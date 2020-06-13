173 Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA

Life in West Carson

Mailing It In

When it comes to the mail service, interestingly enough, West Carson residents mark Torrance as their place of residence. Why? The post office West Carson uses is actually in the city of Torrance very close by. If you ever get a letter from someone who lives in West Carson that has a different city marked on it, you will now know why that is.

Healthy and Fit

Geographically speaking, West Carson is about two miles west of the City of Carson and covers a land area of a little of two miles. You'll find Veterans Park and Carriage Crest Park offering plenty of green space, and a renowned family center of over thirty years, Mulligans for mini-golf and laser tag just around the corner. You can bike or take a short drive or longer walk to Torrance's Charles Wilson Park, too, where a farmer's market runs twice a week, all year 'round. This pleasant community is governed by the City of Los Angeles and is also home to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center run by the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services. This medical center is one of the most popular in Los Angeles for its excellent level of health care.

Fun Times

You can also have a blast exploring adjacent Go Kart World -- one of the South Bay's finest go kart establishments. West Carson also has a baseball field near Panama Avenue, delicious cafes ranging from Bar B Q to Thai, and then there's the Carson Community Center in close proximity, housing many recreation and sporting events.