near downtown, expect smaller dwellings, lower prices interspersed.

Southwest: A more rural area of the city. This quadrant has some more affordable neighborhoods. While technically not part of Santa Rosa proper, the village of Roseland is nestled curiously close to downtown.

More Knowledge for the “Santa Rosa” File in your Brain

Here are a couple other important tips and fun facts about the city of Santa Rosa.

The Transport

The only part of the city to live in where it’s feasible not to have a car is the downtown area, but even then you’re at a bit of a disadvantage if you want to get anywhere else in town. Santa Rosa does have a bus system, The Santa Rosa CityBus, which has 17 fixed routes around the city but isn’t heavily used. To ease up some traffic congestion, a train line between other suburbs and cities in the bay area that runs through Santa Rosa (SMART/Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit) is currently under construction, scheduled for completion in 2014.

The Environment

If there’s one thing I know you’re looking forward to in SR, it’s the weather. Like much of California, summers are hot, dry and brimming with sunshine. Winters are mild, wet and rarely include even a flake of snow. The only hazardous “weather” condition to be aware of is the possibility of earthquakes. Even though they’re not an everyday worry, Santa Rosa sits along the Hayward-Rodgers Creek fault system, and so is susceptible to a shake, rattle and/or roll every now and then, but this isn’t Virginia, so most quakes are slept through anyways. The fault may be to blame for a bit of mayhem in the past, but also a lot of beauty. The city is watched over by hilly nearby mountains, and its borders are abundant with (mostly) undisturbed nature, including the previously mentioned parks and preserves on the east side. Wildlife is a common sight here, in neighborhoods and even downtown.

Santa Rosa is often referred to as a suburb of San Francisco, since it’s only about 50 miles north via the Golden Gate Bridge. San Fran may be easily accessible, but the city is by no means dependent on it. Santa Rosa is its own independent city with its own unique features. So now that you know the lay of the land, it’s time to get out in the sunshine and get looking!

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Santa Rosa's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

"Santa Rosa renters are somewhat dissatisfied with the Sonoma County city, but show high co...

View full Santa Rosa Renter Survey

Here’s how Santa Rosa ranks on:

C
Overall satisfaction
C
Safety and crime rate
A+
Confidence in the local economy
A
Plans for homeownership
B+
Recreational activities
A
Quality of schools
C+
Commute time
C-
State and local taxes
Overview of Findings

"Santa Rosa renters are somewhat dissatisfied with the Sonoma County city, but show high confidence in the local economy," says Andrew Tam, Vice President of Data Science at Apartment List. "The US renter population is at its highest level in 20 years, and while Santa Rosa renters generally agree that the economy is on the right track, they did express concern about safety and local crime rates."

Key findings in Santa Rosa include the following:

  • Renters gave Santa Rosa a C overall, ranking the city near the bottom one-third of our study.
  • Renters are extremely bullish about the local economy ranking Santa Rose #3 in the nation, good for an A+ grade.
  • Santa Rosa also earned an A for future homeownership, which is not surprising for this community of young families. 71% of respondents saying they plan to purchase an apartment or home in the future.
  • Santa Rosa also earned an A for quality of schools, with 71% of respondents reporting satisfaction.
  • Like many California cities, the lowest grade for Santa Rosa was a C- for state and local taxes, with only 29% of respondents reporting that they are satisfied.
  • Among Northern California cities in our study, San Francisco topped the list for overall satisfaction with an A+ followed by Sacramento (A-), San Jose (B+), Hayward (C+), Santa Rosa (C), Vallejo (C), Oakland (C-), and Modesto (D).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for city satisfaction were Plano, TX; Boston, MA; Arlington, VA; Austin, TX; and Torrance, CA. The lowest rated cities were Newark, NJ; New Haven, CT; Bridgeport, CT; Hartford, CT; and Columbia, SC.

A detailed report explaining the survey's methodology, analysis, and findings is available upon request. To obtain a copy, please email Andrew Tam, Apartment List's Vice President of Data Science, at andrew@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Santa Rosa?
In Santa Rosa, the median rent is $1,447 for a studio, $1,677 for a 1-bedroom, $2,174 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,165 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Santa Rosa, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Santa Rosa?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Santa Rosa include Northwest Santa Rosa, Wright Area Action Group, and Junior College.
How good are the schools in Santa Rosa?
Santa Rosa renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Santa Rosa did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Santa Rosa?
Some of the colleges located in the Santa Rosa area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Santa Rosa?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Santa Rosa from include San Francisco, Oakland, Concord, Berkeley, and Walnut Creek.

