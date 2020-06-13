143 Apartments for rent in Walnut Creek, CA

Neighborhood Watch

This city has an interesting mix of new and historic neighborhoods, so practically anyone should find what they need when it comes to housing here. Check out some of the most popular areas in Walnut Creek.

Beacon Ridge: If you're looking for a townhome, check out this area, which is full of this type of housing. It is located in the northwestern part of the city near both Highways 24 and 680, and most of the townhomes here were built more than 20 years ago. Way before DVRs! This gated community features tennis courts, walking trails, a pool, and hiking trails that connect to the Briones-Mt. Diablo Trail System, so there's no excuse to avoid outdoor activities when you move here.$$$

Woodlands: If you want to live in affordable housing in the north area of the city, check out Woodlands. It is surrounded by lush hills and plenty of shade trees, with shopping centers and schools nearby. $$$

Diablo Hills: This subdivision near the center of the city has a mixture of houses and attached homes, some of which overlook the golf course located here. Watch out for flying golf clubs!$$$

Joaquin Ranch: If you want to live in the southern portion of the city, give Joaquin Ranch a look. The location is known for being picturesque, with the homes being nestled in the foothills here. $$$$

Lakewood: Located in Central Walnut Creek near the downtown area, this neighborhood is known for having plenty of trees, hills, and of course, a lake. It is also close to shopping centers, schools, and Highway 680. $$$$

Bancroft Village: This is another area made up of townhomes, so if you don't need much space to call your own and want to save some money, check out Bancroft Village. It is conveniently close to busy shopping plazas and peaceful parks. $$$

Blackwood Estates: If you want a slightly newer home to rent in South Walnut Creek, this area might be a perfect fit. This subdivision is fairly small, so be prepared to get to know your neighbors quite well.$$$$

Livorna Estates: This area is near lots of elements that Mother Nature used when she built Walnut Creek. She's resourceful like that. Just a few examples of what's close by include Sugarloaf Open Space, Shell Ridge Open Space, Mount Diablo, and Iron Horse Trail. Clearly, open space is the name of the game, which makes sense because this city owns more of it per capita than any other place in California. But just in case the weather isn't great, you can still entertain yourself indoors with the many stores, restaurants, and large movie theater nearby. $$$

Almond-Shuey: No, this isn't a candy bar; it's actually the oldest neighborhood in this city. It is located downtown, with a good mix of townhomes, duplexes, apartments, and small houses. Most of them were built in the 1920s, though many have been remodeled since then. If you want to live in the middle of all the action and don't mind smaller, historic properties, check out this area. $$$