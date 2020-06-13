Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

292 Apartments for rent in Monrovia, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Monrovia
14 Units Available
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Monrovia
32 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
615 Linwood Ave C
615 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Beautiful 1 bedroom with excellent mountain views - Property Id: 287477 Park Place apartments are tucked in cozily in the San Gabriel Valley Region. Designed with beautiful landscaping, flowers, and hundred-year-old trees gracing the grounds.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
911 W Olive Avenue
911 West Olive Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
925 sqft
Ground level with no steps. Good size living room is light and bright and open to the dining room. Fresh paint and all new carpet, except for kitchen and bathroom, with tile floors. Wall heater and room air conditioners.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2
207 South Primrose Avenue, Monrovia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Back house apartment with a tree house vibe! Located above the garage for 207 (front house) the unit has one bedroom, one bathroom and an open living area and a vintage galley style kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
250 N Primrose Avenue
250 North Primrose Avenue, Monrovia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,400
5008 sqft
The Oaks is a Queen Anne Victorian built for William Monroe, founder of Monrovia. Combining old-world charm with modern upgrades, this elegant home offers 16 rooms, many with 12-foot ceilings and 5 decorative fireplaces in over 5000 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Monrovia

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
Mayflower Village
1 Unit Available
4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006
4396 Lynd Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom front house located in Arcadia. In close approximate to El Monte and Monrovia. Easy Access to the 605 freeway, and within close approximate to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and many more.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
126 E Colorado Boulevard
126 Colorado Boulevard, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car parking in a shared garage in the City of Arcadia. Kitchen comes with stove/oven. Newly installed wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Window air-conditioning A/C and wall heater.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
333 Diamond Street #B
333 Diamond St, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1812 sqft
MUST SEE THREE BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHS HOME LOCATED IN ARCADIA !!! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home available for lease in Arcadia. Home features nice size living room with fireplace. Separated dining area with immediate access to kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
50 Eldorado St 2
50 El Dorado Street, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
500 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2BR Classic in Arcadia! A great city to live in! - Property Id: 117143 550 square feet All layouts are very similar Laundry on-site One parking spot included Owner pays water only No pets Please try to bring any other

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
511 E Live Oak Ave
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Duarte
1 Unit Available
1194 E GALEN ST
1194 Galen St, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
858 sqft
Cozy 2bedroom house with large yard! - STATUS Ready to show! Call office for an appointment! Great 2bedroom house with new wood laminate & fresh paint throughout! Huge back yard across from school. It has a 1car garage. Close to schools and fwy.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
113 Genoa Street
113 Genoa Street, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
675 sqft
Extensively remodeled 2 Bedroom apartment and one full bath, one level, upstairs in a wonderful 5 unit building. Located on a very quiet street in Arcadia, close to Arcadia High school, shopping, transportation, park & Golf course.

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Duarte
1 Unit Available
1817 Second Street
1817 East 2nd Street, Duarte, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1817 Second Street in Duarte. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1526 Hyland Avenue
1526 Hyland Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1907 sqft
Located at very quiet Cul De Sac st, just north of Orange Grove Ave. With great curbside appear with Ranch style house and huge Maple trees. This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom, and just been updated.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1410 S 10th Avenue
1410 South 10th Avenue, Arcadia, CA
6 Bedrooms
$8,200
6731 sqft
Move-In date can be sooner than July 1, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mayflower Village
1 Unit Available
2637 Fairgreen Avenue
2637 South Fairgreen Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1818 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE, WITH A GREAT YARD AND SPARKING POOL. FRESHLY PAINTED AND CLEANED. HAS TWO FIREPLACES, FORMAL DINING ROOM, PLUS EATING AREA IN THE KITCHEN. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WET BAR AND FIREPLACE. COVER PATIO WITH CEILING FAN.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
143 Alice Street
143 Alice St, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1567 sqft
One year old new in Arcadia within the Arcadia Unified School District!! Bright and spacious condo in the heart of Arcadia, close to everything that Arcadia has to offer! Downstairs are living room bright and airy with large windows, modern kitchen

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mayflower Village
1 Unit Available
2521 Graydon Avenue 1/2
2521 South Graydon Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath back house located in one of the most desirable areas in Monrovia. It features an open floor plan. The front door opens to a bright and cozy Living Room. Spacious Kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Duarte
1 Unit Available
1476 3rd Street
1476 3rd Street, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Beautiful & Desirable North Duarte home. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Nice floor plan and recently painted. Newer carpet. Both bedrooms and one full bathroom are upstairs, and a half bath is downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Monrovia
Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Northwest El Monte
5 Units Available
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
Azusa
4 Units Available
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.

Median Rent in Monrovia

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Monrovia is $1,124, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,444.
Studio
$944
1 Bed
$1,124
2 Beds
$1,444
3+ Beds
$1,963
City GuideMonrovia
Looking for a peaceful home in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains? Well, then take the Foothill Freeway (I-210) on out to Foothill Boulevard and you will find yourself in the little foothill city of Monrovia, California.
Life in Monrovia

Monrovia is situated just 20 miles from Los Angeles, and a stone's throw away from the expansive Angeles National Forest. Locals enjoy renting here because of these nearby big-city and big-wilderness privileges, but they also enjoy a bona fide Old Town District of lively local entertainment, boutiques, and eats, not to mention the Friday Farmers Market. And, in a city of less than 14 square miles, everything is a pleasant and scenic bike ride away.

There are quite a few rental options in this small area, ranging from around $800 to more than $3,000. At the lower price point, you will find duplexes, fourplexes, and townhomes remodeled from old houses, as well as a few small apartment buildings. At the higher end of the spectrum, there are luxury apartment communities and condos available for less than $2,000, as well as huge, luxurious house rentals for $3,000 +. There are also some nice, affordable rentals in senior communities, such as the Whispering Fountains Monrovia.

Looking for luxury amenities? Well, Monrovia has plenty of them. When you pay more than $1,800, you can expect your community to come equipped with enough indulgences to spoil you rotten. With amenities such as maid service, concierge service, outdoor fireplaces and kitchens, sparkling pools, Jacuzzi's, poolside cabanas, clubhouses, and state-of-the-art fitness centers, you can live like royalty without having to marry a prince, or a Flava Flav for that matter.

Looking for a pet-friendly pad? Well, Monrovia has plenty of those as well. Though there are a few complexes with weight limits, most rentals here are very cat and dog friendly, so feel free to bring your four-legged friends as long. Expect to pay a pet deposit around $250, and at some places, a monthly pet rent of $25.

Alright, now it's time to stop fantasizing about your new life in this affordable, and beautiful little California city. Get out there and live it! Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Monrovia?
In Monrovia, the median rent is $944 for a studio, $1,124 for a 1-bedroom, $1,444 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,963 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Monrovia, check out our monthly Monrovia Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Monrovia?
Some of the colleges located in the Monrovia area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Monrovia?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Monrovia from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Rancho Cucamonga.

