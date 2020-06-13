200 Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA📍
Many people move to San Francisco without ever venturing into the wonderfully local vibe of Oakland. But doesn’t that just make your new home that much better? Everything is a little more chill on the east bay, and much more affordable. This, I think you will enjoy.
Transportation. Car owners beware! Traffic and parking will become a great source of stress.Traffic gets really bad around downtown, Lake Merritt, 580, and the Bay Bridge. So when that rush hour highway begins to look like an insane asylum with turn signals, just settle into an apartment near the BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit). The BART is a heavy rail commuter system, which is just fancy talk for subway. It runs through Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco, and the east bay communities. For those without a car, there are Zipcars available throughout the downtown area. You just pay an annual fee and get a card, which you use to unlock your zipcar from the nearest location. This service is much less expensive than owning or renting a car, and it’s great for getting groceries, or going on a beer run after dark.
“Creative Types”. Do you define yourself as an interactive artistic revolutionary, or maybe just a humble dharma bum? Find salvation in creative collaborations with other artists, musicians, street performers, eccentric techies, and the like. Search craigslist and the classifieds for shared live/work warehouses. Rent is much less when split between a group of like-minded people, and the environment will be like an incubator of creative inspirations.
The Hills $$$$$
Welcome to sunshine and lollie pop land. Here, the neighborhoods are quiet.
Montclaire. Scenic, and an easy commute. If you can afford it, you will love it!
Piedmont. Slightly more affordable, and experiencing a little renaissance.
Rockridge. Upscale, with quirky shops, a burgeoning art scene, and just a few blocks to BART.
The Lower Hills
The lower hills are a great middle ground. Here you’ll find the bridge to the upscale. Here, you can find both quiet neighborhoods and areas of young singles seizing the day, night, and early morning.
Grand Lake. Right by the lake and jam-packed with joggers.
Trestle Glen. Tight-knit and walkable.
Glenview. Absolutely charming.
Oakmore. A quiet haven for the upper middle class.
Diamond District. Everything you need within walking distance: groceries, bank, park, and bus.
Lincoln Highlands. Nice and family-oriented.
Adams Point. Seriously affordable for the hills, seriously close to Lake Merritt and downtown, and seriously interesting things going on all the time. Seriously.
Redwood Heights. Hilltop views, upscale diversity, and family-oriented neighbors… all bordered by Highway 13, which is a straight shot to Berkeley.
The Flatlands
Uptown. Great nightlife scene and home to Oaksterdam University.
Downtown. Urban-hipster-land.
Old Oakland. A quirky neighborhood, an awesome farmers market, and walking distance entertainment.
Chinatown. Exactly how it sounds, plus walking distance to downtown… just spring for a cab ride home at night.
Jack London Square. High-rise living with bayside dining, jazz, and a funky weekend Artisan Marketplace.
Lake Merritt. Lots of fun, and many cultures blended together beautifully.
Fruitvale. A community of renaissance people.
West Oakland. A gem in transition: diverse projects, luxury condos, and work/live spaces with delightfully eccentric neighbors.
Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Oakland ranks on:
Apartment List has released Oakland’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Oakland renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, but many received below average scores."
Key Findings in Oakland include the following:
- Oakland renters gave their city a D overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Oakland were public transit and weather, which both received scores of A.
- The areas of concern to Oakland renters are quality of local schools and safety and low crime, which both received F grades.
- Oakland did relatively poorly compared to nearby cities like San Francisco (B+), San Jose (C) and Sunnyvale (A).
- Oakland earned similar scores compared to other cities nationwide, including Riverside (D), Tucson (D) and Tulsa (D).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "In Oakland, everything I could possibly need is nearbyL public transportation, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, and parks." -Stephanie P.
- "I love the diversity, proximity to other big cities, and the culture. But I dislike the crime, high cost of living, and the lack of parking options." -Rachael N.
- "There’s a lot to do here and there’s easy access to other places. Oakland has a lot of character, great shops and food, and great people." -Katrina G.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.