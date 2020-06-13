Apartment List
/
CA
/
oakland
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

200 Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA

📍
Downtown Oakland
Koreatown Northgate
Longfellow
Piedmont Avenue
Claremont Elmwood
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
34 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,226
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,661
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
$
Produce and Waterfront
49 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,500
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
28 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,241
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,649
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Mosswood
188 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Glen Highlands
176 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Prescott
4 Units Available
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,100
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed in 2014, the award-winning Lampwork Lofts project was the conversion of a historic four-story brick warehouse into 92 for-rent live/work units.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Upper Rockridge
7 Units Available
225 Clifton
225 Clifton Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 225 Clifton in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merritt
6 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,386
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Produce and Waterfront
12 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,209
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,602
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Oakland
6 Units Available
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
Coliseum
2 Units Available
Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
937 sqft
Coliseum Connect is a brand-new transit-oriented community offering market rate and affordable housing in Oakland.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shafter
8 Units Available
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Oakland
100 Units Available
17th & Broadway
447 17th St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,066
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,624
1338 sqft
Innovative, upscale style with a comfortable, social atmosphere, 17th & Broadway's 34-story high rise defines a new era inspired by the spirit of the city.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Temescal
7 Units Available
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,278
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,772
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Produce and Waterfront
4 Units Available
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,078
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Oakland
122 Units Available
Atlas
1314 Franklin Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,585
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1025 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cleveland Heights
1 Unit Available
640 Brooklyn Avenue
640 Brooklyn Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,395
390 sqft
This beautiful Oakland apartment is located in the perfect stretch. Take a stroll by Lake Merritt or shop around downtown. Everywhere you turn there is nothing but great food, wonderful scenery and incredible culture.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pill Hill
81 Units Available
Amelia
411 29th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,825
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,178
780 sqft
Amelia Apartments is located in a fabulous uptown Oakland location, with a walking score of 95.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Produce and Waterfront
36 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,760
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,120
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Piedmont Avenue
33 Units Available
Baxter on Broadway
4901 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,824
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,629
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,260
1066 sqft
Authentic yet dynamic, Baxter on Broadway offers an exceptional living experience in the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
3 Units Available
Nook on Valdez
2425 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,480
197 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Located in Oakland’s bustling Lake Merritt district, the Nook on Valdez is a community created specifically for residents who want to live in a walkable, urban
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
12 Units Available
Rasa
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,341
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,511
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,387
982 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to Rasa, Uptown District of Oakland, CA apartments! Rasa is the epitome of Oakland culture, offering residents sophisticated and modern
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Produce and Waterfront
20 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,315
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:30am
Merritt
8 Units Available
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,295
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and balconies. Community features business center, social room, fitness center, covered parking and more. Located near Lake Merritt.

Median Rent in Oakland

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Oakland is $1,751, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,200.
Studio
$1,425
1 Bed
$1,751
2 Beds
$2,200
3+ Beds
$2,960
City GuideOakland
"Growing up in northern California has had a big influence on my love and respect for the outdoors. When I lived in Oakland, we would think nothing of driving to Half Moon Bay and Santa Cruz one day and then driving to the foothills of the Sierras the next day." - Tom Hanks

Having trouble with Craigslist Oakland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Enjoy the East Bay Life

Many people move to San Francisco without ever venturing into the wonderfully local vibe of Oakland. But doesn’t that just make your new home that much better? Everything is a little more chill on the east bay, and much more affordable. This, I think you will enjoy.

Transportation. Car owners beware! Traffic and parking will become a great source of stress.Traffic gets really bad around downtown, Lake Merritt, 580, and the Bay Bridge. So when that rush hour highway begins to look like an insane asylum with turn signals, just settle into an apartment near the BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit). The BART is a heavy rail commuter system, which is just fancy talk for subway. It runs through Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco, and the east bay communities. For those without a car, there are Zipcars available throughout the downtown area. You just pay an annual fee and get a card, which you use to unlock your zipcar from the nearest location. This service is much less expensive than owning or renting a car, and it’s great for getting groceries, or going on a beer run after dark.

“Creative Types”. Do you define yourself as an interactive artistic revolutionary, or maybe just a humble dharma bum? Find salvation in creative collaborations with other artists, musicians, street performers, eccentric techies, and the like. Search craigslist and the classifieds for shared live/work warehouses. Rent is much less when split between a group of like-minded people, and the environment will be like an incubator of creative inspirations.

The Hills $$$$$

Welcome to sunshine and lollie pop land. Here, the neighborhoods are quiet.

  • Montclaire. Scenic, and an easy commute. If you can afford it, you will love it!

  • Piedmont. Slightly more affordable, and experiencing a little renaissance.

  • Rockridge. Upscale, with quirky shops, a burgeoning art scene, and just a few blocks to BART.

The Lower Hills

The lower hills are a great middle ground. Here you’ll find the bridge to the upscale. Here, you can find both quiet neighborhoods and areas of young singles seizing the day, night, and early morning.

  • Grand Lake. Right by the lake and jam-packed with joggers.

  • Trestle Glen. Tight-knit and walkable.

  • Glenview. Absolutely charming.

  • Oakmore. A quiet haven for the upper middle class.

  • Diamond District. Everything you need within walking distance: groceries, bank, park, and bus.

  • Lincoln Highlands. Nice and family-oriented.

  • Adams Point. Seriously affordable for the hills, seriously close to Lake Merritt and downtown, and seriously interesting things going on all the time. Seriously.

  • Redwood Heights. Hilltop views, upscale diversity, and family-oriented neighbors… all bordered by Highway 13, which is a straight shot to Berkeley.

The Flatlands

  • Uptown. Great nightlife scene and home to Oaksterdam University.

  • Downtown. Urban-hipster-land.

  • Old Oakland. A quirky neighborhood, an awesome farmers market, and walking distance entertainment.

  • Chinatown. Exactly how it sounds, plus walking distance to downtown… just spring for a cab ride home at night.

  • Jack London Square. High-rise living with bayside dining, jazz, and a funky weekend Artisan Marketplace.

  • Lake Merritt. Lots of fun, and many cultures blended together beautifully.

  • Fruitvale. A community of renaissance people.

  • West Oakland. A gem in transition: diverse projects, luxury condos, and work/live spaces with delightfully eccentric neighbors.

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Oakland’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Oakland renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment L...

View full Oakland Renter Survey

Here’s how Oakland ranks on:

D
Overall satisfaction
C
Jobs and career opportunities
D
Recreational activities
D
Affordability
C+
Social Life
A
Weather
C
Commute time
D
State and local taxes
A
Public transit
D
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Oakland’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Oakland renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, but many received below average scores."

Key Findings in Oakland include the following:

  • Oakland renters gave their city a D overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Oakland were public transit and weather, which both received scores of A.
  • The areas of concern to Oakland renters are quality of local schools and safety and low crime, which both received F grades.
    • Oakland did relatively poorly compared to nearby cities like San Francisco (B+), San Jose (C) and Sunnyvale (A).
  • Oakland earned similar scores compared to other cities nationwide, including Riverside (D), Tucson (D) and Tulsa (D).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

Renters say:

  • "In Oakland, everything I could possibly need is nearbyL public transportation, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, and parks." -Stephanie P.
  • "I love the diversity, proximity to other big cities, and the culture. But I dislike the crime, high cost of living, and the lack of parking options." -Rachael N.
  • "There’s a lot to do here and there’s easy access to other places. Oakland has a lot of character, great shops and food, and great people." -Katrina G.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oakland?
In Oakland, the median rent is $1,425 for a studio, $1,751 for a 1-bedroom, $2,200 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,960 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oakland, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Oakland?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Oakland include Downtown Oakland, Koreatown Northgate, Longfellow, Piedmont Avenue, and Claremont Elmwood.
How pet-friendly is Oakland?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Oakland received a letter grade of D for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Oakland?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Oakland received a letter grade of C for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
What is social life like in Oakland?
Oakland renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Oakland did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Oakland?
Some of the colleges located in the Oakland area include Mills College, Samuel Merritt University, Laney College, California College of the Arts, and University of California-Hastings College of Law. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Oakland?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oakland from include San Francisco, San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, and Santa Rosa.

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments