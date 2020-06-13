200 Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA

Enjoy the East Bay Life

Many people move to San Francisco without ever venturing into the wonderfully local vibe of Oakland. But doesn’t that just make your new home that much better? Everything is a little more chill on the east bay, and much more affordable. This, I think you will enjoy.

Transportation. Car owners beware! Traffic and parking will become a great source of stress.Traffic gets really bad around downtown, Lake Merritt, 580, and the Bay Bridge. So when that rush hour highway begins to look like an insane asylum with turn signals, just settle into an apartment near the BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit). The BART is a heavy rail commuter system, which is just fancy talk for subway. It runs through Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco, and the east bay communities. For those without a car, there are Zipcars available throughout the downtown area. You just pay an annual fee and get a card, which you use to unlock your zipcar from the nearest location. This service is much less expensive than owning or renting a car, and it’s great for getting groceries, or going on a beer run after dark.

“Creative Types”. Do you define yourself as an interactive artistic revolutionary, or maybe just a humble dharma bum? Find salvation in creative collaborations with other artists, musicians, street performers, eccentric techies, and the like. Search craigslist and the classifieds for shared live/work warehouses. Rent is much less when split between a group of like-minded people, and the environment will be like an incubator of creative inspirations.

The Hills $$$$$

Welcome to sunshine and lollie pop land. Here, the neighborhoods are quiet.

Montclaire. Scenic, and an easy commute. If you can afford it, you will love it!

Piedmont. Slightly more affordable, and experiencing a little renaissance.

Rockridge. Upscale, with quirky shops, a burgeoning art scene, and just a few blocks to BART.

The Lower Hills

The lower hills are a great middle ground. Here you’ll find the bridge to the upscale. Here, you can find both quiet neighborhoods and areas of young singles seizing the day, night, and early morning.

Grand Lake. Right by the lake and jam-packed with joggers.

Trestle Glen. Tight-knit and walkable.

Glenview. Absolutely charming.

Oakmore. A quiet haven for the upper middle class.

Diamond District. Everything you need within walking distance: groceries, bank, park, and bus.

Lincoln Highlands. Nice and family-oriented.

Adams Point. Seriously affordable for the hills, seriously close to Lake Merritt and downtown, and seriously interesting things going on all the time. Seriously.

Redwood Heights. Hilltop views, upscale diversity, and family-oriented neighbors… all bordered by Highway 13, which is a straight shot to Berkeley.

The Flatlands