Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Walnut Creek, CA

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,679
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
8 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,168
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,428
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,935
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Diablo Hills
5 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,543
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bancroft Village
13 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,439
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,933
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Walnut Creek
9 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
19 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Walnut Creek
18 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,595
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
947 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,131
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:55am
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:55am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,343
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you're interested in.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
96 Units Available
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,589
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1945 Trinity Ave Apt 7
1945 Trinity Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,994
916 sqft
-Updated two-bedroom and two-bath, 916 sq. Ft. condo in Walnut Creek, CA. -Laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, bedroom, and tile flooring in the kitchen and Bath. -Quartz Countertop in kitchen and bathroom vanities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1246 Walker Ave Apt 107
1246 Walker Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
490 sqft
Quiet tropical resort setting for 1bd / 1 ba condominium with full kitchen, hardwood floors, private balcony and air conditioning. The complex offers 18 amenities which are included in the rent and paid for by the owner.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
1710 Comstock Drive
1710 Comstock Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
2302 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den. This home is beautifully appointed with 10 Ft. ceilings, all new plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms and den. and fresh designer paint color throughout. The floor plan is great.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
26 Saxton Court
26 Saxton Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1510 sqft
IMPORTANT: Please email christian@vickeryproperties.com for a Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory that we will need everyone 18 years and older to sign, date, initial, and return prior to viewing.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Buena Vista Area
1 Unit Available
29 Waldale Court
29 Waldale Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1204 sqft
This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new carpet and paint throughout. Both bathrooms have been newly remodeled. Spacious formal living room with fire place and an additional 400 sq.

Median Rent in Walnut Creek

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Walnut Creek is $2,474, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,109.
Studio
$2,013
1 Bed
$2,474
2 Beds
$3,109
3+ Beds
$4,183
City GuideWalnut Creek
This song goes out to a good friend of mine /He lives life to the fullest, (yeah) every single day /Down in Oakland /I'm gonna find them /I'm gonna get them -- From "Down in Oakland" by the Transplants

Walnut Creek is in the East Bay part of the San Francisco Bay Area, just 15 minutes away from Oakland in Northern California. It serves its purpose as an Oakland suburb for those who want to work in a big city but live in a smaller area. If living life to the fullest sounds good to you, check out the rental options here before you decide whether you want to join the growing number of residents who call Walnut Creek home.

Moving to the Creek

In Walnut Creek, around 62% of the homes are owner-occupied, and 31% are rental homes. This is in line with the national average when it comes to the percentage of rental housing. But only about 7% of those homes are vacant, and that's well below the average in this country, which means this is a popular city to live in! Instead of dwelling on the competition you'll have as you look for homes, try thinking about how awesome this city must be to have that kind of vacancy rate. No, it might not help you find a home, but it could lift your spirits a bit during your length search for rental property, right?

The cost of living in this city is about two-thirds higher than anywhere else, so you can expect to pay a pretty penny for a rental. Actually, you'll pay thousands of pennies, so you might want to keep your coins and just pay in paper money, instead. Homes here cost a little more than double the national average, yet they tend to be a little older than the typical house in this country. This could bode well for you if you're a handyman who likes fixer-uppers, or if you just appreciate a good haunting in a historic house. If this isn't the case, be sure to find a home with a really responsive landlord who is willing to pay close attention to your maintenance requests! A well-kept, nicely remodeled home could work, too.

In a competitive rental market, you need all the help you can get. Focus on what you have to offer landlords. If it's not a great credit score or spotless rental history, make it your positive attitude and willingness to slap down a hefty deposit. Showing off your lack of destructive pets or equally destructive roommates might help your odds, as well. If you actually do have destructive pets or roommates who will be living with you, you might need to rely on your great attitude a bit more, or at least increase your deposit!

Neighborhood Watch

This city has an interesting mix of new and historic neighborhoods, so practically anyone should find what they need when it comes to housing here. Check out some of the most popular areas in Walnut Creek.

Beacon Ridge: If you're looking for a townhome, check out this area, which is full of this type of housing. It is located in the northwestern part of the city near both Highways 24 and 680, and most of the townhomes here were built more than 20 years ago. Way before DVRs! This gated community features tennis courts, walking trails, a pool, and hiking trails that connect to the Briones-Mt. Diablo Trail System, so there's no excuse to avoid outdoor activities when you move here.$$$

Woodlands: If you want to live in affordable housing in the north area of the city, check out Woodlands. It is surrounded by lush hills and plenty of shade trees, with shopping centers and schools nearby. $$$

Diablo Hills: This subdivision near the center of the city has a mixture of houses and attached homes, some of which overlook the golf course located here. Watch out for flying golf clubs!$$$

Joaquin Ranch: If you want to live in the southern portion of the city, give Joaquin Ranch a look. The location is known for being picturesque, with the homes being nestled in the foothills here. $$$$

Lakewood: Located in Central Walnut Creek near the downtown area, this neighborhood is known for having plenty of trees, hills, and of course, a lake. It is also close to shopping centers, schools, and Highway 680. $$$$

Bancroft Village: This is another area made up of townhomes, so if you don't need much space to call your own and want to save some money, check out Bancroft Village. It is conveniently close to busy shopping plazas and peaceful parks. $$$

Blackwood Estates: If you want a slightly newer home to rent in South Walnut Creek, this area might be a perfect fit. This subdivision is fairly small, so be prepared to get to know your neighbors quite well.$$$$

Livorna Estates: This area is near lots of elements that Mother Nature used when she built Walnut Creek. She's resourceful like that. Just a few examples of what's close by include Sugarloaf Open Space, Shell Ridge Open Space, Mount Diablo, and Iron Horse Trail. Clearly, open space is the name of the game, which makes sense because this city owns more of it per capita than any other place in California. But just in case the weather isn't great, you can still entertain yourself indoors with the many stores, restaurants, and large movie theater nearby. $$$

Almond-Shuey: No, this isn't a candy bar; it's actually the oldest neighborhood in this city. It is located downtown, with a good mix of townhomes, duplexes, apartments, and small houses. Most of them were built in the 1920s, though many have been remodeled since then. If you want to live in the middle of all the action and don't mind smaller, historic properties, check out this area. $$$

Living up Walnut Creek

The typical commute time here is 34 minutes, which is six minutes more than the national average. Okay, so you won't be living next door to your job. However, San Francisco has rubbed off on this suburb in one way: the public transportation is better than average. In fact, about 14% of residents take advantage of it, compared to about 5% in the rest of the country.

This means you can possibly get by without a car here, as long as you know where the two BART stations are. No, not Homer and Marge's son. BART stands for Bay Area Rapid Transit, and there is a station in Walnut Creek and nearby Pleasant Hill. The rail system can take you around the city and to neighboring areas, including Oakland, San Francisco, and beyond.

If you're looking for things to do here, take note that most of the attractions are outside, taking advantage of the beautiful California weather. Heather Farm Park is one example of a popular attraction, since it has gardens, a swim center, a dog park, tennis courts, and even an equestrian center. Mount Diablo offers great views and hiking trails, while golf courses, museums, and shopping centers keep everyone else busy in this city. And then there's always the chance to take day trips to San Francisco, which is only about a half hour away!

June 2020 Walnut Creek Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Walnut Creek Rent Report. Walnut Creek rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Walnut Creek rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Walnut Creek rents declined over the past month

Walnut Creek rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Walnut Creek stand at $2,475 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,109 for a two-bedroom. Walnut Creek's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Walnut Creek, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Walnut Creek

    As rents have increased marginally in Walnut Creek, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Walnut Creek is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Walnut Creek's median two-bedroom rent of $3,109 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Walnut Creek.
    • While Walnut Creek's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Walnut Creek than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Walnut Creek is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Walnut Creek?
    In Walnut Creek, the median rent is $2,013 for a studio, $2,474 for a 1-bedroom, $3,109 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,183 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Walnut Creek, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Walnut Creek?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Walnut Creek include Downtown Walnut Creek, and Diablo Hills.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Walnut Creek?
    Some of the colleges located in the Walnut Creek area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Walnut Creek?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Walnut Creek from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

