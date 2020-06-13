173 Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA📍
West Carson is a census designated place, not an actually incorporated town, but still an area with many fantastic things to offer! This sweet little suburb in Los Angeles County, California is home to a population of just about 22,000 people and covers an area of two zip codes. West Carson is marked by several boundaries -- 190th Street to the North and Lomita Boulevard to the South. The Western boundary is Normandie Avenue and to the east is the Harbor Freeway or Interstate 110. With major thoroughfares like this, you'll be in downtown Los Angeles in 20 minutes, or on your way to basking along the white sands of the South Bay beach communities in under thirty. Looking for a place to live that's way out in the country? This close-to-everything spot isn't it.
You'll find there are some sweet vacancies to occupy here, but all the same, this community located just southeast of Los Angeles International Airport requires a little leg work. Take a month or so to have some space to explore your options. Look online, in the local papers, and in the major newspaper for the Los Angeles area, the LA Times. Luckily, you will be able to discover many great choices in West Carson, CA. It is actually quite easy to find an apartment, rental homes in West Carson, a duplex for rent, or even apartments with paid utilities here!
There are many reasons to choose West Carson as your first choice in a new living destination.These are ideal spots to take your kids or your dog for a walk, get some exercise, or relax under a shady tree.
Normandie Avenue: This part of West Carson includes a nice mix of rental apartments and homes and is close to the Medical Center, Veteran's Park, and the Interstate 110. It is an ideal place to live for those working in healthcare.
West 223rd Street: A lovely place to find an apartment! Here you can enjoy quiet tree-lined side streets and will be walking distance to Veteran's Park and Carson Park.
Mailing It In
When it comes to the mail service, interestingly enough, West Carson residents mark Torrance as their place of residence. Why? The post office West Carson uses is actually in the city of Torrance very close by. If you ever get a letter from someone who lives in West Carson that has a different city marked on it, you will now know why that is.
Healthy and Fit
Geographically speaking, West Carson is about two miles west of the City of Carson and covers a land area of a little of two miles. You'll find Veterans Park and Carriage Crest Park offering plenty of green space, and a renowned family center of over thirty years, Mulligans for mini-golf and laser tag just around the corner. You can bike or take a short drive or longer walk to Torrance's Charles Wilson Park, too, where a farmer's market runs twice a week, all year 'round. This pleasant community is governed by the City of Los Angeles and is also home to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center run by the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services. This medical center is one of the most popular in Los Angeles for its excellent level of health care.
Fun Times
You can also have a blast exploring adjacent Go Kart World -- one of the South Bay's finest go kart establishments. West Carson also has a baseball field near Panama Avenue, delicious cafes ranging from Bar B Q to Thai, and then there's the Carson Community Center in close proximity, housing many recreation and sporting events.