185 Apartments for rent in San Marcos, CA

Median Rent in San Marcos

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Marcos is $1,557, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,021.
Studio
$1,407
1 Bed
$1,557
2 Beds
$2,021
3+ Beds
$2,910
A Feast of Plenty
Greetings, one and all, and welcome to your San Marcos, California apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in north San Diego County between Escondido and Oceanside and boasting a moderate year-round climate that makes the rest of the Golden State green with envy, San Marcos is undoubtedly one of SoCal’s most attractive communities. Sound like a good fit for you? Then stick with us, ladies and gents, hombres and chicas, because an apartment with your name on it (well, an apartment that’s soo...
A Feast of Plenty

Only one in three residents in San Marcos rents rather than owns, but that doesn’t mean apartments are difficult to come by. The city’s population has spiked nearly 50 percent in the past decade and plenty of new apartments, lofts, and condos have been erected to keep pace. You’ll find that your options are plentiful. Waiting lists are rare and move-in specials do pop up, so scour the market thoroughly to make sure you get the best bang for your buck and pow for your dinero.

Get Out!

If you’re the hermitic type who doesn’t like to venture outside the comfort of your humble abode unless absolutely necessary, we hate to tell you that you’ll be missing out on the best of San Marcos. The city is dotted with parks, hiking and biking trails, and golf courses that can be enjoyed year-round; a 15-minute drive can put you on the majestic Pacific shoreline, while San Diego’s numerous outdoors attractions are only a 30-minute trek away. The city also features monthly concerts in Woodland Park from May through September, several annual festivals and celebrations, and tons of wildlife-viewing hotspots.

Night owls, meanwhile, aren’t likely to be disappointed by the various live music venues, vino bars, and sports pubs that keep things hopping after the sun’s gone down. But whether you prefer to get your kicks under the sun or moon, be sure to bring a hearty appetite along, as the city’s well-known Old California Restaurant Row features quality cuisines from all over the globe that are sure to keep your taste buds watering.

Getting Around

The best way to bum around San Marcos is obviously via your own set of wheels, but foot soldiers will be glad to know the city is served by an above average bus system with an above average name (there are certainly worse things in the world than riding the “Breeze” to work each morning). The Sprinter light rail, which runs from Oceanside to Escondido, stops in San Marcos as well and is a viable option for commuters living in one of the apartment complexes situated nearby.

Tips for Apartment Scavengers

A few quick things to keep in mind before signing your John Hancock on the dotted line of an apartment lease:

Most leases in San Marcos are good for a full year, although a limited number of properties offer short-term and month-to-month leases as well (usually at a slightly steeper price). Nearly all landlords charge an initial security/good faith deposit (which is often refundable if you keep your digs in tip-top shape) and some charge additional (dare we say “mystery?”) move-in fees.

It’s typical for landlords to run a credit and background check on tenants before extending a leasing offer to make sure they don’t have a history of being deadbeat renters. Obviously, if you’re credit/renter’s history is questionable or nonexistent you’ll likely need a co-signer to score your dream dwellings in San Marcos.

Some larger complexes use showrooms/prototype apartments when showing off their property, but if at all possible, ask to see the actual unit you’ll be renting. Sometimes this isn’t an option (especially if the previous tenants haven’t moved out or the apartment hasn’t been properly cleaned or fixed up yet), but it’s worth a shot. Either way, when it’s time to fill out your move-in checklist, mark down even the most seemingly insignificant and minor blemishes and give your new place a thorough inspection to make sure everything is up to par as promised.

And now for the fun part: scouring paradise for the lodgings of your lives! Welcome to North County, bienvenido a San Marcos, and happy hunting!

June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Marcos rents declined significantly over the past month

San Marcos rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Marcos stand at $1,558 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,021 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Marcos' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Marcos, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Marcos

    As rents have increased marginally in San Marcos, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Marcos is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Marcos' median two-bedroom rent of $2,021 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in San Marcos.
    • While San Marcos' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Marcos than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Marcos is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in San Marcos?
    In San Marcos, the median rent is $1,407 for a studio, $1,557 for a 1-bedroom, $2,021 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,910 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Marcos, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in San Marcos?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in San Marcos include Village O.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around San Marcos?
    Some of the colleges located in the San Marcos area include Palomar College, California State University-San Marcos, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, and University of California-San Diego. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to San Marcos?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Marcos from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Riverside, Irvine, and Escondido.

