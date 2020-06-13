/
indio
179 Apartments for rent in Indio, CA📍
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
81648 Avenida De Baile
81648 Avenida De Baile, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1295 sqft
2 bed - 2 Bath Home in Sun City Shadow Hills, a 55+ Community! Granite kitchen with breakfast bar. There is a dining area and an open great room. The master bedroom is large with room for seating area or desk.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
82564 Hughes Drive
82564 Huges Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2264 sqft
Indian Palms Country Club. Turnkey Furnished 2 Bedrooms including a den that can be used as a bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Formal Dining Room. Sits on a greenbelt with fantastic relaxing views of a stream, and a small lake.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
82703 Scenic Drive
82703 Scenic Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1521 sqft
Inside the gates of Indian Palm Country Club is this beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open floor plan.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
82750 Chaplin Court
82750 Chaplin Ct, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1858 sqft
stled behind the gates of the legendary Indian Palms Country Club, this Plan 1 boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a large den. Situated on cul de sac with views of the common area landscape. This home is Move in Ready.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
84136 Avenue 44
84136 Avenue 44, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
2008 Park model exquisitely remodeled in 2019! Features both an enclosed California patio and a roofed exterior patio. Granite counter tops, high-end stainless steel sink, laminate floors throughout, furniture included. Large shed in back.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
82956 Spirit Mountain Drive
82956 Spirit Mountain Drive, Indio, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3223 sqft
Gorgeous 2-story corner-lot home located in the 55+ designated area at Trilogy at the Polo Club! A beautiful, open kitchen w/granite slab countertops with breakfast bar, lots of storage and a sunny dining nook.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
82771 Rosewood Drive
82771 Rosewood Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1342 sqft
(Booked January-March 2020 All others months available April at a Premium Rate)This beautiful new Muros plan offers two bedroom two baths plus office. Located near PGA West and Downtown La Quinta.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
82600 Chino Canyon Drive
82600 Chino Canyon Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1623 sqft
Come enjoy easy desert living in this lovely Monaco floor plan that can only be found at Trilogy Polo Club. The home has an open floor plan with great room, large dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and separate den/office.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
82820 Kingsboro Lane
82820 Kingsboro Ln, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1399 sqft
(Booked February-March 2020) All other months Available. Located inside the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club, this Naples plan features 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths & den that is very nicely decorated.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
82803 Spirit Mountain Drive
82803 Spirit Mountain Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1437 sqft
(Booked November 2019-March 2020, April Available at a premium Rate) With an East Facing Rear Yard with Pool & Mountain Views! Located inside the gates of Trilogy at The Polo Club, this upgraded St.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
51216 Longmeadow Street
51216 Longmeadow St, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1623 sqft
(Booked June-August 2019 and December-March 2020 April Available at a Premium Rate all other months available)Enjoy country club living behind the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club! This magnificent contemporary-styled Monaco model solar home
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
82088 Cochran Drive
82088 Cochran Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1140 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath, all updated, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Viking range/oven, outdoor kitchen with awning and West facing large patio for your outdoor enjoyment, custom floors throughout, upgraded bathrooms, open floor plan, vaulted
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Talavera
1 Unit Available
37488 Waveney Street
37488 Waveney Street, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3005 sqft
Beautiful large home in Talavera ready to be moved in on August 05, 2020. This beautiful home features 4 bedroom 3 baths, open floor plan, family room with fireplace. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
45615 Big Canyon Street
45615 Big Canyon Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1898 sqft
Beautiful Vacation Home. 3 bedroom, 3 bath with great-room. One bedroom is an attached Casita with private entrance. Built-ins in closets for your convenience. Home sits on 18th fairway overlooking the San Jacinto Mountains.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Desert Trace
1 Unit Available
41343 Butler Court
41343 Butler Court, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2908 sqft
Long Term Furnished Rental for $2,950 per month or Seasonal Rental for $4,000 per month. Situated in the beautiful gated community of Desert Trace quickly accessible to shopping, dining, schools & parks and Interstate-10 Freeway.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
39691 Camino Michanito
39691 Camino Michanito, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1512 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Del Webb Sun City Shadow Hills. This seasonal retreat has it all. Highly upgraded with open floor plan and turnkey furnished for your comfort and enjoyment.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
48590 Hepburn Drive
48590 Hepburn Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3530 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT, OCT, NOV, DEC 2020 JAN, FEB, MARCH, APRIL 2021. RV PARKING ! Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this fully furnished custom home positioned on the 7th fairway of the Royal course.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
83966 Caballo Court
83966 Caballo Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1823 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 83966 Caballo Court in Indio. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80293 Avd Santa Belinda
80293 Avenida Santa Belinda, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1571 sqft
Beautiful San Vincente home is now available for a long term tenant.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80442 Avenida Linda Vista
80442 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1571 sqft
Upgraded San Vicente home with north backyard that has extended concrete, fruit trees, covered patio with very low maintenance. The interior of the home has tile throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
82642 Sky View Lane
82642 Sky View Lane, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2005 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom plus den and 2 3/4 baths at Royal Vista in the guard-gated community of Indian Palms Country Club.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Bridge At Jefferson
1 Unit Available
80187 Bay Bridge Drive
80187 Bay Bridge Drive, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2754 sqft
6 Month lease opportunity located in the Gated Community of the Bridge at Jefferson. 4 Bed/3.5 Bath Home including attached Casita. Open and Spacious Great Room Floor Plan.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
49742 Wayne Street
49742 Wayne Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2112 sqft
Seasonal Vacational Rental...Beautiful home in Indian Palms CC on the golf course. Large master bedroom and master bath. Granite counters throughout home with tile floors in living room.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
81157 La Reina Circle
81157 La Reina Circle, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
55+ Gated Community within Las Brisas II, entrance off MADISON STREET. A must see, beautiful home. Fresh New Paint throughout the inside of the house. Home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street with a large and charming south facing rear yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Indio, the median rent is $864 for a studio, $1,033 for a 1-bedroom, $1,292 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,816 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Indio, check out our monthly Indio Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Indio area include College of the Desert. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Indio from include Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Bermuda Dunes, Calimesa, and San Jacinto.
