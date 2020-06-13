103 Apartments for rent in Mission Viejo, CA

AL
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,693
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Vista del Lago Apartments
12 Units Available
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,876
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Madrid Apartments
13 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
11 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
21 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,920
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 10 at 08:05am
6 Units Available
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
You can have it all at Saddleback Ranch Apartments...

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Oso Valley Greenbelt
1 Unit Available
28101 Amargon
28101 Amargon, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2036 sqft
Entertainer’s dream home, ideally perched above the neighborhood on a single loaded street taking advantage gorgeous panoramic city lights views, highly upgraded, and blessed with an expansive well-designed floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27071 Benidorm
27071 Benidorm, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
27071 Benidorm Available 06/19/20 Upgraded 3 Bedroom Home w/ Washer and Dryer Included! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home. Open living area through out the home. Jack and Jill Bathroom. Big yard and detached 2 car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25382 Pacifica Avenue
25382 Pacifica Avenue, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2100 sqft
Mission Viejo Country Style Home - This is a single level, spacious 1,992 square foot house resting on nearly a 8,000 square foot lot with grass, floral's and tall trees.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26822 Avenida Domingo
26822 Avenida Domingo, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1560 sqft
Welcoming Mid-Century Home! - Mid- Century home available! The Mid- Century home is located in Mission Viejo, it promotes four spacious bedrooms and two REMODELED bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1302 sqft
26956 Diamond Available 06/19/20 SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27688 Aquamarine Unit 134
27688 Aquamarine, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED "HILLCREST VILLAGE" CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH GARAGE - Newly remodeled 2 story condo in desirable "Hillcrest Village" community. 2 bedrooms/2 baths. 1206 sq.ft. (per assessor). Large living room with cozy fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22851 Via Santa Maria
22851 Via Santa Maria, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1099 sqft
3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home - 22851 Via Santa Maria - 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, Single Story Home. Upgraded Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central Heating & A/C, W/D Included in Garage, 2 Car Attached Garage. Near Barcelona Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2230 sqft
26661 Dorothea Available 07/01/20 Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26186 Buscador
26186 Buscador, Mission Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,875
2523 sqft
Beautiful Mission Viejo Home! - Spacious home in Mission Viejo featuring 5bdrm and 3 full baths, 2 fireplaces, laundry hookups downstairs, newer carpet, vaulted ceilings, fenced rear yard with covered patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Pacific Knolls
1 Unit Available
20 Montgomery
20 Montgomery, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1780 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath family home, on one of the friendliest cul-de-sacs, in highly desired Pacific Hills. This home is walking distance to Fieldcrest Park, basketball courts and soccer fields.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
California Court
1 Unit Available
244 California Court
244 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1111 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN THE BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA COURT! Enjoy an open floor plan home professionally freshly painted from ceilings to floors with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached 1-car garage with direct access.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Oso Valley Greenbelt
1 Unit Available
24511 Tabuenca
24511 Tabuenca, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1984 sqft
Ahmad Arshi Regency Real Estate Brokers 949-636-3333

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
22496 Manacor
22496 Manacor, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1454 sqft
FOREVER VIEWS...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
120 California Court
120 California Ct, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
957 sqft
Move right in to this updated, ground level unit with a convenient, generous, direct-access garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Auburn Ridge
1 Unit Available
26712 Baronet
26712 Baronet, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2108 sqft
Fantastic Opportunity to lease this upgraded and gorgeous Auburn Ridge home with 3 car garage and epoxy floors.

Median Rent in Mission Viejo

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Mission Viejo is $2,096, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,693.
Studio
$1,761
1 Bed
$2,096
2 Beds
$2,693
3+ Beds
$3,661
City GuideMission ViejoHaving trouble with Craigslist Mission Viejo? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
By ‘Old’, they meant ‘New’.
+

Some amazing things happen accidentally, like penicillin and cheese whiz, but Mission Viejo, California (‘Old Mission’ in Spanish) is not one of them. This Orange County city of 94,000 owes its masterful city planning and uniform Spanish architecture to their, er, city father --by which we mean developer--Donald Bren. Back in the historic old days of 1960, Bren decided to develop the “undevelopable” ranch land into a precisely and minutely planned community. Residents are consistently in a delirious haze of happiness so we’re taking that as a sizable indicator as to the quality of life here in the not-so-old Old Mission.

Are we a neighborhood yet?
+

As is common in Southern California, the term “neighborhood” is used loosely and typically, it more accurately means “sub-division”. When sub-divisions get large enough they become communities and after they have at least four Jamba Juices, they incorporate into a city, so the entire area enjoys a pretty fluid identity between what is a neighborhood and what is an adjacent city. The historic districts in Mission Viejo sadly only imply that the houses may be as old as 1970. Development gets newer moving south and if you simply can’t bear the thought of a home built before last week, the adjacent city of Ladera Ranch is currently attempting to outdo Mission Viejo in the new-and-shiny category.

Though much of Mission Viejo consists of single-family homes, apartment complexes are widely available and largely concentrated along Marguerite Parkway that runs through the city. Typical of this region in California, most complexes are new, Spanish-styled and come with resort amenities like gyms, pools, tennis courts and clubhouses. One-bedrooms don’t seem to fall lower than $1200 and 2BR options will start around $1400 with 3BR around $2300 (at which point you may be better off renting a house instead).

Traffic in southern California has a mostly well-deserved reputation as a nightmare for commuters. Home choices are often based at least in part on their projected commute times, so if you know you’ll be commuting – as most people do here – you should definitely take that into account and maybe invest in some books on tape or language learning cds. Public transit is also a growing option as there is a commuter rail that runs from Mission Viejo into LA, Riverside, Oceanside and San Bernadino daily. Locally, Mission Viejo does a great job of providing walking and biking trails and is in some parts quite walkable. The Orange County Transportation Authority operates a limited bus line for the local area, as well.

Reviews of the Vista Del Lago Apartments in Mission Viejo, California show that residents are thrilled with the private balconies / patios and indoor fireplaces.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Mission Viejo?
In Mission Viejo, the median rent is $1,761 for a studio, $2,096 for a 1-bedroom, $2,693 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,661 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mission Viejo, check out our monthly Mission Viejo Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mission Viejo?
Some of the colleges located in the Mission Viejo area include Saddleback College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Los Angeles, and University of California-Riverside. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mission Viejo?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mission Viejo from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

