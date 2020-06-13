Apartment List
/
CA
/
west carson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

173 Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA

📍

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
21854 S Vermont Ave 1
21854 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1 sqft
Spacious Townhome with two levels, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, end unit with 1071 sq ft Kitchen is being updated, large living room with gas fireplace, laundry Area in hall way. Master bedroom with bath. Unit includes 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
22533 South Vermont Avenue
22533 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1469 sqft
*~*~*~*Newly Reduced Rent $3,100.00*~*~*~* Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with Pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
1279 Ivy Terrace
1279 Ivy Ter, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1891 sqft
A wonderful 2 story, 3 bedroom + loft/2.5 bathroom with attached 2 car garage, small enclosed backyard and master bedroom balcony is awaiting.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
23304 Sesame #E
23304 Sesame Street, West Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
639 sqft
GREAT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Torrance P.O. area. Open living/dining/kitchen area upon entry. All new wood laminate floors throughout. Enclosed patio. Laundry onsite. One parking space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
800 Coriander Drive
800 Coriander Drive, West Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
829 sqft
Beautiful, top floor, corner unit condo for lease! This home has been recently remodeled with new carpet and paint! Great views of the lush landscaping and steps to the heated pool and jacuzzi in the community.
Results within 1 mile of West Carson
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Harbor Gateway South
4 Units Available
La Corona Del Norte
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Harbor Gateway South
5 Units Available
Del Amo Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
21220 S. Western Ave.
21220 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
551 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL $250.00 OFF RENT - The South Bay Apartments is Torrance living at its finest. Spacious one bedroom apartments, beautiful maintained landscaping and our great location. Call today. 1-Year Lease. .

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
1648 Del Amo Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
700 sqft
This apartment community is conveniently located near old town Torrance on Del Amo and Harvard Blvd, where you can find everything you need: Schools, restaurants, and its just minutes away from the Del Amo Mall. All units have been remodeled.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1522 Del Amo Boulevard
1522 Del Amo Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 1522 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501 (Rear Unit) - Rent: $1,825 Per Month - Deposit: $2,100 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 2 -

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
1609 Lomita Blvd
1609 Lomita Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Nice 2 Bedroom - Good Location - Property Id: 291606 Nicely done 2 bedroom offers contemporary two-tone paint, easy care plank flooring in living spaces, new carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
22030 HALLDALE AVE
22030 Halldale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
COZY 2 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR LEASE! - THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM COMES WITH CARPET, PAINT, BLINDS, AND STOVE! ALSO FEATURES A LARGE FENCED YARD IN FRONT AND BACK AND SINGLE CAR GARAGE! WILL CONSIDER A SMALL PET! LOCATED NEAR 110 FREEWAY, HARBOR UCLA

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
23442 Batey Avenue
23442 Batey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Green meadows one level "corner lot" 3 bedroom + 2 bath charmer in Harbor City! Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, full granite backsplash all the way up to the cabinets, recessed lighting in kitchen, includes a stove, oven,

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Carson
1 Unit Available
20809 Margaret Street
20809 Margaret Street, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out this unit will not last! Faboulous one bedroom, one bath front unit located in Carson. Conveniently located near the 110 freeway. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Gorgeous cherry wood flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
1273 Flint Drive
1273 Flint Dr, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1690 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWNHOME IN CLEAN, IN GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Carson
1 Unit Available
116 E 232nd Place
116 East 232nd Place, Carson, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1659 sqft
Welcome Home! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms plus large bonus family home. Upgraded kitchen, bathroom and floors throughout. Recent interior and exterior paint. Newer roof and Tankless water heater. Separate laundry area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1520 W Carson St
1520 West Carson Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a retreat that combines comfort with the convenience of city living. Take in the immaculate landscaping as you stroll through the spacious courtyard and enjoy the light reflecting off the sparkling pool.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
1804 Middlebrook Road
1804 Middlebrook Road, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Situated in a highly desirable tree-lined street in Torrance. This house has 1742 sqft with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. newer windows sliding doors, solar panels.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Carson
1 Unit Available
419 W 234th Pl
419 West 234th Place, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Carson. Amenities included: dishwasher, new kitchen, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. No pet(s) please. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
26045 Frampton Avenue
26045 Frampton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1620 sqft
Look No Further! This beautiful 2-story DETACHED “open” floor plan Town Home located in the highly desirable Franciscan Village Complex [across from the Stone Heaven Complex]. Located in an exclusive, private, quiet and secured/gated complex.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
1358 Lobby Circle
1358 Lobby Circle, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1705 sqft
3 bd-2ba single family residence in this quiet and private cul-de-sac. Security gate adds an element of security while the street has no traffic. Ceramic tile entry leading upstairs to nice and open living and dining area.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1539 W 207th Street
1539 West 207th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1350 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, ELEGANT UPPER LEVEL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT! With easy access to both the 405 and 110 freeways, this gorgeous unit features new kitchen with granite counters and full granite backsplash, new stainless steel appliance package,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Carson
1 Unit Available
327 W Carson Street
327 West Carson Street, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
620 sqft
Welcome to this well maintained two bedroom and one bathroom apartment in Carson! Located on the ground level, enter in to the living room with walnut colored laminate flooring and neutral walls.
City GuideWest Carson
In January 1910, aviation history was made here, when seven years post the Wright Brothers first-ever flight in Kitty Hawk, a major air show was held here, drawing a crowd of over 175,000.

West Carson is a census designated place, not an actually incorporated town, but still an area with many fantastic things to offer! This sweet little suburb in Los Angeles County, California is home to a population of just about 22,000 people and covers an area of two zip codes. West Carson is marked by several boundaries -- 190th Street to the North and Lomita Boulevard to the South. The Western boundary is Normandie Avenue and to the east is the Harbor Freeway or Interstate 110. With major thoroughfares like this, you'll be in downtown Los Angeles in 20 minutes, or on your way to basking along the white sands of the South Bay beach communities in under thirty. Looking for a place to live that's way out in the country? This close-to-everything spot isn't it.

Moving to Town

You'll find there are some sweet vacancies to occupy here, but all the same, this community located just southeast of Los Angeles International Airport requires a little leg work. Take a month or so to have some space to explore your options. Look online, in the local papers, and in the major newspaper for the Los Angeles area, the LA Times. Luckily, you will be able to discover many great choices in West Carson, CA. It is actually quite easy to find an apartment, rental homes in West Carson, a duplex for rent, or even apartments with paid utilities here!

There are many reasons to choose West Carson as your first choice in a new living destination.These are ideal spots to take your kids or your dog for a walk, get some exercise, or relax under a shady tree.

Neighborhoods

Normandie Avenue: This part of West Carson includes a nice mix of rental apartments and homes and is close to the Medical Center, Veteran's Park, and the Interstate 110. It is an ideal place to live for those working in healthcare.

West 223rd Street: A lovely place to find an apartment! Here you can enjoy quiet tree-lined side streets and will be walking distance to Veteran's Park and Carson Park.

Life in West Carson

Mailing It In

When it comes to the mail service, interestingly enough, West Carson residents mark Torrance as their place of residence. Why? The post office West Carson uses is actually in the city of Torrance very close by. If you ever get a letter from someone who lives in West Carson that has a different city marked on it, you will now know why that is.

Healthy and Fit

Geographically speaking, West Carson is about two miles west of the City of Carson and covers a land area of a little of two miles. You'll find Veterans Park and Carriage Crest Park offering plenty of green space, and a renowned family center of over thirty years, Mulligans for mini-golf and laser tag just around the corner. You can bike or take a short drive or longer walk to Torrance's Charles Wilson Park, too, where a farmer's market runs twice a week, all year 'round. This pleasant community is governed by the City of Los Angeles and is also home to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center run by the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services. This medical center is one of the most popular in Los Angeles for its excellent level of health care.

Fun Times

You can also have a blast exploring adjacent Go Kart World -- one of the South Bay's finest go kart establishments. West Carson also has a baseball field near Panama Avenue, delicious cafes ranging from Bar B Q to Thai, and then there's the Carson Community Center in close proximity, housing many recreation and sporting events.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Carson?
The average rent price for West Carson rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,030.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Carson?
Some of the colleges located in the West Carson area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Carson?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Carson from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

Similar Pages

West Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Carson 3 Bedrooms
West Carson Apartments with GarageWest Carson Apartments with Pool
West Carson Apartments with Washer-Dryer