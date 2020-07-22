/
/
tuolumne county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Tuolumne County, CA📍
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20896 Caylor Drive
20896 Caylor Drive, Soulsbyville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing. Wonderful cottage home in a secluded woodsy area of Soulsbyville.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
21937 Sunrise Drive
21937 Sunrise Drive, Sierra Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
REDUCED!!! EZ 108 Access! Includes Snow Plowing! - Video Tour: https://www.youtube.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23073 Sierra
23073 Sierra Drive, Twain Harte, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2010 sqft
23073 Sierra Available 07/30/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11435 COLUMBIA VILLAGE DR
11435 Columbia Village Drive, Columbia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
11435 COLUMBIA VILLAGE DR Available 08/14/20 - Columbia area, 4/2.
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
52 N. Shepherd
52 North Shepherd Street, Sonora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Oh my!!! Downtown Sonora! - Check out this amazing home on N. Shepherd!!! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Single Car Garage and a VIEW!!! Beautiful tile flooring, fireplace, high ceilings...
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13177 Sylva Lane
13177 Sylva Lane, East Sonora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2464 sqft
PENDING!!!! Location, Location, Location! - This spacious newer home is perfect for the Entertainer. Great room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, master bedroom and bath all located on entry level.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
23007 Thrush Place
23007 Thrush Place, Tuolumne County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Light and Bright! - Lovely home on Brentwood Lake! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with gorgeous vaulted ceilings, skylights, lots of windows to let in natural light, lovely rear deck to relax under the trees, semi fenced yard, plenty of room for
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
166 Pesce Way
166 Pesce Way, Sonora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
PENDING!!! Stunning Home in Fabulous Location! - The minute you walk into this home you'll feel relaxed. Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the north side of Sonora.
Results within 5 miles of Tuolumne County
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1640 Patricia Lane
1640 Patricia Lane, Arnold, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2160 sqft
This spacious home is located in the desirable Blue Lake Springs Subdivision. It has three levels of space, with two large decks and views of trees. On the bottom level, you will find a large bonus/game room already equipped with a pool table.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Tuolumne County area include California State University-Stanislaus, California State University-Fresno, California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, and Sacramento City College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Sacramento, Fresno, Roseville, Elk Grove, and Citrus Heights have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CAFresno, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CARocklin, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CA
Fair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CATurlock, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CASonora, CAJackson, CAMammoth Lakes, CAModesto, CAMerced, CACeres, CA